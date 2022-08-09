Summer camp continues with the search for starting tight ends

Who will start at TE? Will Jayden Jernigan transition to the SEC?

Dave Matter wrote about one of the biggest questions facing this year’s team. And, no, it’s not the quarterback position. It’s the tight ends.

“We’re certainly inexperienced across the board, but I think we have a hungry group that is excited about the opportunity,” said position coach Erik Link, who added tight end coaching duties to his plate after Casey Woods left the staff for the coordinator job at Southern Methodist University. “I think there’s probably a little bit of a chip on their shoulder just because on the outside there haven’t been a lot of expectations. They’re certainly looking forward to showing what they can do and fulfilling their role with the offense.”

Matt Stahl at the Columbia Tribune profiles Jayden Jernigan, who’s looking to make an instant impact in his lone season as a Missouri Tiger.

“I already have leverage, God-given leverage,” said Jernigan, who stands 6 feet tall and is listed at 277 pounds. “I feel like that helps me a lot. I’m able to stay low, stay under somebody, and I know if somebody has to come and strike me, they’ve got to get low and meet at my height. So it’s a little bit easier for me, I’m able to read the blocks a little bit easier.”

The article also addresses how Jernigan was welcomed by his fellow defensive linemen over the offseason.

If you want to queue up another podcast after Before the Box Score, check out Dave Matter’s new Eye on the Tigers podcast episode with new intern Calum McAndrew.

More Links:

The GOAT Karissa Schweizer was recently injured during one of her races. On Monday, she updated her followers on how she’s been doing in a Twitter thread.

Update:



During the 5k final at Worlds a couple weeks ago I felt some tightness in my calf before the start of the race and during the race, I felt like my stride wasn’t quite right. With about 2 laps to go, my calf completely seized on me. pic.twitter.com/C2awkDMo6n — Karissa Schweizer (@KarissaSchweiz4) August 8, 2022

Get well soon, Karissa!

Jordan Elliott, starting NFL defensive tackle? It’s looking like it could happen!

Dennis Gates is out on the road schooling himself with the help of his competitors, specifically Loyola Maryland. You have to love a coach who’s a lifelong learner!

Gates is also closing in on a commitment date for East St. Louis prospect Macaleab Rich, for whom Mizzou is in a tightly contested battle with competitors like Kansas State.

Noah Carter hasn’t beenaround very long, but he’s already looking to make himself a household name amongst younger amateur hoopers. Check out his came if you’re in Iowa (near-ish Dubuque).

I’m happy to announce I’ll be having my first kids Skill Camp on August 17th at the Peosta Community Center! Here’s the link to register: https://t.co/xVk3laqcfV I’m looking forward to having a great time and having fun with this event!!! @zoarc_athletics @HarisTakes22 pic.twitter.com/vhh7nOzXnU — Noah Carter (@noah3carter) August 8, 2022

Monday was an exciting day for Steve Bieser and his program. First things first, Mizzou announced it will open the 2023 season in good ole Tejas at the College Baseball Showdown!

They also picked up a commitment from North Dakota prospect Drew Rerick.

Super excited to announce my commitment to The University of Missouri to continue my academic and baseball career! Thank you to all my coaches, friends, and family who have helped get me to where I am today! #MIZ @MizzouBaseball @PBRMinnesota @Post400Baseball @dakota_selects pic.twitter.com/fA8IW4gevC — Drew Rerick (@drewrerick) August 9, 2022