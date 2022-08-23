 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who doesn’t love a first day of school picture?

Mizzou Links for August 23, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Smile for the camera!

I could probably spend all day gathering these up, but I’ll leave it at this for now. Let me know if I missed any especially good ones.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Associated Press All-American teams are out, and everyone’s favorite Thiccer is on the Second Team! Great news, because we’ll still get to say I told you so when he moves up to First Team at year’s end!
  • Dave Matter has good news to report re: Mizzou’s first day of school.
  • Coach Dennis Gates is encouraging everyone in the Columbia area to hit up Mizzou Volleyball’s season opening tournament this weekend, as well as Mizzou Soccer’s home date with Southern Illinois this week.

Personally, I think it’s an easy choice.

