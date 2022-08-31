Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Week One

Every week, members of the Rock M Nation staff will take their best guesses in picking Missouri’s game, but also three other SEC contests against the spread.. We’ll keep a running tally throughout the season to see the winner at the end of the year.
Missouri (-19) v Louisiana Tech
Aaron Dryden: Missouri wins; 51-21.
Parker Gillam: Missouri wins, 38-17
Matthew Smith: Missouri wins, 45-20.
Brandon Haynes: Missouri wins, 44-23.
Sammy Stava: Missouri wins, 35-14
#3 Georgia (-17.5) v #11 Oregon:
Aaron Dryden: Georgia wins a surprisingly close game. 24-20.
Parker Gillam: Georgia wins 31-17.
Matthew Smith: Georgia wins, 27-17.
Brandon Haynes: Georgia wins, 28-24.
Sammy Stava: Georgia wins 34-17
#19 Arkansas (-6) v #23 Cincinnati
Aaron Dryden: Cincinnati takes it to the wire, but the Hogs win. 34-31.
Parker Gillam: Hogs win it easy, 34-14.
Matthew Smith: Arkansas wins, 21-10
Brandon Haynes: Cincinnati pulls off the upset, 30-28
Sammy Stava: Arkansas wins 24-16
Florida v #7 Utah (-2.5)
Aaron Dryden: Utah wins and covers pretty easily. 28-17.
Parker Gillam: Utah wins 27-23.
Matthew Smith: Florida wins, 24-21
Brandon Haynes: Utah cruises to a win, 38-24.
Sammy Stava: Utah wins 24-20
