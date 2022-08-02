 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Day One of Fall Camp: Complete

Mizzou Links for August 2, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Only 30 days to go...

You can survive off of more football content right? Of course you can...

Before you go anywhere else, be sure to check out Parker’s recap of Day One activities. It’s easily the most thorough piece you’ll get anywhere re: quotes and snippets pulled from media availability. But in case you want more:

McGuire had a breakout season in 2021 and is primed to follow that up with another strong year on Mizzou’s line.

  • The boss was in attendance on Fall Camp: Day One.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Aidan Shaw continues to do some extremely impressive stuff in workouts...
  • ... while Isiaih Mosley does (even more) impressive things on the court!
  • It’s officially trade deadline day in MLB, and a former Mizzou star has already been sent on the move.

Best of luck to Trey, who should be getting some opportunity with a rebuilding Nationals team very soon. I’m sure it’s bittersweet to leave his hometown team, but here’s to hoping he gets that call up soon.

