SEC Week 2 Opening Lines

Week 2 was awesome if you weren’t Missouri. Or Notre Dame. Or Nebraska. Or Texas A&M. Doubly awesome if you’re a Sun Belt stan (as a quietly raise my hand).

But, lo, time is an inevitable death march that continues on and so as the college football season turns its wheels to reveal the treasures of Week 3, we take a look at the opening lines so you can nab any deals that might catch your eye and prepare for the SEC slate that follows.

All games occur on Saturday, September 17th and listed times are in central time.

11:00a - Georgia (-24.5) at South Carolina

2:30p - Ole Miss (-13) at Georgia Tech

2:30p - Penn State (-3) at Auburn

2:30p - Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois (-2.5)

3:00p - Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama (-50)

5:00p - Mississippi State (-2.5) at LSU

6:00p - Akron at Tennessee (-45.5)

6:30p - South Florida at Florida (-24)

8:00p - Miami (Florida) at Texas A&M (-5.5)

