Mizzou Wrestling to Host Tiger Style Invite

The 2022-23 NCAA Wrestling season is closing in and schedule announcements and upcoming events come with that. This year, Tiger Style will be hosting its first annual tournament, on November 12, in which six division one wrestling programs will be competing. The following school will be making an appearance this year: Missouri, Maryland, Little Rock, Illinois, Drexel, and Cal Poly.

Of the six teams competing, the Invitational will welcome a total of 19 NCAA Championship qualifiers and 4 All-Americans from the 2021-22 season. (Weights are from the previous season)

Missouri:

125lbs - Noah Surtin

141lbs - Allan Hart

149lbs - Josh Edmond or Brock Mauller

157lbs - Jarrett Jacques

165lbs - Keegan O`Toole (National Champ)

174lbs - Peyton Mocco

197lbs - Rocky Elam (4th Place Finish)

285lbs - Zach Elam

Cal Poly:

125lbs - Antonio Lorenzo

149lbs - Legend Lamer

174lbs - Adam Kemp

184lbs - Bernie Truax (4th Place Finish)

Illinois:

125lbs - Justin Cardani

133lbs - Lucas Byrd (5th Place Finish)

184lbs - Zach Braunagel

285lbs - Luke Luffman

Drexel:

165lbs - Evan Barczak

174lbs - Michael O`Malley

Maryland:

174lbs - Dominic Solis

197lbs - Jaron Smith

The tournament will be hosted by the Missouri Tigers but will be located at Staley High School near the Kansas City Area. Staley High School is the home of two current Mizzou wrestlers, Zach and Rocky Elam. Tickets are currently on sale for this event and could go quickly. With prices set at $15 per ticket for general admission, sales could go quick so be sure to get yours purchased in time to go attend and support your Tigers! (TICKET LINK)