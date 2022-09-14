Press Conference News and Notes Heading into Abilene-Christian Game

A New Week.
It’s a new week for Mizzou Football, as the Tigers need to get rid of the bad taste in their mouths after what happened Saturday at Kansas State.
After a much-anticipated Week 2 that ended with big-time disappointment, an 11 o’clock game against an FCS team doesn’t generate excitement — but at the very least, it’s almost a guaranteed win on the schedule.
The game still needs to be played though — so let’s go 1-0.
1-0 Mentality.— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 13, 2022
Tickets ➡️ https://t.co/reR8q6NoPh
Family Weekend Events ➡️ https://t.co/z64jWXMUcq#MIZ pic.twitter.com/m4YOAeUYSF
Don’t expect any changes, however, as it will be the same depth chart as Weeks 1 and 2 — meaning Brady Cook is still the starting quarterback. And sticking with the same offensive game plan?
No changes to Mizzou's depth chart. Same as Week 1 & 2.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 13, 2022
Drinkwitz: "No reservations about what we're doing on offense schematically."— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 13, 2022
The real intrigue in Saturday’s game is will Sam Horn play? And how to get Luther Burden more involved? (Not sure I get this from Drinkwitz, however).
Drinkwitz says Mizzou needs to find more ways to get Luther Burden more touches but also need to limit his snaps. He played 65 snaps at K-State, says that's about 20 more than he should have played.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 13, 2022
Luther Burden punt returner sounds good to me:
Drinkwitz says punt returner position will be a competition this week. Kris Abrams-Draine has been returning punts so far, with Luther Burden behind him on the depth chart.— Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) September 13, 2022
Moving on, maybe the biggest news out of Tuesday was that Mizzou’s secondary gets some depth help — as Miami transfer cornerback Marcus Clarke has been ruled eligible for this season. Clarke’s experience and familiarity under Blake Baker should be a plus.
Mizzou DC Blake Baker confirms that cornerback Marcus Clarke has been cleared, eligible to play. He spent the last two years at Miami, part-time starter in 2021. Clarke believes he'll help the secondary this year.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 13, 2022
From Parker Gillam’s notebook — Blake Baker says “I foresee him (Clarke) being able to help us this year.”
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- In Brandon Kiley’s latest Recruiting Reset: Logan Reichert is exactly what the doctor ordered for Missouri’s offensive line
- Beyond the Box Score: F, from Nate Edwards (yep)
- The Revue from Josh Matejka: The game that made us say “What? No!”
- PODCAST with Sam Snelling and Matt Watkins: Let’s talk about the science of building a roster
- Defensive Presser Notes: Abilene Christian, from Parker Gillam
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Ben Frederickson: Mizzou football’s new goal is making the mess at Kansas State its rock-bottom
- From Dave Matter: Mizzou football’s Eli Drinkwitz wants Tigers to ignore ‘toxicity’, move forward
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Chad Silvey: MU soccer preparing for SEC play, No. 23 Auburn
- From Jack Soble: Drinkwitz hopes to block out criticism, stay the course
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From the staff: Former Mizzou star Chase Daniel joins NFL Network
NFL Network Talent Announcement @chargers QB @ChaseDaniel joins @nflnetwork during the 2022 @NFL season!— NFL Media (@NFLMedia) September 12, 2022
Daniel will appear in-studio on @NFLGameDay Final on Mondays following Monday Night Football starting TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/SED9OR2ADJ
(Miscelleneous/Tweets)
- A very cool NIL announcement from Mizzou Athletics, as they have announced a partnership with Opendorse that introduces the Mizzou Marketplace. Read more on MUTigers.com
We’re excited to introduce the Mizzou Marketplace, powered by @opendorse.— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) September 13, 2022
The Marketplace offers a streamlined platform to easily find, pitch, book and compensate Mizzou student-athletes for their NIL services.
https://t.co/kutI0muVUd#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Bb0oMOkbsY
Go support your favorite Tigers @MizzouAthletics fans!— Opendorse (@opendorse) September 13, 2022
Pitch any student-athlete now
https://t.co/T0u7OND96b https://t.co/jF67JgKLKd pic.twitter.com/5FR3wOVr9B
- Former Mizzou defensive coordinator Dave Steckel has been hired on XFL St. Louis’ coaching staff as their linebackers coach: Steckel will also be in the call on SEC Network + Saturday.
I promised the best in the business St Louis….and I delivered. Fired up for each one of my coaches & staff. LFG!! #XFLSTLouis #FillTheTop @XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/HiLmIQXX0B— Anthony Becht (@Anthony_Becht) September 13, 2022
Courtney Lyle @sportney_lyle & Dave Steckel have the call on SEC Network-Plus for Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 13, 2022
- Mizzou Soccer is celebrating Title IX Weekend Friday night in their SEC opener against Auburn. Girl Power Hat Giveaway!
Come celebrate Title IX Weekend Friday night and get your FREE Girl Power hat❗️#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/sNyJDxiiyR— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 13, 2022
- A look at Sophie Cunningham’s impressive season for the Mercury
Ballin’ on the big stage pic.twitter.com/LAD6WpO3gC— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) September 13, 2022
- A great Isiaih Mosley stat here from Matt Watkins:
If you're interested in these sorts of things, Bart Torvik's projected rating system has Isiaih Mosely 14th nationally and 2nd in the SEC in projected points above replacement.— Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) September 13, 2022
The only Tigers to actually accomplish that feat since 2008 were Denmon (2012) and Jabari Brown (2014)
- A big-time hoops visitor is expected at Mizzou on the weekend of September 23rd
Missouri fans should expect a BIG visitor the weekend of September 23rd. pic.twitter.com/RslvULaj3L— Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) September 13, 2022
- Aidan Shaw: Already popular at Mizzou
Student-athletes supporting student-athletes.— Opendorse (@opendorse) September 12, 2022
This post from @TheAidanShaw gained 50.5K+ impressions and reached an audience 14X+ larger than his following
Great work @MizzouAthletics! https://t.co/gDFa1h6rhS
- From Mizzou: Marching Mizzou to perform at Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 home opener
- Highlight from Mizzou Basketball commit Trent Pierce:
Missouri commit Trent Pierce knocks down a three at Pro Day. @trentpierce22 @MizzouHoops @AZCompass_Prep pic.twitter.com/A7GOwjU1uf— Griffin Greenberg (@griffgreenberg) September 13, 2022
- Good on MPJ:
PJ Farmer C/O 2025. Thanks for the workout MPJ. pic.twitter.com/zm5mZUc6V4— Patrick Fatmer (@Patfar52) September 12, 2022
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...