Live Game Thread: Tigers vs. Wildcats

Missouri 0 | Kansas State 0
Pregame | 10:45 a.m.
Pregame Updates
Few #Mizzou Football notes:— Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) September 10, 2022
Safety Martez Manuel still has right hand wrapped in a club. DC Blake Baker said it would a game-time decision if the captain still needed it.
QB Tommy Lock is not here. Backups behind Brady Cook: Tyler Macon, Jack Abraham and Sam Horn.
Mizzou DB Marcus Clarke is here in uniform for warmups. No official word from the team but can't imagine he'd make the trip if he's not eligible to play— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 10, 2022
Kickoff for Mizzou-Kansas State now set for "around 11:15."— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 10, 2022
It’s gonna be soggy at Bill Snyder Family Stadium for Mizzou vs. K-State pic.twitter.com/zTBcRXTOHq— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 10, 2022
Gameday!— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 10, 2022
Manhattan, Kan.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium
⏰ 11 a.m.
Back at it.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/ZEKRf2RPCH— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 10, 2022
Game Info
TIME: 11:00 a.m. CT; weather pushed it back to “around” 11:15 a.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, September 10th, 2022
LOCATION: Bill Snyder Family Stadium; Manhattan, KS.
Missouri-Kansas State football: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: ESPN2
STREAM: Watch ESPN
Missouri-Kansas State Football: Betting odds, predictions
As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Missouri is a 7.5-point underdog to Kansas State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 52.5.
Fan Questions:
- Who will lead the Tigers in rushing?
- Who will score the first Mizzou touchdown?
- How many turnovers will Mizzou force today?
- Who will step up on defense against Deuce Vaughn?
- How many catches and yards will Luther Burden have?
- Predict Brady Cook’s stat line.
- Will Harrison Mevis hit a 50+ yard field goal?
