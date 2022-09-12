AP Top 25: Eight SEC Teams Ranked in Latest Poll, Four in Top 10

What a wild, wild Week 2 it was of the College Football season. Three Top 25 teams lost to unranked opponents (Marshall over Notre Dame, Appalachian State over Texas A&M, and Washington State over Wisconsin) causing some changes in this week’s poll.

Eight SEC teams come in ranked in the latest Top 25, with half of them in the top 10. After their 40-12 win over Mizzou on Saturday, Kansas State inches closer to a Top 25 ranking as the Wildcats just sit four spots out. Here’s a look:

Others receiving votes:

Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 2:

No. 12 BYU at No 25 Oregon — 2:30 CST (FOX)

No. 13 Miami (FL) at No. 24 Texas A&M — 8:00 p.m. CST (ESPN)

And no, it doesn’t get any easier for Mizzou with their schedule the rest of the way. Yeesh:

Mizzou’s schedule includes current Nos. 1, 9, 10, 15 & 18. https://t.co/Vvwisj2qAB — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 11, 2022

My updated SEC Power Rankings after Week 2: