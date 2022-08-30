Missouri Lands Miami Transfer Cornerback Marcus Clarke

We are officially in the first game week of the 2022 season as Mizzou hosts Louisiana Tech on Thursday night, but the recruiting hasn’t stopped one bit. This time, Eli Drinkwitz and the staff keep adding to the transfer portal from another Power Five school.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Miami cornerback Marcus Clarke is transferring to Missouri.

Former Miami cornerback Marcus Clarke is on campus at Missouri and the expectation is that he ends up transferring to the Tigers, sources tell @on3sports.



Clarke started four games for Miami last season.https://t.co/0wopfG8I45 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 30, 2022

Clarke announced his commitment to Mizzou via Twitter:

Last season at Miami, Clarke started four games with 24 total tackles, three pass deflections, a fumble recovery, and one interception. Clarke had a career-high six tackles in a 38-34 win on the road over the eventual ACC Champions Pittsburgh Panthers. (stats via official Miami Hurricanes website).

A former three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, Clarke had plenty of Power Five offers before committing to his in-state team Miami. As he entered the transfer portal this month, it looks like Missouri had beaten out main competitors Kansas and Florida State:

Miami transfer DB Marcus Clarke is still on commitment watch (Toles committed to Morgan State); Kansas looked like the leader for Clarke but Missouri has made a late push @mfarrellsports https://t.co/7bCC6PgiCL — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) August 29, 2022

Matter mentions that Clark also has familiarity with Blake Baker, which obviously had to play a role in the Tigers recruitment.

Clarke played one year at Miami under Mizzou DC Blake Baker https://t.co/5lLWT42FA1 — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 30, 2022

The addition of Clarke sounds like quite the get, especially this late into the game. Bringing in another experienced Power Five cornerback to an already talented secondary is never a bad thing. The question is where Clarke would fit in after not partaking in any preseason practices.

However, a waiver would be needed to make him immediately eligible.

Either way, welcome to Mizzou, Marcus! M-I-Z!

Get to know: Marcus Clarke

Hometown: Winter Park, Florida

High School: Winter Park

Position: Cornerback

Ht/Wt: 5’11, 175 lbs

Rivals Ranking: Three-star, 5.5

247Composite Ranking: Three-star, 0.8653

Total announced offers: 24

Offers to note: Miami, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville. Pittsburgh, Tennessee, West Virginia, Florida

The talent is there as Clarke shows a lot of speed and aggressiveness, plus good coverage. A lot of emotion as well. He certainly belongs at the Power Five level, but we’ll see how his game translates to the best conference in College Football in the SEC. This has the potential to be an underrated addition for the Tigers.

What they’re saying:

2020 DB Marcus Clarke entered the transfer portal; played in 18 games (4 starts) during his two seasons with Miami; he totaled 29 tackles, 3 PD and 2 INT @marcusclarkej01 @mfarrellsports pic.twitter.com/ePLsrcpJYU — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) August 19, 2022