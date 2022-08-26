Mizzou Soccer Beats Southern Illinois 3-1 to improve to 2-1 on the season

Soccer with the win!

We are officially less than one week away from Mizzou Football’s Thursday night season opener against Louisiana Tech, but Missouri’s fall sports season has already begun as Mizzou Soccer’s 2022 campaign is well underway.

Missouri improved to 2-1 on the young season with a 3-1 victory over Southern Illinois. The Tigers outshot the Salukis by a total of 24-11.

The goals came from junior captain defender Grace Pettet (2:17; 2nd of the season) to take a 1-0 lead, the game-winning goal by sophomore midfielder Leah Selm (9:53, 1st of season), and freshman forward Hannah Boughton (19:03, 1st of season) made it 3-1. Sophomore midfielder Milena Fischer added two assists to the scoresheet and redshirt freshman goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach had five saves in the win.

Here are a couple of goal highlights:

From the SEC Network broadcast, watch Head Coach Stefanie Golan’s postgame interview on the win:

hear from Head Coach Stefanie Golan after 3-1 victory against SIU. #MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽ pic.twitter.com/OaMhVqV85X — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) August 26, 2022

Check out more on the win on MUTigers.com. The Tigers scored three goals in a match for the first time since October 10th, 2021 in a 3-2 win at Florida.

Up next: Missouri will play their first true road game of the season as the Tigers take on Nebraska-Omaha on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. CST. That’s before No. 1 North Carolina comes to COMO on Thursday September 1st at noon (yes, that’s the same day as Mizzou Football vs Louisiana Tech!)

Coming to @stltoday & the Post-Dispatch tomorrow AM: Mizzou AD Desireé Reed-Francois reflects on her first year on the job ... looks forward to 2022 and beyond ... and all the changes you'll see at Memorial Stadium this season. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 26, 2022

East St. Louis three-star forward Macaleab Rich on his official visit to Mizzou: Rich is expected to announce his commitment decision on September 26th.

mizzou fans how this look ? pic.twitter.com/amhi1hjO67 — macaleab (@macaleab) August 26, 2022

The countdown is now less than a week. That is all!

A couple of nominations for Barrett Banister...Wuerffel and Campbell Trophy!

2022 Season Ticket Holders (2/2)

⚫️Questions? Contact your TSF/Ticket Rep or call 1-800-CAT-PAWS

Check the #TigerStripeFaurot map for your color assignment.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/dymjmXiIrZ — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 25, 2022

Tickets are now on sale for Mizzou vs UCF in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on December 17th

Tickets to the 2022 @AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic are now on sale!



Catch @FSUHoops vs @StJohnsBBall and @UCF_MBB vs @MizzouHoops at @FLALiveArena in December — Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) August 25, 2022

From stat researcher Tom Orf: A look at top passing games in season openers for Mizzou Quarterbacks

Mizzou top passing games opener-Lock 2017 521 Mo St., Bryant 2019 423 Wyo, Daniel 2007 359 Ill., Kiefer 1990 334 TCU, Daniel 2008 323 Ill. — Tom Orf (@MU4124) August 25, 2022

Check this out from Dennis Gates:

Discussion for WBB + MBB coaches at all levels! AAU, High School, Juco, NAIA, D1, D2, D3 how important is a young man or young lady who brings this type of talent & awareness to your program? Why? @patbev21 please comment & join this convo pic.twitter.com/ycWd0nck61 — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) August 25, 2022

Women’s Basketball team hitting the weight room!

Hat pics from practice!