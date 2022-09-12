AP Top 25: Eight SEC Teams Ranked in Latest Poll, Four in Top 10

What a wild, wild Week 2 it was of the College Football season. Three Top 25 teams lost to unranked opponents (Marshall over Notre Dame, Appalachian State over Texas A&M, and Washington State over Wisconsin) causing some changes in this week’s poll.
Eight SEC teams come in ranked in the latest Top 25, with half of them in the top 10. After their 40-12 win over Mizzou on Saturday, Kansas State inches closer to a Top 25 ranking as the Wildcats just sit four spots out. Here’s a look:
- Georgia (2-0)
- Alabama (2-0)
- Ohio State (2-0)
- Michigan (2-0)
- Clemson (2-0)
- Oklahoma (2-0)
- USC (2-0)
- Oklahoma State (2-0)
- Kentucky (2-0)
- Arkansas (2-0)
- Michigan State (2-0)
- BYU (2-0)
- Miami (FL) (2-0)
- Utah (1-1)
- Tennessee (2-0)
- North Carolina State (2-0)
- Baylor (1-1)
- Florida (1-1)
- Wake Forest (2-0)
- Ole Miss (2-0)
- Texas (1-1)
- Penn State (2-0)
- Pittsburgh (1-1)
- Texas A&M (1-1)
- Oregon (1-1)
Others receiving votes:
Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1
Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 2:
- No. 12 BYU at No 25 Oregon — 2:30 CST (FOX)
- No. 13 Miami (FL) at No. 24 Texas A&M — 8:00 p.m. CST (ESPN)
And no, it doesn’t get any easier for Mizzou with their schedule the rest of the way. Yeesh:
Mizzou’s schedule includes current Nos. 1, 9, 10, 15 & 18. https://t.co/Vvwisj2qAB— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 11, 2022
My updated SEC Power Rankings after Week 2:
- Georgia: 33-0 over Samford. The Bulldogs have only allowed a field goal in their first two games. Carry on.
- Alabama: Horns Down. Gritty road win in a hostile atmosphere.
- Arkansas: The Razorbacks are looking dangerous after a comfortable SEC opening win over South Carolina.
- Kentucky: What a win over Florida in The Swamp. The Wildcats will only get better whenever Chris Rodriguez returns.
- Tennessee: Going on the road and getting the win against a tough Pittsburgh team deserves a lot of credit.
- Ole Miss: An easy 59-3 win over Central Arkansas. We’ll know a lot more about the Rebels in their SEC opener against Kentucky on October 1st.
- Florida: After beating Utah in Billy Napier’s opener, losing at home to Kentucky is a tough start to the Gators’ league play.
- Mississippi State: A Mike Leach offense is so fun to watch. What else is new? Big one on Saturday at LSU.
- Texas A&M: I told you last week that Appalachian State was a trap game for the Aggies. Having said that, they lost to a legitimately good team. Big time chance to respond on Saturday against Miami.
- South Carolina: The Spencer Rattler era is off to a rough start, and the Gamecocks get No. 1 Georgia on Saturday. Yikes.
- LSU: The Tigers got their first win in the Brian Kelly era with a 65-17 win over Southern. Not much to say about that, but we’ll learn a lot more on the Tigers against Mississippi State.
- Auburn: 2-0 is 2-0, but they barely manage to beat San Jose State 24-16. These Tigers look beatable.
- Missouri: Just a dreadful performance on Saturday at Kansas State. A loss was completely expected, but not like that. They’re still better than Vanderbilt, however. I think.
- Vanderbilt: After a 2-0 start, the Commodores are back down to earth after a 45-25 loss to Wake Forest.
