As hard as it will be, Mizzou can’t get discouraged after one week

Regroup, regroup, regroup

As hard as it will seem, Mizzou can’t let Saturday define them.

There’s no question about it: Mizzou wasn’t ready to play against Kansas State and it showed in a major way. The loss about killed Nate and BK (see below) and reset a lot of people’s expectations and feelings about this team only two weeks into the season.

So where do the Tigers go from here? That’s for the links to tell you. But sufficed to say, Missouri has to find a way to recover. It may seem easy against an FCS opponent, but there has to be a way to sustain success longer than that. Otherwise, trouble’s a-coming.

Blair Kerkhoff wrote about five things the Tigers can do ahead of Abilene Christian this weekend. One of those five? Don’t get discouraged.

A performance like last week’s can linger. And it can divide a locker room. That makes this week and next, when the Tigers prepare for their SEC opener at Auburn, an important one for coaches and captains. “That game really doesn’t define us,” wide receiver Tauskie Dove said. The Tigers need that kind of approach.

More Links:

Dennis Gates out here still representing!

We have multiple opportunities to support the Black & Gold at home this week! @MizzouSoccer plays Auburn at 5 P.M. on Friday. @MizzouFootball hosts Abilene Christian at 11 A.M. on Saturday. @MizzouTennis will battle UMKC at 9 A.M. & 1 P.M. on Sunday. #MIZ #MizzouMonday Let’s Go! — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 12, 2022

But Mizzou detectives, help us out... who is he visiting???

When you go see a big time recruit & also get to see my brother @coachagates @OregonMBB assistant coach! I am extremely proud of you! Love you bro! pic.twitter.com/AyMhCCxGeF — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 13, 2022

Mizzou has quite a few offers out in Cali right now, so maybe that’s where they met up?

Or should I say HOODIE ALERT!

Need another way to support Mizzou this week? How about Truman Trot?