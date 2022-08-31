Louisiana Tech vs. Missouri: How to watch Week 1 matchup

We’re 24 hours away from the start of the Missouri football season!

The College Football offseason is a long one, and after 8 ardruous months we’ve nearly made it. Tomorrow is GameDay (or if you’re reading this on September 1st it’s today!)

I don’t have too much to add here since we’ve spent the last 8 months talking about this. So here are a few of my favorite offseason reads:

Missouri-Louisiana Tech football: Time, Location

TIME: 7:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Thursday, September 1st, 2022

LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO.

Missouri-Louisiana Tech football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPNU

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Louisiana Tech football: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 20.0-point favorite over Louisiana Tech, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 60.

Other Thursday Games

5:00 pm: Akron vs St. Francis (PA) — ESPN3

6:00 pm: Central Michigan vs 12. Oklahoma State (-22) — FS1

6:00 pm: West Virginia vs 17. Pitt (-7.5) — ESPN

6:00 pm: Ball State vs Tennessee (-35) — SECN

6:00 pm: S. Carolina State vs. UCF (NL) — ESPN+

6:00 pm: Bryant vs Florida International (NL) — ESPN3

6:00 pm: Long Island vs Toledo (NL) — ESPN3

6:30 pm: VMI vs 22. Wake Forest (NL) — ACCN

7:00 pm: Penn State (-3.5) vs Purdue — FOX

7:00 pm: Eastern IL vs Northern IL (NL) — ESPN+

7:00 pm: Alabama A&M vs UAB (NL) — CBSSN

8:00 pm: New Mexico State vs Minnesota (-36.5) — BTN

9:00 pm: Northern Arizona vs Arizona State — PAC12

9:30 pm: Cal Poly vs Fresno State — FS1

9:30 pm: Portland State vs San Jose State — NA

