Live Game Thread: Tigers vs. Bulldogs

Mizzou will open the season by hosting Louisiana Tech under the lights.

By Parker Gillam
Missouri 0 | Louisiana Tech 0

1Q | 10:23

First Quarter Notes

  • LA Tech’s opening drive is aided by a pass interference call that overturned a Mizzou interception. Then, Jaylon Carlies took it upon himself to get the turnover off a tipped ball from Isaiah McGuire. An illegal block puts Mizzou back at their own 37.
  • Cody Schrader gets the first snaps at running back. Tigers go 3-and-out however, as a Dominic Lovett screen pass served for the only positive yardage on the drive.
  • Smoke Harris returns a punt from his own 3-yard line all the way out to the Bulldog 47.

Second Quarter Notes

Third Quarter Notes

Fourth Quarter Notes

Pregame Updates

Game Info

TIME: 7:00 CT

DATE: Thursday, September 1st, 2022

LOCATION: Columbia, MO

Missouri-LA Tech football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPNU

STREAM: Watch ESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

Missouri-LA Tech Football: Betting odds, predictions

Mizzou comes in as -19 favorites against LA Tech according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Fan Questions:

  1. Who will lead the Tigers in rushing?
  2. How many turnovers will Mizzou force today?
  3. How many catches and yards will Luther Burden have?
  4. Predict Brady Cook’s stat line.
  5. Will Harrison Mevis hit a 50+ yard field goal?

Last... Give us your score predictions, and MVP for the game in the comments below!

