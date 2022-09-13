 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

As hard as it will be, Mizzou can’t get discouraged after one week

Mizzou Links for September 13, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Regroup, regroup, regroup

As hard as it will seem, Mizzou can’t let Saturday define them.

There’s no question about it: Mizzou wasn’t ready to play against Kansas State and it showed in a major way. The loss about killed Nate and BK (see below) and reset a lot of people’s expectations and feelings about this team only two weeks into the season.

So where do the Tigers go from here? That’s for the links to tell you. But sufficed to say, Missouri has to find a way to recover. It may seem easy against an FCS opponent, but there has to be a way to sustain success longer than that. Otherwise, trouble’s a-coming.

A performance like last week’s can linger. And it can divide a locker room. That makes this week and next, when the Tigers prepare for their SEC opener at Auburn, an important one for coaches and captains. “That game really doesn’t define us,” wide receiver Tauskie Dove said. The Tigers need that kind of approach.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Dennis Gates out here still representing!

But Mizzou detectives, help us out... who is he visiting???

Mizzou has quite a few offers out in Cali right now, so maybe that’s where they met up?

Or should I say HOODIE ALERT!

  • Need another way to support Mizzou this week? How about Truman Trot?
