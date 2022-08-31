SOUND THE ALARMS!!!

Weirdly enough, besides on our site, there wasn’t a TON of news to come out on Tuesday, meaning it’s a relatively light Links load for me. Let’s get started.

Want to know who will be out Game 1? KOMU Sports Director Ben Arnet knows…

#Mizzou Injury Report for LA Tech

Nobody listed as Probable, Questionable or Doubtful

OUT:

WR Demariyon Houston

DL Ky Montgomery

DL DJ Wesolak

OL Hyrin White — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 30, 2022

In yet another innovative idea from the athletic department (to go along with the ‘ticket influencers’ we’ve talked about already), they’ve installed some food lockers at Faurot.

The University of Missouri will debut self-service “food locker” technology in their stadium this season.



You order online, your order is placed in a locker, you receive a completion notification, and then you scan a code to grab your order



(via @DRFrancois1) pic.twitter.com/XtFMkR58mS — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 30, 2022

The idea is cool enough, but I’m a bit perplexed about a few aspects, as interesting as it sounds.

We’ll start with the pros:

Order your food from your seat mid-game! Actually get to watch more of the game? SCORE! (Hopefully you’ll see more of those too while you’re sitting in your seats and not stuck in line) Good on Mizzou for trying something new that no one else is doing!

And now some possible cons of the whole thing:

Does this mean less event staff on hand? I hope no one lost their jobs in favor of machines. For the staff assigned to “filling” the lockers with orders, what will their game day experience and atmosphere be like now? I’ve been told that part of the fun of being event staff is interacting with the fans and getting to watch bits and pieces of the game. Do those staff members lose out on the experience now? Because that would suck to be like, stuck in the back putting orders in the lockers all game. Have they fixed the absolute garbage cell service in the stadium? I’ve lost many a Snapchat video, tweet, IG post, or event text message with the spotty service over the years. If that’s not fixed, I’m not sure how this will really work. Could be a giant clusterkansas. We are now a day out from kickoff and this gets announced only 48 hours before with no instructions? Seems… rushed. As of 11:05pm CST Tuesday, there were no additional notes on MUTigers.com about this. What about alcohol purchases? Do you still gotta stand in line for those? What if you want a beer with your food? How do they verify ID? In my opinion, football and beer are synonymous with one another, so I am legislatively perplexed about this will work.

Now, my dear readers, based on all this info — am I missing anything, lemme know — I have a poll!

Poll Will you try this new service? Hell yes. Sounds awesome. Any way to watch more Tiger football.

I’ll give it a try.

Not until someone I know tries it first and reports back.

Nope. Keep it simple. I’ll go get in line for my own nourishment.

Technology… BAH HUMBUG. vote view results 19% Hell yes. Sounds awesome. Any way to watch more Tiger football. (16 votes)

37% I’ll give it a try. (31 votes)

12% Not until someone I know tries it first and reports back. (10 votes)

14% Nope. Keep it simple. I’ll go get in line for my own nourishment. (12 votes)

16% Technology… BAH HUMBUG. (14 votes) 83 votes total Vote Now

On to the Links!

Football

I have informed the Trib’s Matt Stahl that Rock M scooped the taste test first (read the article!), but in case you want another opinion of LutherChips, here’s his review below:

Side note: Josh also got some Tuesday in StL and said that while they aren’t as good as the original - his favorite - he did use the fire emoji to describe them.

The Official Matt Stahl Review™️: Very tasty. Not a huge fan of barbecue chips normally but these are good. Very honey-forward at first, with a good bit of heat after. Overall 8/10 pic.twitter.com/5ReirmUA6f — Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) August 30, 2022

Hoops

Rise & shine, Tiger Hoops!

Well, this was nice of DRF to arrange this outing!

Tiger family



A great night together courtesy of @DRFrancois1! pic.twitter.com/qob4n8mnAN — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) August 31, 2022

Time for some Mizzou history!

Today we celebrate @MizzouHoops star Mr. Jon Sundvold. His teams went 100-28 & won 4 consecutive conference titles. He was all-conference twice & an all-American in 1983. @MizzouAthletics HOF’er @JonSundvold played for 3 NBA franchises, and his #20 is retired. #MIZ #TigerTuesday pic.twitter.com/dHDi7J7Suj — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) August 30, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros

Well, I hope you lose every single game, Ravens. You deserve that after what you’ve done.

Ravens have made their cuts ...



Waived:



RB Tyler Badie

QB Anthony Brown

NT Isaiah Mack

FB Ben Mason

LB Zakoby McClain

RB Nate McCrary

OLB Jeremiah Moon

DT Rayshad Michols

TE Tony Poljan

WR Makai Polk

DB David Vereen

WR Binjimen Bictor

DB A.Washington

WR R.Webb

LB Chuck Wiley — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 30, 2022

CHASE!!! THREE-STICKS!!!!

AKAYLEB!

That’s a poor decision, Tennessee. I hope you lose all your games, too. #petty #donocutmizzoutigers

Tyree Gillespie has been let go by the #Titans, source said. A late arrival in a trade and safety spots got crowded toward the end of camp. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) August 29, 2022

Since it involves the Chiefs and Nick Bolton, thought I’d mention this absurdity. As you can see below, our Slack channel kinda blew up at the ridiculousness of this news.

The game has changed.



Introducing a @WilsonFootball x @PrimeVideo x @NFL collaboration: A new ball engineered EXCLUSIVELY for Thursday Night Football. #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/iS5WAIfazT — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) August 30, 2022

Missing from the screenshot, former podcast producer Mitch asking what we’re all really thinking, “When are we switching to Vortex Nerf football?” Furthermore, Rock M rook Adeen reminded us of the terrible decision of the NHL to once upon a time use “FOX pucks” for their NHL games and it went horrendously.

I spy… a healthy MPJ? About damn time!

