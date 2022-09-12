MV3: It’s Harrison Mevis and... uhm, some other people?

The opening line to last week’s MV3 now sort of reads like a warning sign...

These posts are always the most fun to put together after a win like Thursday’s.

...because let me tell y’all something, these posts are always the least fun to put together after a loss like Saturday’s.

I applaud the creativity of the Rock M staff. We’ve had a few of these types of games since MV3 started a few years ago, and it’s always a treat to see how our ballots will come in. Sometimes a writer will vote for someone two or three times on the same ballot. Sometimes a writer will only fill out a third place vote with the first and second place slots blank. One time someone voted for Truman. This week, I’m pretty sure at least 3 writers picked a random person who played more than a handful of snaps.

1. Harrison Mevis

The Thiccer continues to roll. Even in the midst of a rain storm, Harrison Mevis continued his perfect start to the season, booting a 49-yarder to open the scoring and a 44-yarder later in the game. He could’ve tacked on an extra point to end the game if time hadn’t expired, but it would’ve been window dressing (to a condemned storefront.)

2. Dominic Lovett

No one receiver had more than three receptions on an atrocious day for the receiver room. Dominic Lovett made the most of his three catches, however, notching 66 yards receiving to lead Mizzou playmakers in all-purpose yards.

3. Chad Bailey

Despite the scoreline, Missouri’s defense did its best under the circumstances. The unit settled into the game after the first quarter, but could only contain the Wildcats so much until they eventually wore down under constant bombardment. Chad Bailey represented the best of Mizzou’s front, ranking second in tackles with 6 overall, including one for a loss.

Others receiving votes: Joseph Charleston, Ty’Ron Hopper, Sean Koetting, Kristian Williams

Now it’s your turn! Tell us who your MV3 are in the comments or on Twitter!