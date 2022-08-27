College Football Week Zero GameDay: info, what to watch

With less than a week to go before Missouri kicks off, we’ve at least got SOME kind of College Football to keep us entertained on a late August Saturday.
While the lineup isn’t elite, something is better than nothing and there are a few things we can watch and be relatively excited about. Like watching Nebraska fans have their hopes dashed before September arrives. Or seeing how the Fightin’ Berts in Champaign take on Craig Bohl, who Mizzou fans know well how tough a good Wyoming team can be.
Here are your games for the day:
Week Zero College Football Games and Odds
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|11:00 AM
|Austin Peay
|Western Kentucky
|-27.5
|64
|CBSSN
|11:30 AM
|Nebraska
|11
|Northwestern
|51.5
|FOX
|2:30 PM
|Idaho State
|UNLV
|26.5
|52
|CBSSN
|3:00 PM
|UConn
|Utah State
|26.5
|59.5
|FS1
|3:00 PM
|Wyoming
|Illinois
|13
|44
|BTN
|4:00 PM
|Duquesne
|Florida State
|43
|54.5
|ACCN
|6:00 PM
|Charlotte
|Florida Atlantic
|7
|59
|CBSSN
|7:15 PM
|Florida A&M
|North Carolina
|42
|55.5
|ACCN
|8:00 PM
|North Texas
|1.5
|UTEP
|54.5
|-
|9:00 PM
|Nevada
|8.5
|New Mexico State
|48
|ESPN2
|9:30 PM
|Vanderbilt
|9
|Hawai'i
|54.5
|CBSSN
