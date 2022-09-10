Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Week Two

Every week, members of the Rock M Nation staff will take their best guesses in picking not only Missouri’s game, but also three other SEC contests against the spread.. We’ll keep a running tally throughout the season to see the winner at the end of the year.

Recap

Here’s our tally after week one.

Matthew Smith coming off the top rope with the only perfect score of the week! Nice picks against the spread, too. Let’s see if he can keep it going through week two.

Aaron: 3-1 (2-2 ATS)

Parker: 3-1 (2-2 ATS)

Matthew: 4-0 (3-1 ATS)

Brandon: 2-2 (1-3 ATS)

Sammy: 3-1 (2-2 ATS)

This week, we have some high profile, power five matchups to pick. Missouri and K-State should be good, but the other three games on the slate will be highly entertaining games as well.

Missouri (+7.5) @ Kansas State

Aaron Dryden: Missouri loses a heartbreaker in Manhattan, 34-31.

Parker Gillam: Missouri covers, loses 27-21.

Matthew Smith: Missouri wins, D-Line slows Vaughn, 27-24

Brandon Haynes: Missouri proves doubters wrong, wins 31-28

Sammy Stava: Unfortunately, K State wins 24-20.

#24 Tennessee (-5.5) @ #17 Pittsburgh

Aaron Dryden: Tennessee is the real deal. Road clobbering on the way. 48-24.

Parker Gillam: Tennessee pulls away in the second half, 38-27

Matthew Smith: Volunteers cover, 38 - 24

Brandon Haynes: Tennessee takes down Pitt, 35-27

Sammy Stava: Tennessee wins a close one, 34-30.

#12 Florida (-6.5) vs #20 Kentucky

Aaron Dryden: Kentucky is missing guys and Anthony Richardson is him. Gators win. 27-10.

Parker Gillam: The Swamp is deadly, Florida wins 24-20.

Matthew Smith: Florida wins a close one (24 - 21) but Kentucky covers

Brandon Haynes: Florida continues its roll, wins 31-20

Sammy Stava: Florida wins 30-21.

#1 Alabama (-20) @ Texas

Aaron Dryden: I wouldn’t be surprised if Texas covers, but this writer isn’t picking them to. 51-27.

Parker Gillam: A Bama blowout. Tide 52-28

Matthew Smith: Bama is still Bama, 52-17

Brandon Haynes: Texas hangs around early, but falls in second half, 49-27 Alabama

Sammy Stava: Alabama wins easily, 45-20.

