Louisiana Tech vs. Missouri: How to watch Week 1 matchup

We’re 24 hours away from the start of the Missouri football season!
The College Football offseason is a long one, and after 8 ardruous months we’ve nearly made it. Tomorrow is GameDay (or if you’re reading this on September 1st it’s today!)
I don’t have too much to add here since we’ve spent the last 8 months talking about this. So here are a few of my favorite offseason reads:
- What is Eli Drinkwitz’s plan at QB?
- Missouri’s 2022 Returning Production: Offense
- Juco? Uh... no.
- Super Conferences, Mizzou, and You: A Primer
- Mizzou’s WR Room has gotten really explosive
- Count the “Ifs” in 2022
Missouri-Louisiana Tech football: Time, Location
TIME: 7:00 p.m. CT
DATE: Thursday, September 1st, 2022
LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO.
Missouri-Louisiana Tech football: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: ESPNU
STREAM: WatchESPN
Missouri-Louisiana Tech football: Betting odds, predictions
As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 20.0-point favorite over Louisiana Tech, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 60.
