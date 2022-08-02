Day One of Fall Camp: Complete

Only 30 days to go...
You can survive off of more football content right? Of course you can...
Before you go anywhere else, be sure to check out Parker’s recap of Day One activities. It’s easily the most thorough piece you’ll get anywhere re: quotes and snippets pulled from media availability. But in case you want more:
- For the Post Dispatch, Dave Matter wrote about Eli Drinkwitz’s effusive praise for his team’s newfound depth. He also put together a notebook of odds and ends, which include the news that Buffalo transfer Bence Polgar won’t be eligible this season.
- Ben Hochman says what many of us our thinking re: Mizzou’s QB race... it’s Abraham, right?
- In his Day One column, Vahe Gregorian noted how Eli Drinkwitz is wanting to leave his cautious approach behind this year, be it in play calling or joke-telling
- Matt Stahl cobbled together some Day One highlights for the Columbia Tribune.
- It was also a big day for Isaiah McGuire, who was named to the Bednarik Award Watch List for the coming season!
#MIZ pic.twitter.com/ds5NbhB1ER— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 1, 2022
McGuire had a breakout season in 2021 and is primed to follow that up with another strong year on Mizzou’s line.
- The boss was in attendance on Fall Camp: Day One.
It’s here!— DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) August 1, 2022
Fired up for @MizzouFootball #MIZ pic.twitter.com/S9XbcPO7HY
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which we detail what could be the staff’s plan for the defensive line
- In which Parker pulls the best quotes and talking points from Day One of camp
More Links:
- Aidan Shaw continues to do some extremely impressive stuff in workouts...
.@TheAidanShaw keeps raising the bar (literally) #MIZ pic.twitter.com/qFEeB8yjaK— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) August 1, 2022
- ... while Isiaih Mosley does (even more) impressive things on the court!
Missouri Guard @Isiaihletrellm1 goes off for 40 vs @Ballislife against NBA & overseas pros pic.twitter.com/G3znmY9I8Z— Devin Griffin (@RealDevinDinero) August 1, 2022
- It’s officially trade deadline day in MLB, and a former Mizzou star has already been sent on the move.
We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 1, 2022
Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system.
// https://t.co/NrjcZ9Mwvl pic.twitter.com/dQS73ftPd4
Best of luck to Trey, who should be getting some opportunity with a rebuilding Nationals team very soon. I’m sure it’s bittersweet to leave his hometown team, but here’s to hoping he gets that call up soon.
- Need some Mizzou Wrestling content outside of Rock M? Check out Flo Wrestling’s latest 2022-2023 season preview!
- #MizzouMade Kelsey Dossey has made her way to the NWSL as a new keeper for Chicago!
- Got a local business and want to participate with Mizzou Athletics? Look into the school’s re-launched Mizzou Spirit program
