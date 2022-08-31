SOUND THE ALARMS!!!
It’s almost…. Pew-pew-pew [laser sounds]… GAMEDAY!
ARE.YOU.READY?!?
Weirdly enough, besides on our site, there wasn’t a TON of news to come out on Tuesday, meaning it’s a relatively light Links load for me. Let’s get started.
Want to know who will be out Game 1? KOMU Sports Director Ben Arnet knows…
#Mizzou Injury Report for LA Tech— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 30, 2022
Nobody listed as Probable, Questionable or Doubtful
OUT:
WR Demariyon Houston
DL Ky Montgomery
DL DJ Wesolak
OL Hyrin White
In yet another innovative idea from the athletic department (to go along with the ‘ticket influencers’ we’ve talked about already), they’ve installed some food lockers at Faurot.
The University of Missouri will debut self-service “food locker” technology in their stadium this season.— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 30, 2022
You order online, your order is placed in a locker, you receive a completion notification, and then you scan a code to grab your order
(via @DRFrancois1) pic.twitter.com/XtFMkR58mS
The idea is cool enough, but I’m a bit perplexed about a few aspects, as interesting as it sounds.
We’ll start with the pros:
- Order your food from your seat mid-game!
- Actually get to watch more of the game? SCORE! (Hopefully you’ll see more of those too while you’re sitting in your seats and not stuck in line)
- Good on Mizzou for trying something new that no one else is doing!
And now some possible cons of the whole thing:
- Does this mean less event staff on hand? I hope no one lost their jobs in favor of machines.
- For the staff assigned to “filling” the lockers with orders, what will their game day experience and atmosphere be like now? I’ve been told that part of the fun of being event staff is interacting with the fans and getting to watch bits and pieces of the game. Do those staff members lose out on the experience now? Because that would suck to be like, stuck in the back putting orders in the lockers all game.
- Have they fixed the absolute garbage cell service in the stadium? I’ve lost many a Snapchat video, tweet, IG post, or event text message with the spotty service over the years. If that’s not fixed, I’m not sure how this will really work. Could be a giant clusterkansas.
- We are now a day out from kickoff and this gets announced only 48 hours before with no instructions? Seems… rushed. As of 11:05pm CST Tuesday, there were no additional notes on MUTigers.com about this.
- What about alcohol purchases? Do you still gotta stand in line for those? What if you want a beer with your food? How do they verify ID? In my opinion, football and beer are synonymous with one another, so I am legislatively perplexed about this will work.
Now, my dear readers, based on all this info — am I missing anything, lemme know — I have a poll!
Poll
Will you try this new service?
-
19%
Hell yes. Sounds awesome. Any way to watch more Tiger football.
-
37%
I’ll give it a try.
-
12%
Not until someone I know tries it first and reports back.
-
14%
Nope. Keep it simple. I’ll go get in line for my own nourishment.
-
16%
Technology… BAH HUMBUG.
On to the Links!
See. You. Thursday.— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 31, 2022
️Buy tickets: https://t.co/reR8q6MQZJ
⚡️ MU Faculty / Staff Deal: https://t.co/gzyMxAqiyT
Mobile ticketing: https://t.co/MZBoR77g8U
️Gameday info: https://t.co/bvHYOLGv50#MIZ pic.twitter.com/8Bt67S5iby
Yesterday at Rock M: SO MUCH CONTENT
- Sammy covered the breaking news: Missouri lands Miami transfer corner Marcus Clarke
- A new Dive Cuts with Sam & Matt: Recruiting & more recruiting
- It’s Q&A time! Sammy chatted with Ben Carlisle of Bleed Tech Blue
- BK asked, What can we learn about Mizzou in its season-opener?
