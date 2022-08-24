2022 Captains Named… and there’s a lot of them.
Don’t get me wrong; I kinda love it. I love the idea of a bunch of captains; there’s a bunch of players, after all. My last few years coaching in NC, we had a ton of team-voted captains (7?) for my 45-ish person swim team, so I’m a fan of a lot of extra peer leadership positions. In Drinkwitz’s previous years, in case you forgot (I did), there were only three apiece: Martez Manuel, Connor Bazelak & Case Cook in 2021, and Case Cook, Larry Three-Sticks & Nick Bolton in 2020, so this is definitely a change. A change for the better, I think!
What was the reason for so many? As Rock M’s own Brandon Haynes reported from the fall camp presser, Drink didn’t want to hold run-off elections, and instead found it easier to just let the team vote them all in.
On having eight captains: “It was pretty clear-cut like, these were the top four on offense and these were the top four on defense, then everybody else. And so instead of going into a runoff election, I figured more is better.”
Inner monologue: Big fan of run-off elections, especially that one a few years ago, but I digress….
Also, this graphic is really cool. (Shout out to the new assistant creative director for the design)
Better together.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/pXkZAHl3ZE— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 23, 2022
- QB: Brady Cook (So. | St. Louis, MO)- not surprising since he is leading the offense; I’d be a bit worried if he wasn’t a captain, honestly
- DB: Martez Manuel (Sr. | Columbia, MO)- second year captain, SEC Media Days rep
- DL: Darius Robinson (Sr. | Southfield, MI)
- DL: Isaiah McGuire (Sr. | Tulsa, OK)- SEC Media Days rep
- LB: Chad Bailey (Sr. | Missouri City, TX)
- OL: Javon Foster (Sr. | Detroit, MI)- 2nd Team Coaches’ Preseason All-SEC
- WR: Barrett Banister (Gr. | Fayetteville, AR)- SEC Media Days rep
- WR: Tauskie Dove (Sr. | Denton, TX)
Moving on, Drink met with the media on Tuesday night, and brought a bag of Old Vienna chips. Not just any chips, you guys. LUTHER’S CHIPS. The specially created Red Hot Riplets honey BBQ flavored chips made JUST for him. And apparently, Drink ended the press conference, per Matter, with a, “I love these chips, man.”
Drinkwitz brought a bag of Luther Burden's Old Vienna potato chips into his post-practice presser.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 23, 2022
@CoachDrinkwitz brought his fav chips to the press conference today (@lutherburden3) pic.twitter.com/XYoKJnMkkz— Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) August 24, 2022
Looks like one place you can get them in CoMo is Big Papa’s On Campus, which is on 9th Street (formerly Dash Convenience Store) in the alleyway between Chipotle and what will be Wendy’s. I walk by there literally every day as I leave Hitt Street Garage so yeah… I’ll be picking some up.
Go get them pic.twitter.com/FoU6lOxgSR— luther (@lutherburden3) August 23, 2022
On to the Links! But first, check out a new ZouCam.
Dominic Lovett (@DominicLovett2) and Brady Cook (@qbcook12) are in charge of breakfast! #ZouCam x #MIZ pic.twitter.com/f9GKpurjs5— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 23, 2022
- Just in case you’ve forgotten and work at MU… It’s 9 days- well, now it’s 8 technically… to kickoff. Really, this is just an excuse to share these sweet, sweet pics, and share that Coach Stec will be on the call for the home opener.
#Mizzou Faculty & Staff— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 17, 2022
Join us as we #TigerStripeFaurot on Thursday, September 1. Four game tickets + one parking pass = $50.
https://t.co/gzyMxAHTqr#MIZ pic.twitter.com/7KPR2qxhII
My favorite no. 9.. J-MACCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCC
9 days until #MIZ kickoff. Another all time great. pic.twitter.com/tlvUW3oqiV— @573tees (@573tees) August 23, 2022
- The Preseason Coaches’ All-SEC selections were revealed on Tuesday, and big congrats to Harrison Mevis (1st team), Javon Foster (2nd team), and Kris Abrams-Draine (3rd team). Read more about it at MUTigers.com.
9⃣ days!— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 23, 2022
https://t.co/e8dkFwLcWC#MIZ pic.twitter.com/FaRkzIqvnV
- As reported by PowerMizzou’s Gabe DeArmond, StL native Ja’Marion Wayne has been selected to wear no. 25 this season, in honor of Aaron O’Neal. In case you’ve forgotten about Aaron - and I hope you haven’t - click through this twitter thread from Gabe.
Drinkwitz said a group of alumni and Lonnie O'Neal spoke to the team last week about Aaron O'Neal and the team has decided St. Louis native Jamarion Wayne will wear No. 25— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) August 23, 2022
