Mizzou Soccer Beats Southern Illinois 3-1 to improve to 2-1 on the season

Soccer with the win!
We are officially less than one week away from Mizzou Football’s Thursday night season opener against Louisiana Tech, but Missouri’s fall sports season has already begun as Mizzou Soccer’s 2022 campaign is well underway.
Tigers welcome the Salukis tonight❗️— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) August 25, 2022
Student tailgate starts at 6 p.m.
Southern Illinois
7 p.m.
️Walton Stadium
https://t.co/xmgtW8TxcT
https://t.co/qxjAEVorKq#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Gy3dHRSotX
Missouri improved to 2-1 on the young season with a 3-1 victory over Southern Illinois. The Tigers outshot the Salukis by a total of 24-11.
Came out fighting tonight‼#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽ pic.twitter.com/FnGvscGtQJ— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) August 26, 2022
The goals came from junior captain defender Grace Pettet (2:17; 2nd of the season) to take a 1-0 lead, the game-winning goal by sophomore midfielder Leah Selm (9:53, 1st of season), and freshman forward Hannah Boughton (19:03, 1st of season) made it 3-1. Sophomore midfielder Milena Fischer added two assists to the scoresheet and redshirt freshman goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach had five saves in the win.
Here are a couple of goal highlights:
The Tigers strike first!!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/eDe2HVuRYE— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) August 26, 2022
Look at that services— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) August 26, 2022
Tigers ⬆ 3-2 #MIZ pic.twitter.com/OfQVEznvuZ
From the SEC Network broadcast, watch Head Coach Stefanie Golan’s postgame interview on the win:
hear from Head Coach Stefanie Golan after 3-1 victory against SIU. #MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽ pic.twitter.com/OaMhVqV85X— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) August 26, 2022
Check out more on the win on MUTigers.com. The Tigers scored three goals in a match for the first time since October 10th, 2021 in a 3-2 win at Florida.
Soccer Surges Past Salukis, 3-1— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) August 26, 2022
See you on the road ️#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽ https://t.co/h3sWMLNHf4
Up next: Missouri will play their first true road game of the season as the Tigers take on Nebraska-Omaha on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. CST. That’s before No. 1 North Carolina comes to COMO on Thursday September 1st at noon (yes, that’s the same day as Mizzou Football vs Louisiana Tech!)
Onto the links! M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Aaron Dryden has his Game by Game predictions for Missouri’s 2022 season
- From Brandon Kiley’s BK Bets: 2022 SEC Win Totals
- PODCAST with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley: SEC win totals. Jersey numbers. Depth. It’s all here (and more)!
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Jeff Gordon: Mizzou, SLU unveil contrasting nonconference basketball slates
- Blake Baker: 5 facts on the Mizzou football defensive coordinator, writes Calum McAndrew
- Stay tuned for this:
Coming to @stltoday & the Post-Dispatch tomorrow AM: Mizzou AD Desireé Reed-Francois reflects on her first year on the job ... looks forward to 2022 and beyond ... and all the changes you'll see at Memorial Stadium this season.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 26, 2022
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Kenny Van Doren: Missouri receiver Banister nominated for Campbell Trophy
- From Chad Silvey: Set-Piece success and early offense leads MU soccer to second win of the season
(Miscelleanous/Tweets)
- East St. Louis three-star forward Macaleab Rich on his official visit to Mizzou: Rich is expected to announce his commitment decision on September 26th.
mizzou fans how this look ? pic.twitter.com/amhi1hjO67— macaleab (@macaleab) August 26, 2022
- The countdown is now less than a week. That is all!
One. Week.— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 26, 2022
Don't miss it.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/CdTcsNSt3Q
- A couple of nominations for Barrett Banister...Wuerffel and Campbell Trophy!
Congrats to senior WR @BanisterBarrett of @MizzouFootball as he has been honored as the Tigers' #WuerffelTrophy nominee for 2022! @MizzouAthletics @SECNetwork @SEC#MIZ pic.twitter.com/U7KiQkHpnJ— Wuerffel Trophy (@WuerffelTrophy) August 25, 2022
Congrats to WR Barrett Banister, the @MizzouFootball nominee for the 2022 #CampbellTrophy! #MIZ https://t.co/mfGFXH2CKk pic.twitter.com/irChi98WjS— Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) August 25, 2022
- On ESPN, Harrison Mevis lands on their 2022 college football preseason All-America team
- On MUTigers.com, Volleyball Opens 2022 Season at Coyote Invitational
- On MUTigers.com, Athletics Adds Two New Student Gameday Initiatives
- On MUTigers.com, Women’s Basketball to Hold 16th Annual Golf Tournament
- From ABC17’s Nathalie Jones: Mizzou soccer tops Southern Illinois
- Here’s some seating chart information for Mizzou Football’s season opener
2022 Season Ticket Holders (2/2)— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 25, 2022
⚫️Questions? Contact your TSF/Ticket Rep or call 1-800-CAT-PAWS
Check the #TigerStripeFaurot map for your color assignment.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/dymjmXiIrZ
- Tickets are now on sale for Mizzou vs UCF in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on December 17th
Tickets to the 2022 @AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic are now on sale!— Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) August 25, 2022
Catch @FSUHoops vs @StJohnsBBall and @UCF_MBB vs @MizzouHoops at @FLALiveArena in December
- From stat researcher Tom Orf: A look at top passing games in season openers for Mizzou Quarterbacks
Mizzou top passing games opener-Lock 2017 521 Mo St., Bryant 2019 423 Wyo, Daniel 2007 359 Ill., Kiefer 1990 334 TCU, Daniel 2008 323 Ill.— Tom Orf (@MU4124) August 25, 2022
- Check this out from Dennis Gates:
Discussion for WBB + MBB coaches at all levels! AAU, High School, Juco, NAIA, D1, D2, D3 how important is a young man or young lady who brings this type of talent & awareness to your program? Why? @patbev21 please comment & join this convo pic.twitter.com/ycWd0nck61— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) August 25, 2022
- Women’s Basketball team hitting the weight room!
Weight work pic.twitter.com/v5eecfc663— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) August 25, 2022
- Hat pics from practice!
Hat practice.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/MGvNVv7P7c— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 26, 2022
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...