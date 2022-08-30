PODCAST: Hoops recruiting and hoops recruiting.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Mizzou football kicks off this week on Thursday night. So to prep for that, let’s talk about Mizzou basketball! The guys talk about recruiting. The guys talk about roster math. The guys talk about recruiting, again. The guys talk about the non-conference opponents. The guys talk all of this and you won’t want to miss it!

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:00 - Welcome to Dive Cuts! It might be the first week of college football, but that doesn’t mean we can’t talk HOOPS!

03:00 - 22:40 - Let’s start off with some recruiting news!

22:40 - 32:00 - A little scholarship talk and roster math in the seasons to come.

32:00 - 43:00 - Back to recruiting!

43:00 - 55:02 - How about we discuss the non-con opponents?

55:02 - END - Closing this thing out. SUBSCRIBE TO US wherever you listen to podcasts. And be sure to listen to Before the Box Score on Thursday and to cheer on your Mizzou Football Tigers Thursday evening! MIZ!

