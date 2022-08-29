Drinkwitz, Baker don’t give away too much in first depth chart, presser

Mizzou formally opens the “season” with presser day

It’s officially game week! While we wait for Thursday’s date with Louisiana Tech, Eli Drinkwitz and Blake Baker kicked off the formalities by attending to the media for their first pressers of the season. MU Athletics put them online for you to watch should you so choose:

Press day was also marked by the first official depth chart release. Based on the offensive chart, Eli Drinkwitz clearly hasn’t lost a step in his troll game.

Mizzou offensive depth pic.twitter.com/zggcbGRjvn — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 28, 2022

Three first-team running backs? Three first-team Z receivers? Three second-string QBs?Can’t wait to see some of the formations they run out there!

Things are much clearer on the defensive side, where all the starting positions seem to be locked down outside of one of the safety slots.

Mizzou defense & special teams depth pic.twitter.com/xYrpC3CKQW — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 28, 2022

A Jeffcoat-Robinson-Jernigan-McGuire line? Color me intrigued.

The Post-Dispatch was cranking out content all day yesterday! Dave Matter wrote about Brady Cook’s long journey toward the QB1 role at Mizzou and the fraternity of St. Louis area quarterbacks he is joining. Calum McAndrew named seven players who could change Mizzou’s fortunes (for better and worse) in 2022. Ben Frederickson, in the meantime, wrote about Tyler Badie’s impact on the program and what sort of standard he can set for lesser-known recruits and stars alike.

BONUS: Dave Matter posted a story late on Sunday covering how Mizzou and Louisiana Tech rearranged a few schedules and got on each other’s calendars for a Sept. 1, 2022 match up.

It’s safe to say Ennis Rakestraw is glad he only has to cover Luther Burden in practice

"Luther really shocked me" #Mizzou CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. talked about what its been like going one-on-one in practice with freshman WR Luther Burden III over the course of training camp.@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/BlWaEjEdq2 — Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) August 29, 2022