 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Week One

Take your pick! We as a staff will be picking the three best SEC games every week.

By Aaron Dryden, Parker Gillam, Brandon Haynes, Matthew Smith, and Sammy Stava
/ new
Tennessee Volunteers v Arkansas Razorbacks Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Every week, members of the Rock M Nation staff will take their best guesses in picking Missouri’s game, but also three other SEC contests against the spread.. We’ll keep a running tally throughout the season to see the winner at the end of the year.

Missouri (-19) v Louisiana Tech

Aaron Dryden: Missouri wins; 51-21.

Parker Gillam: Missouri wins, 38-17

Matthew Smith: Missouri wins, 45-20.

Brandon Haynes: Missouri wins, 44-23.

Sammy Stava: Missouri wins, 35-14

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 South Carolina at Missouri Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

#3 Georgia (-17.5) v #11 Oregon:

Aaron Dryden: Georgia wins a surprisingly close game. 24-20.

Parker Gillam: Georgia wins 31-17.

Matthew Smith: Georgia wins, 27-17.

Brandon Haynes: Georgia wins, 28-24.

Sammy Stava: Georgia wins 34-17

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP National Championship

#19 Arkansas (-6) v #23 Cincinnati

Aaron Dryden: Cincinnati takes it to the wire, but the Hogs win. 34-31.

Parker Gillam: Hogs win it easy, 34-14.

Matthew Smith: Arkansas wins, 21-10

Brandon Haynes: Cincinnati pulls off the upset, 30-28

Sammy Stava: Arkansas wins 24-16

Arkansas v Georgia Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Florida v #7 Utah (-2.5)

Aaron Dryden: Utah wins and covers pretty easily. 28-17.

Parker Gillam: Utah wins 27-23.

Matthew Smith: Florida wins, 24-21

Brandon Haynes: Utah cruises to a win, 38-24.

Sammy Stava: Utah wins 24-20

Florida v South Florida Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Follow the team at @iAirDry, @gillam_parker, @Matthew_Smith10, @BrandonHaynes_ and @StavaonSTL!

In This Stream

Mizzou Football in 2022: Week 1 vs. Louisiana Tech

View all 12 stories

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...