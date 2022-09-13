PODCAST: Let’s talk about the science of building a roster

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matt Watkins! We welcome in one of Rock M Nation’s other Matts (Data Mizzou Matt) to the podcast this episode. While they do kick it off talking about Mizzou football, they transition to how roster creation determines the Mizzou basketball program’s success.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 12:45 - Welcome! This is the podcast where we talk about Mizzou Hoops, thank GOD. We have a special guest, a special new Matt, on hand today. We start off talking about just WHY Mizzou Football outcomes sort of dictate Mizzou Basketball excitement. And then some more football talk in general (not necessarily the game!).

12:45 - 18:45 - Drink has no identity. A LITERAL IDENTITY CRISIS. This is also when a transition into talking about basketball.

18:45 - 25:20 - Talking a little about recruiting and setting up a roster.

25:20 - 39:00 - Let’s talk about Isiaih Mosley!

39:00 - 43:55 - Discussing scorers on Mizzou’s rosters and how they helped in the past.

43:55 - END - Final thoughts. Thank you for listening! MIZ!

