PODCAST: SEC win totals. Jersey Numbers. Depth. It’s all here (and more)!

Welcome back, Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Week Zero is here! This is a loaded episode where the guys discuss linebacker depth, Aaron O’Neal, numbers, over/unders for SEC teams, and more. You’ll want to hear why BK is a little bullish on Mizzou this coming season.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 08:4: COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS SO CLOSE YOU CAN ALMOST SMELL IT. And there are some solid games to kick off the year.

08:45 - 12:43: Some jersey numbers update for you all. And BK just cannot handle a bad number.

12:43 - 18:50: Ja’Marion Wayne has been awarded the number 25 to carry on Aaron O’Neal’s legacy.

18:0 - 27:55: Welp. The depth chart has taken a hit due to injuries, specifically the linebackers. BK and Nate discuss the LB depth as it stands currently.

27:55 - 35:40: Could Mizzou be getting a transfer cornerback? If so…why?

35:40 - 01:01:30: Week Zero is here which means football is here. So, the guys talk about some SEC teams’ over/under records for the year.

01:01:30 - END: Closing this episode up. Week one is almost here. Thanks for listening and go Mizzou!

