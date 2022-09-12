Rock M Nation Reacts: Was the K-State game the most disappointing loss of the Drinkwitz era?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

There is no easy way to sugar coat a loss like Missouri Football endured on Saturday. But was it the worst loss of the Drinkwitz era?

Over the last three seasons there have been a handful of truly disappointing losses. There was the drubbing at Mississippi State in 2020. Last season there was a sad loss to Boston College, a nailbiter loss at Kentucky, and of course the walloping at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers.

So which was the loss you found most disappointing?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/7PE61S/">Please take our survey</a>

We’ll have the results in a Reacts post later this week.