Can we agree we should all just forget about Saturday?

Mizzou Links for September 12, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Let’s make a pact... no more Saturday coverage

It was a quiet Sunday given the Sept. 11 observances that were happening. Here’s some spare football weekend content.

  • Aaron re-watched the tape of Mizzou’s loss and posted some thoughts on Twitter.

  • Welcome back to your weekly Monday links round up of Mizzou alumni in the NFL. Let’s get started, shall we...

It was a battle of former Mizzou defensive stars as Markus Golden’s Arizona Cardinals were routed by Nick Bolton and the Kansas City Chiefs. Golden, fresh off a contract extension, only logged one tackle and two QB hits, while Bolton led the Chiefs with 10 tackles, including one for a loss.

In “The Battle of Baker Mayfield,” Jordan Elliott registered one tackle as the Cleveland Browns edged the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.

Charles Harris seems to have found a landing spot in Detroit, where the Lions lost their opening week game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Harris had 7 tackles, including one for a loss.

Akayleb Evans walked away from Minnesota’s week one win over Green Bay with exactly one tackle. Nice work, rookie!

  • Looks like Dennis Gates visited with Mizzou commit Anthony Robinson II on Saturday (insert obvious joke about them laughing over the FB score)
  • Here’s a few tidbits on former Tigers playing in the professional baseball ranks:

Bryce Montes de Oca struck out former Vandy hitter Bleday.

Josh Day was promoted and got a hit in his first game with the Hillsboro Hops!

