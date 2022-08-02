Day One of Fall Camp: Complete

Only 30 days to go...

You can survive off of more football content right? Of course you can...

Before you go anywhere else, be sure to check out Parker’s recap of Day One activities. It’s easily the most thorough piece you’ll get anywhere re: quotes and snippets pulled from media availability. But in case you want more:

McGuire had a breakout season in 2021 and is primed to follow that up with another strong year on Mizzou’s line.

The boss was in attendance on Fall Camp: Day One.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Aidan Shaw continues to do some extremely impressive stuff in workouts...

... while Isiaih Mosley does (even more) impressive things on the court!

Missouri Guard @Isiaihletrellm1 goes off for 40 vs @Ballislife against NBA & overseas pros pic.twitter.com/G3znmY9I8Z — Devin Griffin (@RealDevinDinero) August 1, 2022

It’s officially trade deadline day in MLB, and a former Mizzou star has already been sent on the move.

We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza.



Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system.



// https://t.co/NrjcZ9Mwvl pic.twitter.com/dQS73ftPd4 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 1, 2022

Best of luck to Trey, who should be getting some opportunity with a rebuilding Nationals team very soon. I’m sure it’s bittersweet to leave his hometown team, but here’s to hoping he gets that call up soon.