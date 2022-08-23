Who doesn’t love a first day of school picture?

Smile for the camera!

Who doesn’t love a good first day of school picture?

First day…..this freshman doing BIG THINGS pic.twitter.com/XBtZCwKRQx — Aidan Shaw (@TheAidanShaw) August 22, 2022

Crazy to think I finally made it to my senior year of college here’s to another first day of school @Mizzou @MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/OYFsAorlgm — Noah Carter (@noah3carter) August 22, 2022

First day on campus was great,looking forward to a successful year.ignore the grammar mistake#Mizzou #MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/o4GkIhTYWj — Mabor Majak (@MaborMajak) August 22, 2022

We are ready for the 2022-23 year #MIZ pic.twitter.com/PsOcegEIqN — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) August 22, 2022

I could probably spend all day gathering these up, but I’ll leave it at this for now. Let me know if I missed any especially good ones.

Associated Press All-American teams are out, and everyone’s favorite Thiccer is on the Second Team! Great news, because we’ll still get to say I told you so when he moves up to First Team at year’s end!

Dave Matter has good news to report re: Mizzou’s first day of school.

From Mizzou on the first day of classes: “More than 5,000 new freshmen joined the University of Missouri community on Monday, up 2.7% from last year. … Preliminary first-day figures show undergraduate enrollment was also up slightly with 23,571 students.” — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 22, 2022

Coach Dennis Gates is encouraging everyone in the Columbia area to hit up Mizzou Volleyball’s season opening tournament this weekend, as well as Mizzou Soccer’s home date with Southern Illinois this week.

Calling all fans of the Black and Gold, @MizzouSoccer hosts Southern Illinois on Thursday at 7 P.M. Though we can’t be there in person, we will be there in spirit cheering on @MizzouVB in the South Dakota tournament on Friday, Saturday & Sunday. #MIZ #MizzouMonday — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) August 22, 2022

Trey Harris continues to slug his way through the minors no matter which organization he’s with. Who would’ve thought, right? Except for all of us, of course.

Josh Day is still reflecting on his big entrance to Minor League Baseball, and who can blame him? His first 10 games as a professional ball player have seen him slash .313/.421/.500 with 2 home runs and 8 runs batted in.

A BIG-time wrestling recruit is thinking about suiting up for Brian Smith and Mizzou.

World Champ has @MizzouWrestling in his top 7, #17 overall on @MatScouts1 Big Board and #2 at 145lbs! https://t.co/P1Afx8n1iq — James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) August 20, 2022

