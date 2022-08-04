Mizzou Football announces Fan Night at Faurot Field on August 20th

Fan Night!
Pre-season camp is officially in full swing and the Thursday night opener against Louisiana Tech on September 1st is just right around the corner. On Saturday, August 20th — Mizzou Football has announced a “Football Fan Night” at Faurot Field, featuring an Open Practice, a Concourse Carnival. Gates will open at 6:30 with the practice going from 7 until 8:00. After practice, Flick on Faurot will feature the movie “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” For more, check it out on MUTigers.com.
Strange.— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 3, 2022
https://t.co/4HgPx3t5w1#MIZ pic.twitter.com/IIE0a6DLdX
Mizzou football’s open practice for the public will be Aug. 20, followed by a showing of “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” on the videoboard. Practice is from 7-8 pm, followed by the movie. pic.twitter.com/oJE6DSufs2— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 3, 2022
From Day 3 of pre-season camp — some jersey number updates: Oregon defensive lineman transfer Krisitan Williams will wear No. 92, and incoming freshman quarterback Sam Horn will wear No. 21. Read into it what you will.
Fresh jerseys for ✌️ Tigers on practice day 3⃣.— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 3, 2022
#92 Kristian Williams (@lKristian__)
#21 Sam Horn (@_sam_horn)#MIZ pic.twitter.com/xOx0dNYqjb
And congrats to former Mizzou pitcher T.J. Sikkema, who made his Double-A debut last night with Northwest Arkansas Naturals.
Naturals fans, meet T.J. Sikkema— Northwest Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) August 3, 2022
A @MizzouBaseball product, @TJSikkema17 joined the #Royals organization last week in the trade the New York Yankees and will start tonight, making his #NWANaturals debut, also his Double-A debut! pic.twitter.com/o9J8VTwMYv
Sikkema pitched fairly well, going 4.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts.
Here are some highlights:
@TJSikkema17— Northwest Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) August 4, 2022
▲ 1 | #NWANaturals 0 Tulsa 0
https://t.co/zzXr4sAkog pic.twitter.com/O4yJXFbfE0
This is gross, that's Sikkema's 4th K of the night. #TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/TSDn1kdZhY— Jesse Kirkendall (@JayKirkendall) August 4, 2022
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Dave Matter: Mizzou’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr. savors chance to rejoin Tigers’ secondary
(Columbia Missourian)
- From James Marshall: MU to hold Fan Night & Flick on Faurot on August 20; QB Horn earns number
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Matt Stahl’s SEC summer size-up: What to know about Arkansas, Mizzou football’s final conference opponent
(Miscelleaneous/Tweets)
- Dave Matter on Dominic Lovett: You can listen to the full segment on 550 KTRS here.
“I expect a big year from him as long as he stays healthy. Now that he’s moved (to the slot WR position) it changes the dynamic of this offense,” - @Dave_Matter on @KTRS550 with @bwiese16 talking #Mizzou receiver Dominic Lovett. https://t.co/ZG4gPMDukn— KTRS Sports (@BigSportsShow) August 4, 2022
- From ABC17’s Nathalie Jones:
Lots of #Mizzou fans seemed interested in this statement. Here's the full answer from Eli Drinkwitz ⤵️— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieJonesTV) August 3, 2022
"There's power in that choice to be a Tiger." https://t.co/ePmQlTIbIJ pic.twitter.com/bCOxs1CVnu
- Good to see Dennis Gates at Mizzou Football practice!
Thanks @CoachDrinkwitz for allowing me to watch you and the staff teach & pour into your @MizzouFootball program at a high level. It was great to see the players work & give their very best but also pour back into the staff and into each other! Can’t wait to support! M-I-Z pic.twitter.com/TibDOSG5sN— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) August 3, 2022
- Another good outing last night from a former Mizzou Tiger in the Minor Leagues:
A new career high in K's for @MG_Plazz13 #OinkOn pic.twitter.com/Bo8eaEfB1a— Lehigh Valley IronPigs (@IronPigs) August 4, 2022
- On FloWrestling, Jon Kozak looks at Mizzou’s lineup and roster for the upcoming season.
- Sophie Cunningham for WNBA’s Most Improved Player! Shey Peddy says so!
Shey would like a word on Sophie for pic.twitter.com/MhNSlvJjd9— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 3, 2022
- On Instagram: Some cool photos to share from Mizzou Football practice
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...