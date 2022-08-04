PODCAST: FALL CAMP IS HERE.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, with Fall camp beginning, we start to learn some things about this team. There were new numbers handed out. A player switched from offense to defense. There was a commitment. And we have got some roster math to chat about. Season is almost here, folks!

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:00: BTBS is BACK and Fall camp is in full swing. Let’s talk about things.

01:00 - 09:20: Getting right into it with a recent commitment! Let’s discuss and then get into recruiting at Mizzou overall.

09:20 - 14:45: ROSTER MATH TIME.

14:45 - 23:00: We learned some things from Eli this week. Some news on Bence Polgar and what that means for the line this season.

23:00 - 29:20: Some position switching has happened on the team. Let’s talk about a new addition to the secondary.

29:20 - 39:00: Some numbers updates! YOU EARN THAT NUMBER.

39:00 - END: Let’s wrap this up. We will be back next week! #MIZ!

