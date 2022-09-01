Let’s get you ready for Game Day, Tiger fans!

Let’s get you prepared for Game Day!

OMG! It’s here!!! As Jackson referenced in his lovely post earlier Thursday:

Thank goodness it is almost here! Each year, as football season concludes, many of us struggle to cope with the reality that there’s a long road ahead before we see our favorite teams on the gridiron again. Fortunately, seven months have passed and we are right back to making totally reasonable assumptions about our teams and envisioning national championships. The Missouri Tigers fanbase is no different.

12.5 hours from the release of this Links post, the gates will open. In 14 hours, the Tigers will take the field for kickoff against the Lousiana Tech Bulldogs. AAAAHHHHHHHHHH. Your favorite website, rockmnation.com, will be here for ALL your football needs, but in case that’s not enough…

MUTigers.com wants to make sure you are prepared for Game Day, and is offering up some pertinent information for your Memorial Stadium pre-Labor Day viewing experience.

So, read this.

And then read this about the 2022 stadium “enhancements.” They’re trying anything and everything to get butts in seats this season, you guys. They sent out some surveys last year and were like, “You know what? We’ll try ALL of it.” As discussed fervently in our RMN slack channel today (it is poppin’ off with the newbies on board), you know how to get people to games? F’ING WIN.

Several new food and beverage options will be available, including grab n’ go items in a Break Time area in the SW (?) corner and a new food locker system & mobile ordering “thing” (I questioned the logistics of this in the links yesterday) which will be available through the Mizzou Tigers app. It says, “More information on specific locations and new items will be announced prior to Sept. 1.”

Well.. ummm…. It’s August 31 and I haven’t seen this info yet and it’s 9pm on Wednesday night.

The videoboard got some upgrades and will feature “fewer sponsor messages and more replays.” Love a good replay. Don’t love those constant Mizzou Missouri Online ads as they give me PTSD, so I’ll be happy to possibly be exposed to less of that.

Missouri Online ads as they give me PTSD, so I’ll be happy to possibly be exposed to less of that. Truman have mercy, they’re really just getting rid of all the event staff, huh? (See my comments on this in yesterday’s links) Welcome to the Memorial Stadium Experience, where you you will interact with electronic devices and no humans. It’s NOT the event staff that held up the lines, people. There will be “expedited entry into the stadium on game day, and self-service ticket scanning pedestals will be at ALL entry gates for the 2022 season.” For the - checks poll results - 15% of the 151 answers who said “TECHNOLOGY… BAH HUMBUG” this should be super fun for you! May a strong cell signal be with you.

Enjoy a revamped pregame show (side note: I do not care about this), with a “revamped pregame show with new elements from Mizzou Cheer, the videoboard and fans, along with Marching Mizzou and Golden Girls! EVERY game will feature a flyover and select games will also have skydivers parachuting into the stadium.” OMG. Again, I do not care, though parachuting sounds… cooo. That’s not why I’m there, however, and yes, I did take the Gameday surveys. I like watching the Golden Girls, don’t get me wrong (I had many an ADPi sister who was one), but whether or not they have new elements doesn’t really make a difference to me.

There are some other things too, but they are not applicable to me, so check out MUTigers.com for their new, suddenly very different looking interface that pops up — hoping that’s temporary — is frankly hard to navigate, and read all about it. Yay? Yay.

Side note: Sorry, as I reread this, I sound like a kinda curmudgeonly kansasan, but come on….

Additionally, here’s the parking map, in case you need it. Parking, decidedly NOT an enhancement.

Get excited!! We’ve entered the Brady Cook & Luther Burden era!

When midnight strikes, it’s a new beginning



It's time for the class of 2024 to #CHASE2DRE4MS#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Zf49qhULep — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 1, 2022

On to the Links!

For the love of all that is holy and Mizzou Football, if you’re going to the game, do NOT mess up the tiger stripe!

M I Z!!!

Yesterday at Rock M, we had SO MUCH CONTENT:

More Links:

Football

Other Mizzou Sports

New Drill Wednesday!

We call this warmup drill “FIFA”. Starting w/ a .5sec rule ensures players are scanning & making quick reads before pass attempt & completion. Defenders work for deflections. We also space & respace w/ 1dribble 1hand passing. #MIZ @MizzouSoccer @AlexJSarama #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/uG77ZytScv — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) August 31, 2022

ALL THE SPORTS

Come meet the new softball team in Tiger Town today!

Stop by Tiger Town in front of Mizzou Arena tomorrow to meet the 2023 squad! We’ll be signing autographs between 5pm-6pm. #OwnIt https://t.co/gdPQ1R651d — Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) September 1, 2022

Also, when Larissa calls, you answer.

Tomorrow is a day we start building relationships. #OwnIt pic.twitter.com/W7vNZAIOFh — Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) August 31, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros

RUDE. I WISH YOU BAD VIBES, CHARGERS. The baddest. One whole day after putting my guy Larry Rountree III on the 53-man roster, they waive him.

According to the Missourian’s Kenny Van Doren, I missed some people in my roster reporting. SIGH. Former MU offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms was waived by the Houston Texans, and the Washington Commanders released tight end Kendall Blanton, who they’d just gotten from the Rams. Worst wishes on your seasons, Houston & Washington. And just for good measure, this is for you, Rams. Nothing but losses for you.

I wish GOOD vibes to safety Joshuah Bledsoe and the Pats (ew, that feels just wrong to say), as he made the 53-man, per Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal.

A day after getting cut from the Ravens’ 53-man roster, Tyler Badie signs with Baltimore’s practice squad, per SDS’s Adam Spencer.

Porter & Tatum, a Missouri (state of) fan’s dream.

Not Mizzou-related, but this is just astonishing. Two GOATs. Just… **chef’s kiss**. Amazing. Astonishing. Awe-inspiring.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

