 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou Football announces Fan Night at Faurot Field on August 20th

Mizzou Links for Thursday, August 4

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Fan Night!

Pre-season camp is officially in full swing and the Thursday night opener against Louisiana Tech on September 1st is just right around the corner. On Saturday, August 20th — Mizzou Football has announced a “Football Fan Night” at Faurot Field, featuring an Open Practice, a Concourse Carnival. Gates will open at 6:30 with the practice going from 7 until 8:00. After practice, Flick on Faurot will feature the movie “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” For more, check it out on MUTigers.com.

From Day 3 of pre-season camp — some jersey number updates: Oregon defensive lineman transfer Krisitan Williams will wear No. 92, and incoming freshman quarterback Sam Horn will wear No. 21. Read into it what you will.

And congrats to former Mizzou pitcher T.J. Sikkema, who made his Double-A debut last night with Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Sikkema pitched fairly well, going 4.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts.

Here are some highlights:

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscelleaneous/Tweets)

  • From ABC17’s Nathalie Jones:
  • Good to see Dennis Gates at Mizzou Football practice!
  • Another good outing last night from a former Mizzou Tiger in the Minor Leagues:

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...