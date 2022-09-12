Can we agree we should all just forget about Saturday?

Let’s make a pact... no more Saturday coverage

It was a quiet Sunday given the Sept. 11 observances that were happening. Here’s some spare football weekend content.

Aaron re-watched the tape of Mizzou’s loss and posted some thoughts on Twitter.

After re-watching #Mizzou’s game, I have a couple takeaways:



1. The offensive line wasn’t very good yesterday, but they desperately miss DPJ and even Niko Hea in the run game. They weren’t flashy, but they were quality run blockers. — Aaron D. (@iAirDry) September 11, 2022

Welcome back to your weekly Monday links round up of Mizzou alumni in the NFL. Let’s get started, shall we...

It was a battle of former Mizzou defensive stars as Markus Golden’s Arizona Cardinals were routed by Nick Bolton and the Kansas City Chiefs. Golden, fresh off a contract extension, only logged one tackle and two QB hits, while Bolton led the Chiefs with 10 tackles, including one for a loss.

In “The Battle of Baker Mayfield,” Jordan Elliott registered one tackle as the Cleveland Browns edged the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.

Charles Harris seems to have found a landing spot in Detroit, where the Lions lost their opening week game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Harris had 7 tackles, including one for a loss.

Akayleb Evans walked away from Minnesota’s week one win over Green Bay with exactly one tackle. Nice work, rookie!

Heads up: Albert Okwuegbunam and his new QB will face... well, his old QB twice over when the Denver Broncos head to Seattle to face the Seahawks (and maybe Drew Lock, if he can get off the bench?)

Looks like Dennis Gates visited with Mizzou commit Anthony Robinson II on Saturday (insert obvious joke about them laughing over the FB score)

Here’s a few tidbits on former Tigers playing in the professional baseball ranks:

Bryce Montes de Oca struck out former Vandy hitter Bleday.

So Bryce Montes de Oca can throw 102 with elite extension and movement like this



cool cool coooooool cool pic.twitter.com/DWzTqwfNXD — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) September 11, 2022

Josh Day was promoted and got a hit in his first game with the Hillsboro Hops!

SS Joshua Day has been promoted to @HillsboroHops



The 22 year-old, the #Dbacks 15th round pick in this years draft, spent all of 20 games with Visalia (.319, .437 OBP, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 3 2B, 3 SB.



Day was 6 for 9 with RISP (1 HR, 11 RBI, .667) — Arizona Diamondbacks - Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) September 9, 2022