Baker expecting strong defensive start and Mookie Cooper is “195%” healthy

Mizzou Links for August 30, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Two days and counting...

We’re two days out from game night, y’all! Stay with our page this week while football coverage continues to ramp up.

In the meantime, here are the big highlights from yesterday’s media availability.

  • Blake Baker and Eli Drinkwitz spoke about Louisiana Tech’s short king Smoke Harris, who represents a challenge for Mizzou’s defense... physically and mentally.

“I’ve got a lot of familiarity with him,” Baker said. “He’s an explosive playmaker, dynamic with the ball in his hands. He loves to talk, so we’ll be ready for that. But no, he’s a really good football player. He’s tough. Like I said, he will be up for the challenge.”

Last season, the defensive line had Trajan Jeffcoat and Akial Byers as clear-cut starters without an “or” next to their name.

This depth chart is more established, putting Jeffcoat, Darius Robinson, Isaiah McGuire and Jayden Jernigan as first-team players.

Jernigan is one of four transfer defensive linemen from this offseason who made appearances on the depth chart. DJ Coleman, Kristian Williams and Josh Landry were listed as second-team players.

“The sense of urgency has been there since day 1,” Baker said. “We had two 20-minute walk-throughs after I got announced as coordinator. It’s been non-stop but I think we’ve come a long way in a short period of time.

Other things you love to hear:

Even more things that you love to hear!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

“I’m telling you I don’t have high hopes for the Tigers this year,” Davis said.

“Why,” [ESPN Reporter Pete] Thamel asked.

“The schedule looks brutal,” Davis said. “Let’s wait and see about the quarterback. I was going to bring up (Luther) Burden, too, so I’m glad you did. I think the hill may be a little tough. They’ve got Kansas State, who I’m really high on.”

As Matt points out on Twitter, Allen is a summer teammate of Trent Pierce’s. He’ll also be visiting the same weekend as five-star John Bol, formerly of Christian Brothers College High School.

  • It’s been known for a minute, but Jordan Clarkson is officially off playing basketball for the Philippines team.
  • Look who’s on the call this Thursday night!

Seems like there might be too much defense for Stec’s liking, but hey, maybe Baker can show him a good time?

  • Looking to celebrate Gary Pinkel’s career and support his foundation at the same time? An opportunity has come!

