Press Conference News and Notes Heading into Abilene-Christian Game

It’s a new week for Mizzou Football, as the Tigers need to get rid of the bad taste in their mouths after what happened Saturday at Kansas State.

After a much-anticipated Week 2 that ended with big-time disappointment, an 11 o’clock game against an FCS team doesn’t generate excitement — but at the very least, it’s almost a guaranteed win on the schedule.

The game still needs to be played though — so let’s go 1-0.

Don’t expect any changes, however, as it will be the same depth chart as Weeks 1 and 2 — meaning Brady Cook is still the starting quarterback. And sticking with the same offensive game plan?

No changes to Mizzou's depth chart. Same as Week 1 & 2. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 13, 2022

Drinkwitz: "No reservations about what we're doing on offense schematically." — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 13, 2022

The real intrigue in Saturday’s game is will Sam Horn play? And how to get Luther Burden more involved? (Not sure I get this from Drinkwitz, however).

Drinkwitz says Mizzou needs to find more ways to get Luther Burden more touches but also need to limit his snaps. He played 65 snaps at K-State, says that's about 20 more than he should have played. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 13, 2022

Luther Burden punt returner sounds good to me:

Drinkwitz says punt returner position will be a competition this week. Kris Abrams-Draine has been returning punts so far, with Luther Burden behind him on the depth chart. — Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) September 13, 2022

Moving on, maybe the biggest news out of Tuesday was that Mizzou’s secondary gets some depth help — as Miami transfer cornerback Marcus Clarke has been ruled eligible for this season. Clarke’s experience and familiarity under Blake Baker should be a plus.

Mizzou DC Blake Baker confirms that cornerback Marcus Clarke has been cleared, eligible to play. He spent the last two years at Miami, part-time starter in 2021. Clarke believes he'll help the secondary this year. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 13, 2022

From Parker Gillam’s notebook — Blake Baker says “I foresee him (Clarke) being able to help us this year.”

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

From the staff: Former Mizzou star Chase Daniel joins NFL Network

NFL Network Talent Announcement @chargers QB @ChaseDaniel joins @nflnetwork during the 2022 @NFL season!



Daniel will appear in-studio on @NFLGameDay Final on Mondays following Monday Night Football starting TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/SED9OR2ADJ — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) September 12, 2022

A very cool NIL announcement from Mizzou Athletics, as they have announced a partnership with Opendorse that introduces the Mizzou Marketplace. Read more on MUTigers.com

We’re excited to introduce the Mizzou Marketplace, powered by @opendorse.



The Marketplace offers a streamlined platform to easily find, pitch, book and compensate Mizzou student-athletes for their NIL services.



https://t.co/kutI0muVUd#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Bb0oMOkbsY — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) September 13, 2022

Former Mizzou defensive coordinator Dave Steckel has been hired on XFL St. Louis’ coaching staff as their linebackers coach: Steckel will also be in the call on SEC Network + Saturday.

I promised the best in the business St Louis….and I delivered. Fired up for each one of my coaches & staff. LFG!! #XFLSTLouis #FillTheTop @XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/HiLmIQXX0B — Anthony Becht (@Anthony_Becht) September 13, 2022

Courtney Lyle @sportney_lyle & Dave Steckel have the call on SEC Network-Plus for Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 13, 2022

Mizzou Soccer is celebrating Title IX Weekend Friday night in their SEC opener against Auburn. Girl Power Hat Giveaway!

Come celebrate Title IX Weekend Friday night and get your FREE Girl Power hat❗️#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/sNyJDxiiyR — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 13, 2022

A look at Sophie Cunningham’s impressive season for the Mercury

Ballin’ on the big stage pic.twitter.com/LAD6WpO3gC — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) September 13, 2022

A great Isiaih Mosley stat here from Matt Watkins:

If you're interested in these sorts of things, Bart Torvik's projected rating system has Isiaih Mosely 14th nationally and 2nd in the SEC in projected points above replacement.



The only Tigers to actually accomplish that feat since 2008 were Denmon (2012) and Jabari Brown (2014) — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) September 13, 2022

A big-time hoops visitor is expected at Mizzou on the weekend of September 23rd

Missouri fans should expect a BIG visitor the weekend of September 23rd. pic.twitter.com/RslvULaj3L — Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) September 13, 2022

Aidan Shaw: Already popular at Mizzou

Student-athletes supporting student-athletes.



This post from @TheAidanShaw gained 50.5K+ impressions and reached an audience 14X+ larger than his following



Great work @MizzouAthletics! https://t.co/gDFa1h6rhS — Opendorse (@opendorse) September 12, 2022

From Mizzou: Marching Mizzou to perform at Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 home opener

Highlight from Mizzou Basketball commit Trent Pierce:

Good on MPJ:

PJ Farmer C/O 2025. Thanks for the workout MPJ. pic.twitter.com/zm5mZUc6V4 — Patrick Fatmer (@Patfar52) September 12, 2022