- Nate previewed the Thursday opponent, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (again)
More Links:
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Mizzou football captain Martez Manuel takes leadership role to new level (Calum McAndrew) | Mizzou football lands ex-Miami cornerback Marcus Clarke (Dave Matter) | SEC Week One predictions: Can Georgia survive a battle with Oregon? (Dave Matter)
- PowerMizzou/Rivals: Tuesday Tiger Recruiting Show w/ Gabe DeArmond & Sean Williams | Missouri adds Miami DB via the portal (Gabe DeArmond) | 2022 unofficial scholarship chart (Gabe)
- KC Star: Every step on Brady Cook’s path has led him to be Mizzou Tigers’ starting quarterback (Blair Kerkhoff)
- Columbia Tribune: Three preseason college football wagers that Mizzou could make an impact on (Matt Stahl) | Observations on Mizzou football’s first depth chart ahead of its season opener vs. Louisiana Tech (Chris Kwiecinski) | Three things to know about Louisiana Tech, Mizzou football’s Thursday night opponent (Matt Stahl)
I have informed the Trib’s Matt Stahl that Rock M scooped the taste test first (read the article!), but in case you want another opinion of LutherChips, here’s his review below:
Side note: Josh also got some Tuesday in StL and said that while they aren’t as good as the original - his favorite - he did use the fire emoji to describe them.
The Official Matt Stahl Review™️: Very tasty. Not a huge fan of barbecue chips normally but these are good. Very honey-forward at first, with a good bit of heat after. Overall 8/10 pic.twitter.com/5ReirmUA6f— Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) August 30, 2022
Hoops
- Rise & shine, Tiger Hoops!
Rise and grind ☀#MIZ pic.twitter.com/WLJnFSNL7M— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) August 30, 2022
- Well, this was nice of DRF to arrange this outing!
Tiger family— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) August 31, 2022
A great night together courtesy of @DRFrancois1! pic.twitter.com/qob4n8mnAN
- Time for some Mizzou history!
Today we celebrate @MizzouHoops star Mr. Jon Sundvold. His teams went 100-28 & won 4 consecutive conference titles. He was all-conference twice & an all-American in 1983. @MizzouAthletics HOF’er @JonSundvold played for 3 NBA franchises, and his #20 is retired. #MIZ #TigerTuesday pic.twitter.com/dHDi7J7Suj— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) August 30, 2022
Mizzou in the Pros
- Well, I hope you lose every single game, Ravens. You deserve that after what you’ve done.
Ravens have made their cuts ...— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 30, 2022
Waived:
RB Tyler Badie
QB Anthony Brown
NT Isaiah Mack
FB Ben Mason
LB Zakoby McClain
RB Nate McCrary
OLB Jeremiah Moon
DT Rayshad Michols
TE Tony Poljan
WR Makai Polk
DB David Vereen
WR Binjimen Bictor
DB A.Washington
WR R.Webb
LB Chuck Wiley
- CHASE!!! THREE-STICKS!!!!
#Chargers initial 53-man roster pic.twitter.com/DeoWxsoNYZ— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 30, 2022
- AKAYLEB!
- That’s a poor decision, Tennessee. I hope you lose all your games, too. #petty #donocutmizzoutigers
Tyree Gillespie has been let go by the #Titans, source said. A late arrival in a trade and safety spots got crowded toward the end of camp.— Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) August 29, 2022
- Since it involves the Chiefs and Nick Bolton, thought I’d mention this absurdity. As you can see below, our Slack channel kinda blew up at the ridiculousness of this news.
The game has changed.— NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) August 30, 2022
Introducing a @WilsonFootball x @PrimeVideo x @NFL collaboration: A new ball engineered EXCLUSIVELY for Thursday Night Football. #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/iS5WAIfazT
Missing from the screenshot, former podcast producer Mitch asking what we’re all really thinking, “When are we switching to Vortex Nerf football?” Furthermore, Rock M rook Adeen reminded us of the terrible decision of the NHL to once upon a time use “FOX pucks” for their NHL games and it went horrendously.
- I spy… a healthy MPJ? About damn time!
— — — — — — — — — — — — —
