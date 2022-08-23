YOUR 2022 Missouri Football Predictions

Are you ready? There’s college football being played next week and your Tigers are taking the field on a Thursday night. Seriously...are you ready?
If you visit Rock M with any frequency, you should be?
We’ve previewed the opponents.
We’ve shown you the DNA of the 2022 team.
We’ve reviewed how many things need to go right for a magical season.
And, our Godfather Bill C. has updated his SP+ numbers to accurately reflect the transfer portal, attrition, and injuries leading up to August 12th ($).
Take a look at SP+ rankings thrown on to the schedule:
Breaking news: The SEC is really freaking good. And while Missouri’s non-con schedule is (almost) exactly what a rebuilding team needs - easy games against competition that should provide experience but not a threat - the K-State game in Week 2 is going to be tough, as is every non-Vanderbilt SEC game on the docket.
Here’s the schedule broken down into three buckets of win probability:
Likely Wins
- Louisiana Tech, Abilene Christian, Vanderbilt, New Mexico State
Toss-Ups
- Kansas State, Auburn, Florida, South Carolina
Likely Losses
- Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas
Yes, having three of your four toss-up games on the road isn’t great.
BUT WHAT DO YOU THINK? That’s what I want to know.
Here are your questions, answer them in the comments below and let’s see what our educated readership thinks of this season:
1. What’s Mizzou’s record this year (head)?
2. What’s Mizzou’s record this year (heart)?
3. What youngster (freshman or sophomore not named Luther Burden) has a breakout year?
4. Which of the teams in the “likely loss” category does Mizzou upset?
5. Mizzou’s best conference game will be against _________?
6. Mizzou’s dumbest loss will be against __________?
7. How many Mizzou games will you attend this fall?
