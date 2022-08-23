YOUR 2022 Missouri Football Predictions

Are you ready? There’s college football being played next week and your Tigers are taking the field on a Thursday night. Seriously...are you ready?

If you visit Rock M with any frequency, you should be?

We’ve previewed the team.

We’ve previewed the opponents.

We’ve shown you the DNA of the 2022 team.

We’ve reviewed how many things need to go right for a magical season.

And, our Godfather Bill C. has updated his SP+ numbers to accurately reflect the transfer portal, attrition, and injuries leading up to August 12th ($).

Take a look at SP+ rankings thrown on to the schedule:

Breaking news: The SEC is really freaking good. And while Missouri’s non-con schedule is (almost) exactly what a rebuilding team needs - easy games against competition that should provide experience but not a threat - the K-State game in Week 2 is going to be tough, as is every non-Vanderbilt SEC game on the docket.

Here’s the schedule broken down into three buckets of win probability:

Likely Wins

Louisiana Tech, Abilene Christian, Vanderbilt, New Mexico State

Toss-Ups

Kansas State, Auburn, Florida, South Carolina

Likely Losses

Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas

Yes, having three of your four toss-up games on the road isn’t great.

BUT WHAT DO YOU THINK? That’s what I want to know.

Here are your questions, answer them in the comments below and let’s see what our educated readership thinks of this season:

1. What’s Mizzou’s record this year (head)?

2. What’s Mizzou’s record this year (heart)?

3. What youngster (freshman or sophomore not named Luther Burden) has a breakout year?

4. Which of the teams in the “likely loss” category does Mizzou upset?

5. Mizzou’s best conference game will be against _________?

6. Mizzou’s dumbest loss will be against __________?

7. How many Mizzou games will you attend this fall?