Tigers wraps up a grueling week of practice, ready for day of rest

I don’t know how they do it.

Dear readers, I used to be able to stand the mid-Missouri heat. I was a lifeguard for a long time, so I spent 40+ hours a week outdoors, soaking up the sun in 100 degree weather. I don’t know if it’s because now I have jobs where I’m mainly indoors, but now, hellll no. I have no desire to even walk from my office to the car anymore, so the fact that Mizzou’s football players have been out in this heat, just baking in the sun while practicing (at least they’re not in full pads yet) is wild to me. I couldn’t do it. I wouldn’t do it.

The good news is, they’ve finally got a day off after six straight practices! Let’s check in on some photos first from Mizzou Athletics’ Mikayla Schmidt.

Dave Matter’s recent chat at STLToday.com covered a lot of different football-related topics. Since it’s for subscribers, what I’ll share is minimal.

When asked about a QB rotation to utilize the guys’ different strengths, Matter was quick to point out that many of them have similar strengths, so really, there wouldn’t be much point in rotating.

If you say running ability, I’d make the case Cook and Macon are pretty similar in terms of speed and athleticism. Cook doesn’t get enough credit for his abilities as an athlete and runner. And I’d say based on the small sample sizes we’ve seen, he’s a much better passer. So, unless one of them has changed their games/strengths dramatically, I don’t see a huge upside in rotating them.

Someone asked for a comparison of Luther Burden III to the Mizzou WR of yesteryear.

He’s not as tall and rangy as Justin Gage or Danario Alexander but he’s bulkier than Jeremy Maclin. I’d say those three were the best Tiger receivers of their generation - and if he compares favorably to one of them it would be Maclin. Explosive, good hands, strong after the catch, return ability.

Mic’d up w/ Drink!

Next, let’s check in with Parker’s latest from camp.

Drinkwitz on the improved depth in the trenches: We needed to improve at the line of scrimmage, especially against the run, cause we didn’t have a lot of depth. Transfers have come in and fought for a lot of playing time which is what I wanted to see.” Xavier Delgado on how this team seems different compared to last few: The coaching staff has made a point of getting the team together, Coach Drink really emphasizes the camaraderie, which will really help when we are in the trenches during the season.”

Quick Notes from practice:



1) The O-linemen definitely have the most fun during warm-ups, asking for more "juice" from coaches and getting on to late players.

2) A Seahawks and Bengals scout were in attendance.

3) Defense won most reps vs. the offense when practicing run plays. — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) August 4, 2022

QB Drills from Matt Stahl at the Trib!

Here’s Mizzou’s quarterbacks going through a drill at practice earlier this morning pic.twitter.com/rGSDCpxLg5 — Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) August 4, 2022

On to the links!

Football

Watch interviews with #Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz and OL Connor Tollison as the competition for a starting center continues ⤵️https://t.co/dwQNyszr5v — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieJonesTV) August 4, 2022

Of note:

For context, Finley is competing with Zach Calzada - former Texas A&M Aggie - for Auburn's QB job. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 4, 2022

Dennis Gates at the Ballpark

Truman & Fredbird joining forces in St. Louis tonight! Mizzou Night at Busch! #Mizzou basketball coach Dennis Gates throwing out the first pitch! Strike! ⁦@MizzouHoops⁩ pic.twitter.com/L2DrkoDTDg — Rod Smith (@RodKRCG13) August 4, 2022

Coach Dennis Gates is in the house for @Mizzou Night at Busch



His message for Mizzou fans: "Let's do it together. ... I truly believe our fan base, our enthusiasm, our excitement is there. ... You'll see an unbelievable environment with some results." @MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/y7neA2nKYb — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) August 4, 2022

Great pregame conversation with @Cardinals skipper Oliver Marmol. Thanks for the hospitality & looking forward to more chats on leadership. pic.twitter.com/rRkVyCDpD0 — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) August 5, 2022

Other Sports

Eye emojis

Brown's a Chicago native, top-40 talent, St. Rita product, and ran with Meanstreets this summer. MU's had a consistent presence watching him and Nojus Indrusaitis at 16U games. Also teammates with Illinois commit Morez Johnson and close with Michigan State pledge Jeremy Fears. https://t.co/0tWO7ufQH7 — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) August 4, 2022

Interesting statement from Mizzou Volleyball player Brynn Carlson

The board took no action on proposed changes to transfer rules. It plans to revisit the issue after the Transformation Committee addresses concerns that have been raised by the membership, including the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and Council. pic.twitter.com/uvSwkKfL4j — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 3, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros/History

It was a tough day for the W in general with the news of Brittney Griner’s conviction and 9-year sentence, but especially the Phoenix Mercury (13-19), who have had to worry about their friend, teammate, and family member since her detainment February 12.

It was yet another loss for PHX, as they couldn’t beat the Connecticut Sun (22-10), who have already clinched their playoff spot. Sophie played 30 minutes in the loss, scoring 10 points on 4-12 shooting (2-7 from three) with 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, and 1 TO. She was -17 on the night.

A steal from Breezy ➡️ the bucket from Soph. pic.twitter.com/WqKhUYDJhv — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 4, 2022

MPJ getting back at it (video courtesy of former Rock M photographer, Sean East)

Michael Porter Jr has been working and is ready to GO #MPJ ( : @_seanwest_) pic.twitter.com/5hDQIfYrc2 — Michael Messer (@mmesser30) August 4, 2022

This is a great statement from former Mizzou softball player, Kris Schmidt

"The benefits of playing sports, competing as a collegiate athlete, & competing at an elite level in sports, most certainly prepared me for my life as a Secret Service agent and beyond."



Kris Schmidt, @MizzouSoftball



https://t.co/xnOFP1jfzS#ItJustMeansMore x #TitleIX50 pic.twitter.com/jxOt344xnY — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 4, 2022

