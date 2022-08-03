 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Record number of Tigers earn All-America Scholar Athlete honors in softball

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, August 3

By Karen Steger
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Wow.

On Tuesday morning, Easton/NFCA announced their All-America Scholar Athletes, and our fair Missouri Tigers found themselves with a record-breaking number of selections. A DOZEN Tigers found themselves honored, up from 11 a year ago, and the team as a whole finished with a 3.43 GPA, per MUTigers.com’s press release.

To earn such an honor, they must record an annual GPA of 3.5 or better for the 2021-22 school year. Impressive!

Congrats to the honorees:

  • Kendyll Bailey, Gr. 2B (Grain Valley, MO): second consecutive season earning such honors; majored in Health Science w/ an emphasis in Leadership & Policy, with minor in Business Administration in UG; pursuing Health Administration graduate degree
  • Kara Daly, Fr. 3B (Jefferson City, MO): majoring in Health Science w/ an emphasis in Health & Wellness Services
  • Gabi Deters, So. C (Bowling Green, MO): majoring in Education w/ minor in Human Development & Family Studies; departed from team mid-season 2022
  • Vanessa Hollingsworth, Fr. INF (Forney, TX): majoring in Health Science w/ an emphasis in Health & Wellness Services
  • Alex Honnold, So. RF (West Des Moines, IA): second season earning such honors; majoring in Parks, Recreation & Sport
  • Jayci Kruse, Fr. P (Coto de Caza, CA): majoring in Health Science
  • Megan Moll, Jr C/UTIL (Eureka, MO): second season earning such honors; majoring Chemistry
  • Chan’tice Phillips, So. OF (Kansas City, MO): majoring in Psychology
  • Emma Raabe, Sr. 1B (Omaha, NE): second season earning such honors; majored in Business Administration w/ emphasis on Management
  • Megan Schumacher, Jr. P (East Fishkill, NY): majoring in Elementary Education
  • Kimberly Wert, Sr. DP (Melfa, VA): third season earning such honors; majored in Psychology and Health Science w/ emphasis on Rehabilitation Sciences
  • Brooke Wilmes, Gr. CF (Johnston, IA): second consecutive season earning such honors; majored in Sports Management with a minor in Business in UG; pursuing Positive Coaching & Athletic Leadership graduate degree

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Other Mizzou Sports

Hoops

  • Isiaih (at the Show Me State Games, with an assist from Jontay)!!!
  • Great photos here… love the black & white

Mizzou in the Pros/Former Mizzou Stars

  • Well, I LOVE this. Congrats, Coach! After a great playing career, Carroll and his agent, Priority Sports, announced that he will be an assistant coach for the Bucks!
  • And in other former MU players excelling in the coaching world, Lindenwood University (StL) has brought Ryan Howard as a volunteer assistant.
  • WES.CLARK!!

UPDATE: They WON the TBT!

  • In PHX’s 87-63 loss (ew) to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, Sophie C had 15 points in her 35 minutes starting on 5-14 shooting (3-9 from three, 2-3 FT), to go with 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TO and 3 PF. She was -22 (not the worst?).
  • Tanner Houck (Boston Red Sox) got the save in the Red Sox’s 2-1 victory over the Houston Astros. He pitched 1.2 innings and allowed no hits or… anything. His season ERA is 3.15.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...