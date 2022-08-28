College Football Week 1 Opening Lines

We made it through the soft launch of college football alive. How are you feeling? Good? I’m good. Feeling great. Sad I didn’t bet anything but, hey, we got another 12 weeks to remedy that.

So! Let’s take a look at the opening lines for Week 1 in the SEC! It might be non-conference heavy but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some prime opportunities to beat Vegas and make some cash!

Games for Week 1 start on Thursday (as Mizzou fans are aware) and run through the entire Labor Day weekend. As a reminder, there are no lines set for a game featuring an FBS team playing an FCS team. All listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation parter.

Thursday, September 1st

6:00p - Ball State at Tennessee (-34)

7:00p - Louisiana Tech at Missouri (-19)

Saturday, September 3rd

2:30p - #11 Oregon vs. #3 Georgia (-18)

2:30p - #23 Cincinnati at #19 Arkansas (-6)

3:00p - Troy at #21 Ole Miss (-22)

6:00p - #7 Utah (-2.5) at Florida

6:00p - Miami (Ohio) at #20 Kentucky (-17)

6:30p - Utah State at #1 Alabama (-39.5)

6:30p - Memphis at Mississippi State (-14)

6:30p - Georgia State at South Carolina (-12)

Sunday, September 4th

6:30p - Florida State vs. LSU (-3.5)