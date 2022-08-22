Happy first day of school, Tigers!

Sorry townies, CoMo’s a-buzzin!
Best of luck to all the Tigers (athletics and otherwise, students and teachers, staff and administrators) starting the 2022-2023 academic year today!
It looks like Tiger Walk went off with a bang this year, with several of Mizzou’s programs (as always) showing off their freshmen participation.
Closing out welcome weekend with Tiger Walk, a @Mizzou tradition for our freshmen! pic.twitter.com/TJnjvXaxLp— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) August 22, 2022
Tiger traditions pic.twitter.com/YIesJF8cpe— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) August 22, 2022
As for Mizzou Softball, it appears as if they started their school year with one last trip to the pool.
Meanwhile, women’s basketball got taken to a different type of school.
We are so grateful that @MUJimSpain came to spend some time with our team today and share his wisdom about all things University of Missouri. It was a great way to kick off the start of a new year! pic.twitter.com/vcsLs8OITz— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) August 21, 2022
Don’t miss too many of your syllabus week classes, y’all.
- Dave Matter wrote about Mizzou’s Saturday evening game simulation, which may have tipped some two-deep decisions ahead of next week’s opener against Louisiana Tech. He also wrote a feature on Mizzou’s wide receiver room, which coach WR Jacob Peeler said is looking to develop a competitive edge and a selfless attitude.
- One of Luther Burden’s many NIL deals dropped yesterday and hot DAMN does it look good.
The Luther Burden potato chip is about to hit nearly 100 @SchnuckMarkets in the area. Just tasted them. Scrumptious. @MizzouFootball @lutherburden3 @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/rDM9CF46na— Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) August 21, 2022
Getting your own brand of Red Hot Riplets? Hell yeah, brother. Get that money.
- After his positive COVID-19 test and required quarantine, Drew Lock is back at practice with the Seahawks and rearing to get that QB1 roster spot.
Drew Lock is back to practice after 5-day quarantine. Should mean the Seahawks’ quarterback competition with Geno Smith is truly back on. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/8tnJFasEEG— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 21, 2022
- Only a matter of time until Tyler Badie starts cooking the league...
.@Only1Badie for 6 ❗️— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 22, 2022
Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/SeBo71k5Dl
- On the topic of Tigers in the NFL, it looks like Kendall Blanton is off to a new challenge after winning his ring with the Rams. Best of luck in Washington, Mr. Blanton!
- Mizzou Soccer dropped its first game of the season on Sunday, a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ohio State.
