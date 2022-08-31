LOOK: First Shirts & Pants Reveal of 2022

The good news is that your Missouri Tigers will wear a football uniform against Louisiana Tech. The better news is that said football uniform will be all black. Heck yes.

A week one look worth the wait ...#MIZ pic.twitter.com/sFWISlOOsc — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 31, 2022

Martez Manuel is the uniform reveal model of the week but he gets a huge assist via Truman the Tiger, Marching Mizzou, the Golden Girls, and the cheer squad as well.

The video is only 22 seconds long and doesn’t give you a moment to see the full thing put together but, as you can tell from the snippets, the Tigers will be wearing black pants, black shirts, and black helmets. The decal for the helmet will be the oval Tiger which feels like a big missed opportunity for a Block M throwback game. But, let’s be frank, you all know me at this point and I see every opportunity as a great opportunity to feature the Block M on the helmets.

Regardless, while all blacks is usually a guaranteed heat death at the end of August/beginning of September, playing at night certainly makes favorable conditions to trot out a classic look (with some non-classic aspects thrown in).

So...what say you?