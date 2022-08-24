2022 Captains Named… and there’s a lot of them.

Don’t get me wrong; I kinda love it. I love the idea of a bunch of captains; there’s a bunch of players, after all. My last few years coaching in NC, we had a ton of team-voted captains (7?) for my 45-ish person swim team, so I’m a fan of a lot of extra peer leadership positions. In Drinkwitz’s previous years, in case you forgot (I did), there were only three apiece: Martez Manuel, Connor Bazelak & Case Cook in 2021, and Case Cook, Larry Three-Sticks & Nick Bolton in 2020, so this is definitely a change. A change for the better, I think!

What was the reason for so many? As Rock M’s own Brandon Haynes reported from the fall camp presser, Drink didn’t want to hold run-off elections, and instead found it easier to just let the team vote them all in.

On having eight captains: “It was pretty clear-cut like, these were the top four on offense and these were the top four on defense, then everybody else. And so instead of going into a runoff election, I figured more is better.”

Inner monologue: Big fan of run-off elections, especially that one a few years ago, but I digress….

Also, this graphic is really cool. (Shout out to the new assistant creative director for the design)

QB: Brady Cook (So. | St. Louis, MO)- not surprising since he is leading the offense; I’d be a bit worried if he wasn’t a captain, honestly

Moving on, Drink met with the media on Tuesday night, and brought a bag of Old Vienna chips. Not just any chips, you guys. LUTHER’S CHIPS. The specially created Red Hot Riplets honey BBQ flavored chips made JUST for him. And apparently, Drink ended the press conference, per Matter, with a, “I love these chips, man.”

Drinkwitz brought a bag of Luther Burden's Old Vienna potato chips into his post-practice presser. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 23, 2022

@CoachDrinkwitz brought his fav chips to the press conference today (@lutherburden3) pic.twitter.com/XYoKJnMkkz — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) August 24, 2022

Looks like one place you can get them in CoMo is Big Papa’s On Campus, which is on 9th Street (formerly Dash Convenience Store) in the alleyway between Chipotle and what will be Wendy’s. I walk by there literally every day as I leave Hitt Street Garage so yeah… I’ll be picking some up.

On to the Links! But first, check out a new ZouCam.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

#Mizzou’s Brady Cook and La Tech’s Matthew Downing will face off Sept. 1 after winning their respective quarterback competitions. https://t.co/py99PPtAjc — Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) August 22, 2022

Just in case you’ve forgotten and work at MU… It’s 9 days- well, now it’s 8 technically… to kickoff. Really, this is just an excuse to share these sweet, sweet pics, and share that Coach Stec will be on the call for the home opener.

My favorite no. 9.. J-MACCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCC

The Preseason Coaches’ All-SEC selections were revealed on Tuesday, and big congrats to Harrison Mevis (1st team), Javon Foster (2nd team), and Kris Abrams-Draine (3rd team). Read more about it at MUTigers.com.

As reported by PowerMizzou’s Gabe DeArmond, StL native Ja’Marion Wayne has been selected to wear no. 25 this season, in honor of Aaron O’Neal. In case you’ve forgotten about Aaron - and I hope you haven’t - click through this twitter thread from Gabe.

Drinkwitz said a group of alumni and Lonnie O'Neal spoke to the team last week about Aaron O'Neal and the team has decided St. Louis native Jamarion Wayne will wear No. 25 — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) August 23, 2022

Hoops

Matthew J Harris has graced us with his thoughts regarding the new Rivals rankings of both Mizzou commits and targets:

#Mizzou commit Trent Pierce checks in at No. 130, a dip of 26 spots. However, Anthony Robinson II moves into the rankings, landing at No. 100.



Other names of note:



- No. 73: Justin McBride

- No. 75: Kris Parker

- No. 102: Jordan Butler



Lastly, Macaleab Rich is unranked. https://t.co/ea98DLOUD9 — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) August 23, 2022

A ways off, but looks like Charlton C.Y. Young has found himself another awesome speaking engagement and coaching session. Great work, coach!

Get those season tickets, people! Rock M will have TWO people covering the team this year!

Cross Country, Gymnastics

Mizzou in the Pros

Seahawks hope to give former Missouri QB Lock plenty of action in finale (Tim Booth, Columbia Missourian)

Now pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies, Michael Plassmeyer!

Cool Stuff

Enrollment is up! WOOOOOHOOOOOO

From Mizzou on the first day of classes: “More than 5,000 new freshmen joined the University of Missouri community on Monday, up 2.7% from last year. … Preliminary first-day figures show undergraduate enrollment was also up slightly with 23,571 students.” — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 22, 2022

Deep thoughts from my favorite former Mizzou Director of Athletic Performance:

Don’t let the fear of keeping your job get in the way of doing your job. Remember your call to care. — Dr. Scotta Morton (@Scotta_Lyn) August 24, 2022

