Baker expecting strong defensive start and Mookie Cooper is “195%” healthy

Two days and counting...

We’re two days out from game night, y’all! Stay with our page this week while football coverage continues to ramp up.

In the meantime, here are the big highlights from yesterday’s media availability.

Blake Baker and Eli Drinkwitz spoke about Louisiana Tech’s short king Smoke Harris, who represents a challenge for Mizzou’s defense... physically and mentally.

“I’ve got a lot of familiarity with him,” Baker said. “He’s an explosive playmaker, dynamic with the ball in his hands. He loves to talk, so we’ll be ready for that. But no, he’s a really good football player. He’s tough. Like I said, he will be up for the challenge.”

Chris Kwiecinski gave his depth chart takeaways from yesterday’s media availability and highlighted the experience Baker has at his hands on the defensive line.

Last season, the defensive line had Trajan Jeffcoat and Akial Byers as clear-cut starters without an “or” next to their name. This depth chart is more established, putting Jeffcoat, Darius Robinson, Isaiah McGuire and Jayden Jernigan as first-team players. Jernigan is one of four transfer defensive linemen from this offseason who made appearances on the depth chart. DJ Coleman, Kristian Williams and Josh Landry were listed as second-team players.

Baker also spoke about his unit’s sense of urgency, especially after Eli Drinkwitz made clear that the start of last season wasn’t good enough from a defensive perspective.

“The sense of urgency has been there since day 1,” Baker said. “We had two 20-minute walk-throughs after I got announced as coordinator. It’s been non-stop but I think we’ve come a long way in a short period of time.

You can get even more Blake Baker content at the Kansas City Star, where Baker guested on KC Sportsbeat podcast yesterday to discuss the impending season.

Things you love to hear:

After dealing with a foot injury last year, Mizzou WR Mookie Cooper says he’s 195% this year.



“Close to 200%.” — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 29, 2022

Other things you love to hear:

Mizzou DC Blake Baker on Tiger Talk says CB Dreyden Norwood might be the defense's most improved player. First-year transfer from Texas A&M. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 30, 2022

Even more things that you love to hear!

" I think bro gon' ball"



Seems like WR Mookie Cooper (@mcgetbusy1) is confident that freshman Luther Burden (@lutherburden3) will live up to the hype #Mizzou ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jdi15psCWI — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) August 30, 2022

Things you don’t love to hear: Rece Davis raining on your parade.

“I’m telling you I don’t have high hopes for the Tigers this year,” Davis said. “Why,” [ESPN Reporter Pete] Thamel asked. “The schedule looks brutal,” Davis said. “Let’s wait and see about the quarterback. I was going to bring up (Luther) Burden, too, so I’m glad you did. I think the hill may be a little tough. They’ve got Kansas State, who I’m really high on.”

2024 four-star forward Marcus Allen will be visiting Missouri from Sept. 17-19, he tells ZAGSBLOG.



No. 47 overall prospect in the nation, per 247Sports Composite.



He broke down his recruitment for ZAGSBLOG at Peach Jam last month: https://t.co/m3PzgdZuI7 pic.twitter.com/mM8hUYbR9x — Jacob Polacheck (@JacobPolacheck) August 29, 2022

As Matt points out on Twitter, Allen is a summer teammate of Trent Pierce’s. He’ll also be visiting the same weekend as five-star John Bol, formerly of Christian Brothers College High School.

It’s been known for a minute, but Jordan Clarkson is officially off playing basketball for the Philippines team.

Look who’s on the call this Thursday night!

Humbled & Honored to be Going back to CoMo! Game day analysis…ESPNU @7Ct #Giddyup ⤴️. Stec pic.twitter.com/54fsoifQpZ — Dave Steckel (@CoachStec59) August 30, 2022

Seems like there might be too much defense for Stec’s liking, but hey, maybe Baker can show him a good time?

