Mizzou Football breaks out the pads for the first time this summer

The pads are out!

Yesterday marked Mizzou’s first official “training camp” day in pads. Let’s talk about how it went and what we learned...

Matt Stahl profiled Martez Manuel for the Tribune. Manuel, a senior who will likely be a captain this coming season, has made it clear that he expects to finally break the .500 mark in his fourth year as a Tiger.

“Probably the most frustrating part about being here for these three years is that we haven’t had that success that we all work for and we all want,” Manuel said. “I’m going to continue to just be an open book and wherever they need me to play, I don’t care if it’s receiver, I’m going to do it because I want to win.”

Stahl’s story also includes praise from Drinkwitz and an anecdote from Blake Baker about Manuel’s surprising practice schedule.

Dave Matter also mentioned Manuel, who’s a favorite to play the “star” position in Baker’s defense, when writing about the first live tackling practice of the summer. He also covered standout performers and detailed the rotations for the offensive units.

Brady Cook took the first snaps at quarterback with the No. 1 offensive unit. Tyler Macon was the first QB off the bench to take snaps with the first-team offense. Also getting work with the first unit: running backs Elijah Young and Michael Cox, receivers Luther Burden, Tauskie Dove and Barrett Banister, and tight ends Ryan Hoerstkamp and Kibet Chepyator. Also getting work with the backup units: QB Sam Horn, B.J. Harris and Jones at running back, and tight ends Tyler Stephens and Shawn Hendershot.

Baker mentioned he’d like to have five linebackers ready for every game coming into the season. One of the strong possibilities, Devin Nicholson, spoke about how the units are coming together.

“We like to work together with each other,” Nicholson said on how the team has responded to the install. “So for the people who may not necessarily understand what’s being taught, coming together as a group and going over the stuff that we’ve recently learned so everybody can come to understand. Coming from different defenses, you have different terminology for different things, so just being able to relate the similarities between what you’ve learned and what you already know.”

Mizzou Football posted some highlights from the day, because who doesn’t want to watch the guys crack the pads a little bit after a long summer off?

The day also brought some new “additions” to the roster. To be more specific, eight of the new guys are now officially numbered!

New numbers



#22 Tavorus Jones

#26 Xavier Simmons

#90 Josh Landry

#95 Jalen Marshall#MIZ pic.twitter.com/kFtGHFkGin — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 8, 2022

It makes sense that Jack Abraham has gained his number considering his place in the current QB race. It is cool that Tavorus Jones and Ja’Marion Wayne are now fully inducted into the team, and it’s good to see that some of the transfers are making their way as well.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Speaking of Dennis Gates and ‘crootin... Mizzou has landed the first official visit for a Top 25 recruit in the 2024 class.

Top-25 2024 prospect Dallas Thomas has locked in his first official visit… to Mizzou, he told @Stockrisers. Huge visitor for Dennis Gates. This kid is going to be a star out of this class, major talent.



Wrote about him last month. Invest in Thomas.https://t.co/uWU0LJRLdB — Jake (@jakeweingarten) August 7, 2022

Isiaih Thomas represented Mizzou at Damian Lilliard’s three-day hoops camp in Portland this weekend.

L’Damian Washington’s coaching career continues to progress — albeit under less-than-ideal circumstances.

Statement from head football coach Brent Venables: pic.twitter.com/aXe3ak9uza — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 8, 2022

Washington will be OU’s wide receivers coach after Cale Gundy stepped back following an incident where he used an inappropriate word during a team session.

Jordan Barnett is out here casually dropping in on pick up games and embarrassing fools.

Who else needs a little Sophie Shimmy for good luck on this Monday morning?

The Sophie Shimmy with an 11 year Cancer Survivor! That’s how you ! pic.twitter.com/KajB7bjHCl — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 7, 2022