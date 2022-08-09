Early 184lbs Big 12 Wrestling Preview

Jumping from one season to the next comes with its lineup changes and depth chart shuffles. With seniors graduating and recruits/transfers coming in and out, among other changes, teams will be looking to improve their roster. In a series of articles, I will be breaking down individual wrestlers within each weight class and where they stand inside the Big 12 Conference.

184lbs Conference Overview:

The 184lbs weight class will be returning five of its top eight Big 12 finishers from the 2021-22 season. Two of the returning starters have made it onto the podium at the NCAA Championships while only one other has qualified. With nine of the twelve returning for the upcoming season, the 184lbs class could see a potential shake-up with new names and faces come tournament time.

Anticipated Big 12 Matchup:

Parker Keckeisen (UNI) vs Anyone

The Big 12 has another household name in the 184lbs class and he goes by the name of Parker Keckeisen. The UNI Panther has only lost four matches in his collegiate career, none to Big 12 opponents, and will be looking to run the table for another season. Behind him are a couple of returning NCAA qualifiers and a crop of mixed and matched opponents who will be looking to steal the top of the podium.

184lbs Sleeper:

Sean Harmon/Colton Hawks (MIZ)

The combination of Sean Harmon or Colton Hawks will be interesting to watch develop throughout the season. Either wrestler is capable of slotting into the starting lineup for the Tigers. Regardless of who fills this starting spot, they will likely take their opportunity and run with it, proving their worth in the Big 12 Conference.

Returning 2021-22 Starters:

Parker Keckeisen (So.) - UNI - NCAA Championship Seed: 4 - Record: 30-2

Finished the season with a 19-0 conference record and a first place conference finish in the 21-22 season. Keckeisen is a two-time NCAA qualifier and All-American placing third two years in a row. He has yet to be knocked off by an opponent inside the Big 12 conference. Keckeisen ended the 2022 NCAA Championship going 6-1, defeating No. 5 Bernie Truax (Cal Poly) by decision (6-4) in the third place match.

Marcus Coleman (Sr.) - Iowa State - NCAA Championship Seed: 8 - Record: 22-6

Finished the season with an 11-4 conference record and a third place conference finish in the 21-22 season. Coleman is a four-time NCAA qualifier and coming off of his first All-American finish. He ended the 2022 NCAA Championship going 5-2, defeating No. 11 Jonathan Loew by decision (8-3) in the seventh place match.

Keegan Moore (Sr.) - Oklahoma - NCAA Championship Seed: 27 - Record: 10-16

Finished the season with a 6-4 conference record and a fourth-place conference finish in the 21-22 season. Moore is a two-time NCAA qualifier and ended the 2022 NCAA Championship going 2-2, getting knocked out by No. 30 Max Lyon (Purdue) by decision (11-6) in the third-round consolation.

Deanthony Parker (So.) - North Dakota State - Record: 22-14

Finished the season with a 10-10 conference record and a sixth place conference finish in the 21-22 season.

Anthony Carman (So.) - West Virginia - Record: 17-15

Finished the season with a 3-9 conference record and an eighth place conference finish in the 21-22 season.

Cade King (Jr.) - South Dakota State - Record: 15-9

Finished the season with a 7-6 conference record and did not place in the Big 12 Conference Championship in the 21-22 season.

Jacob Armstrong (Jr.) - Utah Valley - Record: 11-7

Finished the season with a 3-6 conference record and did not place in the Big 12 Conference Championship in the 21-22 season.

Xavier Vasquez (Jr.) - Northern Colorado - Record: 4-15

Finished the season with a 1-9 conference record and did not place in the Big 12 Conference Championship in the 21-22 season.

Other Potential Starters:

Colton Hawks (So.) - Missouri

Will challenge for starting job

8-3 record as an unattached wrestler last season

Sean Harmon (So.) - Missouri

Will challenge for starting job

Went 20-7 at 174lbs last season

Darrien Roberts (Jr.) - Oklahoma

Retaining starting job from Keegan Moore

3-3 record against conference opponents last season

Kyle Haas (Fr.) - Oklahoma State

#18 Overall Recruit in 2021 (FloWrestling)

Returning from a redshirt season

Projected starter at 184lbs

Quayin Short (Fr.) - Wyoming

Projected starter at 184lbs

Returning from a redshirt season

#95 Overall Recruit in 2021 (FloWrestling)

Calvin Sund (Jr.) - Air Force

Projected starter at 184lbs

Hunter Cruz (Jr.) - Utah Valley

Transfer out of Fresno State (2020)

Returning from injured season

Bransen Britten (Fr.) - Northern Colorado

Returning from a redshirt season

Projected to take starting job at 184lbs

Departures:

Dakota Geer - Oklahoma State

Jake Thompson - Air Force

Tate Samuelson - Wyoming

Jeremiah Kent - Mizzou

Notable Recruits:

Bennett Berge - South Dakota State

#26 Overall Recruit (FloWrestling)

#35 Overall Recruit (MatScout)

4x High School State Champion (Minnesota)

Clayton Whiting - Missouri

#32 Overall Recruit (FloWrestling)

#40 Overall Recruit (MatScout)

4x High School State Champion (Wisconsin)

Andrew Donahue - Northern Colorado

#74 Overall Recruit (FloWrestling)

Early Big 12 Tournament Prediction:

Parker Keckeisen (UNI) Marcus Coleman (ISU) Sean Harmon (MIZ) Keegan Moore (OU) Deanthony Parker (NDSU) Cade King (SDSU) Kyle Haas (OKST) Anthony Carman (WVU)

