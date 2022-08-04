Mizzou Football announces Fan Night at Faurot Field on August 20th

Fan Night!

Pre-season camp is officially in full swing and the Thursday night opener against Louisiana Tech on September 1st is just right around the corner. On Saturday, August 20th — Mizzou Football has announced a “Football Fan Night” at Faurot Field, featuring an Open Practice, a Concourse Carnival. Gates will open at 6:30 with the practice going from 7 until 8:00. After practice, Flick on Faurot will feature the movie “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” For more, check it out on MUTigers.com.

Mizzou football’s open practice for the public will be Aug. 20, followed by a showing of “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” on the videoboard. Practice is from 7-8 pm, followed by the movie. pic.twitter.com/oJE6DSufs2 — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 3, 2022

From Day 3 of pre-season camp — some jersey number updates: Oregon defensive lineman transfer Krisitan Williams will wear No. 92, and incoming freshman quarterback Sam Horn will wear No. 21. Read into it what you will.

And congrats to former Mizzou pitcher T.J. Sikkema, who made his Double-A debut last night with Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Naturals fans, meet T.J. Sikkema



A @MizzouBaseball product, @TJSikkema17 joined the #Royals organization last week in the trade the New York Yankees and will start tonight, making his #NWANaturals debut, also his Double-A debut! pic.twitter.com/o9J8VTwMYv — Northwest Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) August 3, 2022

Sikkema pitched fairly well, going 4.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts.

Here are some highlights:

This is gross, that's Sikkema's 4th K of the night. #TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/TSDn1kdZhY — Jesse Kirkendall (@JayKirkendall) August 4, 2022

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

From Matt Stahl’s SEC summer size-up: What to know about Arkansas, Mizzou football’s final conference opponent

(Miscelleaneous/Tweets)

Dave Matter on Dominic Lovett: You can listen to the full segment on 550 KTRS here.

“I expect a big year from him as long as he stays healthy. Now that he’s moved (to the slot WR position) it changes the dynamic of this offense,” - @Dave_Matter on @KTRS550 with @bwiese16 talking #Mizzou receiver Dominic Lovett. https://t.co/ZG4gPMDukn — KTRS Sports (@BigSportsShow) August 4, 2022

From ABC17’s Nathalie Jones:

Lots of #Mizzou fans seemed interested in this statement. Here's the full answer from Eli Drinkwitz ⤵️



"There's power in that choice to be a Tiger." https://t.co/ePmQlTIbIJ pic.twitter.com/bCOxs1CVnu — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieJonesTV) August 3, 2022

Good to see Dennis Gates at Mizzou Football practice!

Thanks @CoachDrinkwitz for allowing me to watch you and the staff teach & pour into your @MizzouFootball program at a high level. It was great to see the players work & give their very best but also pour back into the staff and into each other! Can’t wait to support! M-I-Z pic.twitter.com/TibDOSG5sN — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) August 3, 2022

Another good outing last night from a former Mizzou Tiger in the Minor Leagues:

On FloWrestling, Jon Kozak looks at Mizzou’s lineup and roster for the upcoming season.

Sophie Cunningham for WNBA’s Most Improved Player! Shey Peddy says so!

Shey would like a word on Sophie for pic.twitter.com/MhNSlvJjd9 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 3, 2022