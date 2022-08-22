 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Happy first day of school, Tigers!

Mizzou Links for August 22, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Sorry townies, CoMo’s a-buzzin!

Best of luck to all the Tigers (athletics and otherwise, students and teachers, staff and administrators) starting the 2022-2023 academic year today!

It looks like Tiger Walk went off with a bang this year, with several of Mizzou’s programs (as always) showing off their freshmen participation.

As for Mizzou Softball, it appears as if they started their school year with one last trip to the pool.

Meanwhile, women’s basketball got taken to a different type of school.

Don’t miss too many of your syllabus week classes, y’all.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Getting your own brand of Red Hot Riplets? Hell yeah, brother. Get that money.

  • After his positive COVID-19 test and required quarantine, Drew Lock is back at practice with the Seahawks and rearing to get that QB1 roster spot.
  • Only a matter of time until Tyler Badie starts cooking the league...

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...