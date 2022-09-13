As hard as it will be, Mizzou can’t get discouraged after one week

Regroup, regroup, regroup
As hard as it will seem, Mizzou can’t let Saturday define them.
There’s no question about it: Mizzou wasn’t ready to play against Kansas State and it showed in a major way. The loss about killed Nate and BK (see below) and reset a lot of people’s expectations and feelings about this team only two weeks into the season.
So where do the Tigers go from here? That’s for the links to tell you. But sufficed to say, Missouri has to find a way to recover. It may seem easy against an FCS opponent, but there has to be a way to sustain success longer than that. Otherwise, trouble’s a-coming.
- Blair Kerkhoff wrote about five things the Tigers can do ahead of Abilene Christian this weekend. One of those five? Don’t get discouraged.
A performance like last week’s can linger. And it can divide a locker room. That makes this week and next, when the Tigers prepare for their SEC opener at Auburn, an important one for coaches and captains. “That game really doesn’t define us,” wide receiver Tauskie Dove said. The Tigers need that kind of approach.
- After Saturday’s flop, Jack Soble of the Columbia Missourian wrote about where the team should go from here... including who’s starting spots should no longer be safe.
- Dave Matter ranked the SEC like he does every week, and HEY MIZZOU IS ONE SPOT BEHIND A&M!
- Surprise, surprise: Mizzou and Auburn will be playing at 11 a.m. one week from Saturday. And honestly, can you blame the TV producers?
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which, against the odds, our staff picked an MV3 after this weekend’s disaster
- In which Nate and BK lose their minds
- In which Aaron details how Mizzou’s offense made it all too easy for K-State’s defense to swallow them whole on Saturday
- In which Mizzou isn’t ranked in the AP, cowards
- In which we ask if the loss to Kansas State is as bad as it’s gotten under Drinkwitz
More Links:
- Dennis Gates out here still representing!
We have multiple opportunities to support the Black & Gold at home this week! @MizzouSoccer plays Auburn at 5 P.M. on Friday. @MizzouFootball hosts Abilene Christian at 11 A.M. on Saturday. @MizzouTennis will battle UMKC at 9 A.M. & 1 P.M. on Sunday. #MIZ #MizzouMonday Let’s Go!— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 12, 2022
But Mizzou detectives, help us out... who is he visiting???
When you go see a big time recruit & also get to see my brother @coachagates @OregonMBB assistant coach! I am extremely proud of you! Love you bro! pic.twitter.com/AyMhCCxGeF— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 13, 2022
Mizzou has quite a few offers out in Cali right now, so maybe that’s where they met up?
- Albert Okwuegbunam had five catches for 33 yards, but the Broncos couldn’t beat Russell Wilson’s old team in Seattle as the Seahawks won 17-16. And Mark Kim chimed in with his classic anime references.
- SNEAKER ALERT!
Favorite shoe to play in? @TheDreeGholston says the PG1. @Mizzou fans, get to know graduate senior No. 4! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/PFYGdxFMRl— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) September 12, 2022
Or should I say HOODIE ALERT!
- Need another way to support Mizzou this week? How about Truman Trot?
.@MizzouTFXC is ready for Sunday's Truman's Trot! Have you signed up yet?— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) September 12, 2022
https://t.co/sDK8lNgmI1
https://t.co/Ua6p0YcuIY pic.twitter.com/F4C0wguOTv
