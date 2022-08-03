Record number of Tigers earn All-America Scholar Athlete honors in softball

Wow.

On Tuesday morning, Easton/NFCA announced their All-America Scholar Athletes, and our fair Missouri Tigers found themselves with a record-breaking number of selections. A DOZEN Tigers found themselves honored, up from 11 a year ago, and the team as a whole finished with a 3.43 GPA, per MUTigers.com’s press release.

To earn such an honor, they must record an annual GPA of 3.5 or better for the 2021-22 school year. Impressive!

Congrats to the honorees:

Kendyll Bailey, Gr. 2B (Grain Valley, MO): second consecutive season earning such honors; majored in Health Science w/ an emphasis in Leadership & Policy, with minor in Business Administration in UG; pursuing Health Administration graduate degree

second consecutive season earning such honors; majored in Health Science w/ an emphasis in Leadership & Policy, with minor in Business Administration in UG; pursuing Health Administration graduate degree Kara Daly, Fr. 3B (Jefferson City, MO): majoring in Health Science w/ an emphasis in Health & Wellness Services

majoring in Health Science w/ an emphasis in Health & Wellness Services Gabi Deters, So. C (Bowling Green, MO): majoring in Education w/ minor in Human Development & Family Studies; departed from team mid-season 2022

majoring in Education w/ minor in Human Development & Family Studies; departed from team mid-season 2022 Vanessa Hollingsworth, Fr. INF (Forney, TX): majoring in Health Science w/ an emphasis in Health & Wellness Services

majoring in Health Science w/ an emphasis in Health & Wellness Services Alex Honnold, So. RF (West Des Moines, IA): second season earning such honors; majoring in Parks, Recreation & Sport

second season earning such honors; majoring in Parks, Recreation & Sport Jayci Kruse, Fr. P (Coto de Caza, CA): majoring in Health Science

majoring in Health Science Megan Moll, Jr C/UTIL (Eureka, MO): second season earning such honors; majoring Chemistry

second season earning such honors; majoring Chemistry Chan’tice Phillips, So. OF (Kansas City, MO): majoring in Psychology

majoring in Psychology Emma Raabe, Sr. 1B (Omaha, NE): second season earning such honors; majored in Business Administration w/ emphasis on Management

second season earning such honors; majored in Business Administration w/ emphasis on Management Megan Schumacher, Jr. P (East Fishkill, NY): majoring in Elementary Education

majoring in Elementary Education Kimberly Wert, Sr. DP (Melfa, VA): third season earning such honors; majored in Psychology and Health Science w/ emphasis on Rehabilitation Sciences

third season earning such honors; majored in Psychology and Health Science w/ emphasis on Rehabilitation Sciences Brooke Wilmes, Gr. CF (Johnston, IA): second consecutive season earning such honors; majored in Sports Management with a minor in Business in UG; pursuing Positive Coaching & Athletic Leadership graduate degree

On to the Links!

Summer work in the books..



group is just getting started pic.twitter.com/PJe3Tax0B3 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) August 2, 2022

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Other Mizzou Sports

Hoops

Isiaih (at the Show Me State Games, with an assist from Jontay)!!!

Great photos here… love the black & white

Mizzou in the Pros/Former Mizzou Stars

Well, I LOVE this. Congrats, Coach! After a great playing career, Carroll and his agent, Priority Sports, announced that he will be an assistant coach for the Bucks!

Excited to be shadowing one of the best coaches in the league! He’s been a mentor throughout my career. Thank you Coach Bud and the Milwuakee Bucks Organization for allowing me this assistant coaching opportunity. Let’s go! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/ZJhJThnCi3 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) August 2, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is adding DeMarre Carroll — one of his former players — to his coaching staff, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2022

And in other former MU players excelling in the coaching world, Lindenwood University (StL) has brought Ryan Howard as a volunteer assistant.

He's coming !



Join us in welcoming St. Charles native Ryan Howard to the staff! Coach Howard will serve as the Volunteer Assistant after spending the last 5 years in the @SFGiants organization. Howard will be the infield coach and assist with the hitters.#OneRoar ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ghn4REByDZ — Lindenwood University Baseball (@LULIONSBASEBALL) August 2, 2022

PowerMizzou wrote about the day Mizzou Football was born again. As someone who desperately wanted a Brad Smith jersey for Christmas but could only find a Chase Daniel one (a worthy trade off- I still have it), I loved this article.

Trey Harris checking in with his new team, the Harrisburg Senators!

WES.CLARK!!

UPDATE: They WON the TBT!

Wes Clark picking up right where he left off!



He just nailed back to back 3s (here’s the 2nd one). @BlueCollarUTBT leads 17-5 in @thetournament championship pic.twitter.com/ONdCN3Orzu — Inside TBT (@InsideTbt) August 3, 2022

These guys were amazing all summer



Introducing your TBT 2022 All-Tournament Team! pic.twitter.com/kIY9zvC4Vu — TBT (@thetournament) August 3, 2022

In PHX’s 87-63 loss (ew) to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, Sophie C had 15 points in her 35 minutes starting on 5-14 shooting (3-9 from three, 2-3 FT), to go with 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TO and 3 PF. She was -22 (not the worst?).

Sophie’s third three of the night.



She has no choice but to be that girl. pic.twitter.com/mgr3sx3Z3w — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 3, 2022

Tanner Houck (Boston Red Sox) got the save in the Red Sox’s 2-1 victory over the Houston Astros. He pitched 1.2 innings and allowed no hits or… anything. His season ERA is 3.15.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)