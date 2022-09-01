PODCAST: WEEK ONE IS HERE. LET’S BEAT LA TECH!

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well I cannot believe it but week number ONE is finally here. The guys discuss all things week one as well as a recent transfer commit to Mizzou.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 06:40: IT IS FREAKING GAME WEEK. Or if you are listening to this on Thursday Sept. 1, it is game DAY. LET’S BEAT LA TECH.

06:40 - 15:20: Before we get into the game talk, let’s talk about a brand new addition to the Mizzou roster! But why a CB?

15:20 - 20:00: So will the transfer drama ever chill out?

20:00 - 26:20: LETS TALK ABOUT THAT WEEK ONE DEPTH CHART.

26:20 - 34:25: So, uh, what is going on with the FOUR potential starting RBs?

34:25 - 43:10: What are some things we want to or should learn from this Mizzou team after game one?

43:10 - 55:00: Let’s talk about the game!

55:00 - END: Wrap this thing UP. MIZ BABY LETS GO!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.