Mizzou Soccer Beats Southern Illinois 3-1 to improve to 2-1 on the season

Mizzou Links for Friday, August 26

By Sammy Stava
Soccer with the win!

We are officially less than one week away from Mizzou Football’s Thursday night season opener against Louisiana Tech, but Missouri’s fall sports season has already begun as Mizzou Soccer’s 2022 campaign is well underway.

Missouri improved to 2-1 on the young season with a 3-1 victory over Southern Illinois. The Tigers outshot the Salukis by a total of 24-11.

The goals came from junior captain defender Grace Pettet (2:17; 2nd of the season) to take a 1-0 lead, the game-winning goal by sophomore midfielder Leah Selm (9:53, 1st of season), and freshman forward Hannah Boughton (19:03, 1st of season) made it 3-1. Sophomore midfielder Milena Fischer added two assists to the scoresheet and redshirt freshman goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach had five saves in the win.

Here are a couple of goal highlights:

From the SEC Network broadcast, watch Head Coach Stefanie Golan’s postgame interview on the win:

Check out more on the win on MUTigers.com. The Tigers scored three goals in a match for the first time since October 10th, 2021 in a 3-2 win at Florida.

Up next: Missouri will play their first true road game of the season as the Tigers take on Nebraska-Omaha on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. CST. That’s before No. 1 North Carolina comes to COMO on Thursday September 1st at noon (yes, that’s the same day as Mizzou Football vs Louisiana Tech!)

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

  • East St. Louis three-star forward Macaleab Rich on his official visit to Mizzou: Rich is expected to announce his commitment decision on September 26th.
  • The countdown is now less than a week. That is all!
  • A couple of nominations for Barrett Banister...Wuerffel and Campbell Trophy!
  • Tickets are now on sale for Mizzou vs UCF in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on December 17th

  • From stat researcher Tom Orf: A look at top passing games in season openers for Mizzou Quarterbacks
  • Check this out from Dennis Gates:
  • Women’s Basketball team hitting the weight room!
  • Hat pics from practice!
