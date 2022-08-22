Happy first day of school, Tigers!

Sorry townies, CoMo’s a-buzzin!

Best of luck to all the Tigers (athletics and otherwise, students and teachers, staff and administrators) starting the 2022-2023 academic year today!

It looks like Tiger Walk went off with a bang this year, with several of Mizzou’s programs (as always) showing off their freshmen participation.

Closing out welcome weekend with Tiger Walk, a @Mizzou tradition for our freshmen! pic.twitter.com/TJnjvXaxLp — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) August 22, 2022

As for Mizzou Softball, it appears as if they started their school year with one last trip to the pool.

Meanwhile, women’s basketball got taken to a different type of school.

We are so grateful that @MUJimSpain came to spend some time with our team today and share his wisdom about all things University of Missouri. It was a great way to kick off the start of a new year! pic.twitter.com/vcsLs8OITz — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) August 21, 2022

Don’t miss too many of your syllabus week classes, y’all.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Dave Matter wrote about Mizzou’s Saturday evening game simulation, which may have tipped some two-deep decisions ahead of next week’s opener against Louisiana Tech. He also wrote a feature on Mizzou’s wide receiver room, which coach WR Jacob Peeler said is looking to develop a competitive edge and a selfless attitude.

One of Luther Burden’s many NIL deals dropped yesterday and hot DAMN does it look good.

The Luther Burden potato chip is about to hit nearly 100 ⁦@SchnuckMarkets in the area. Just tasted them. Scrumptious. ⁦@MizzouFootball⁩ @lutherburden3 ⁦@ksdknews⁩ pic.twitter.com/rDM9CF46na — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) August 21, 2022

Getting your own brand of Red Hot Riplets? Hell yeah, brother. Get that money.

After his positive COVID-19 test and required quarantine, Drew Lock is back at practice with the Seahawks and rearing to get that QB1 roster spot.

Drew Lock is back to practice after 5-day quarantine. Should mean the Seahawks’ quarterback competition with Geno Smith is truly back on. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/8tnJFasEEG — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 21, 2022