Live Game Thread: Tigers vs. Wildcats

Mizzou will look to build upon its week one victory, facing Deuce Vaughn and Kansas State in the Little Apple.

By Brandon Haynes
Missouri 0 | Kansas State 0

Pregame | 10:45 a.m.

First Quarter Notes

Second Quarter Notes

Third Quarter Notes

Fourth Quarter Notes

Pregame Updates

Game Info

TIME: 11:00 a.m. CT; weather pushed it back to “around” 11:15 a.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, September 10th, 2022

LOCATION: Bill Snyder Family Stadium; Manhattan, KS.

Missouri-Kansas State football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPN2

STREAM: Watch ESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

Missouri-Kansas State Football: Betting odds, predictions

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Missouri is a 7.5-point underdog to Kansas State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 52.5.

Fan Questions:

  1. Who will lead the Tigers in rushing?
  2. Who will score the first Mizzou touchdown?
  3. How many turnovers will Mizzou force today?
  4. Who will step up on defense against Deuce Vaughn?
  5. How many catches and yards will Luther Burden have?
  6. Predict Brady Cook’s stat line.
  7. Will Harrison Mevis hit a 50+ yard field goal?

Last... Give us your score predictions, and MVP for the game in the comments below!

