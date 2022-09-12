Can we agree we should all just forget about Saturday?

Let’s make a pact... no more Saturday coverage
It was a quiet Sunday given the Sept. 11 observances that were happening. Here’s some spare football weekend content.
- Aaron re-watched the tape of Mizzou’s loss and posted some thoughts on Twitter.
After re-watching #Mizzou’s game, I have a couple takeaways:— Aaron D. (@iAirDry) September 11, 2022
1. The offensive line wasn’t very good yesterday, but they desperately miss DPJ and even Niko Hea in the run game. They weren’t flashy, but they were quality run blockers.
- Dave Matter tallied the Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts after Saturday’s disastrous loss.
- The Post Dispatch’s Ben Frederickson agreed with Eli Drinkwitz’s diagnosis after the loss: That the head coach is mostly to blame.
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam presents the case that the 2022 season will not be decided on the Kansas State outcome... even if it was clearly a failed test
- In which Brandon looks at at each offensive position after the loss, with specific breakdowns on what went wrong
- In which the SEC Week 2 Opening Lines are laid out by Nate “The Gambler” Edwards
More Links:
- Welcome back to your weekly Monday links round up of Mizzou alumni in the NFL. Let’s get started, shall we...
It was a battle of former Mizzou defensive stars as Markus Golden’s Arizona Cardinals were routed by Nick Bolton and the Kansas City Chiefs. Golden, fresh off a contract extension, only logged one tackle and two QB hits, while Bolton led the Chiefs with 10 tackles, including one for a loss.
In “The Battle of Baker Mayfield,” Jordan Elliott registered one tackle as the Cleveland Browns edged the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.
Charles Harris seems to have found a landing spot in Detroit, where the Lions lost their opening week game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Harris had 7 tackles, including one for a loss.
Akayleb Evans walked away from Minnesota’s week one win over Green Bay with exactly one tackle. Nice work, rookie!
Heads up: Albert Okwuegbunam and his new QB will face... well, his old QB twice over when the Denver Broncos head to Seattle to face the Seahawks (and maybe Drew Lock, if he can get off the bench?)
- Looks like Dennis Gates visited with Mizzou commit Anthony Robinson II on Saturday (insert obvious joke about them laughing over the FB score)
Enjoyed spending time with Coach Gates today! #miz @MizzouHoops @coachdgates pic.twitter.com/DBMhWZnTOg— Anthony Robinson II (@anklebully_ant) September 10, 2022
- Here’s a few tidbits on former Tigers playing in the professional baseball ranks:
Bryce Montes de Oca struck out former Vandy hitter Bleday.
So Bryce Montes de Oca can throw 102 with elite extension and movement like this— Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) September 11, 2022
cool cool coooooool cool pic.twitter.com/DWzTqwfNXD
Josh Day was promoted and got a hit in his first game with the Hillsboro Hops!
SS Joshua Day has been promoted to @HillsboroHops— Arizona Diamondbacks - Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) September 9, 2022
The 22 year-old, the #Dbacks 15th round pick in this years draft, spent all of 20 games with Visalia (.319, .437 OBP, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 3 2B, 3 SB.
Day was 6 for 9 with RISP (1 HR, 11 RBI, .667)
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...