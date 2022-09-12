PODCAST: What the f*** was that?

Welcome back, Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Wow this was one of the worst games Mizzou has played in a while. And it is 100% Eli’s worst Mizzou game since he was hired. Things need to change and fast. However, in the meantime, we need to rant. And we need to rant a LOT. This is not a happy, optimistic episode. We need to talk about a few things. The main one? Eliah Drinkwitz.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:40: Welcome to Before the Box Score. WTF happened?

01:40 - 12:40: ELI, YOU ARE DONE. The sole problem with this team after this game is the head coach.

12:40 - 15:00: This offensive line is BAD. Like BAD, BAD.

15:00 - 18:15: Why did they NEVER adjust?

18:15 - 19:31: The young guys need to see the field, man. Like come on.

19:31 - 20:15: Yo. lol. The QB play? Can we just talk about that for a hot second?

20:15 - 22:00: Back to the young guys.

22:00 - 29:35: What do we do about the quarterbacks?

29:35 - 35:25: So, what have we learned from this game?

35:25 - 37:50: Something optimism ig.

37:50 - END: We don’t want to talk about this game anymore. Thanks for listening and we love you. Hang in there.

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.