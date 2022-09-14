 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Press Conference News and Notes Heading into Abilene-Christian Game

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, September 14

By Sammy Stava
A New Week.

It’s a new week for Mizzou Football, as the Tigers need to get rid of the bad taste in their mouths after what happened Saturday at Kansas State.

After a much-anticipated Week 2 that ended with big-time disappointment, an 11 o’clock game against an FCS team doesn’t generate excitement — but at the very least, it’s almost a guaranteed win on the schedule.

The game still needs to be played though — so let’s go 1-0.

Don’t expect any changes, however, as it will be the same depth chart as Weeks 1 and 2 — meaning Brady Cook is still the starting quarterback. And sticking with the same offensive game plan?

The real intrigue in Saturday’s game is will Sam Horn play? And how to get Luther Burden more involved? (Not sure I get this from Drinkwitz, however).

Luther Burden punt returner sounds good to me:

Moving on, maybe the biggest news out of Tuesday was that Mizzou’s secondary gets some depth help — as Miami transfer cornerback Marcus Clarke has been ruled eligible for this season. Clarke’s experience and familiarity under Blake Baker should be a plus.

From Parker Gillam’s notebook — Blake Baker says “I foresee him (Clarke) being able to help us this year.”

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • A very cool NIL announcement from Mizzou Athletics, as they have announced a partnership with Opendorse that introduces the Mizzou Marketplace. Read more on MUTigers.com
  • Former Mizzou defensive coordinator Dave Steckel has been hired on XFL St. Louis’ coaching staff as their linebackers coach: Steckel will also be in the call on SEC Network + Saturday.
  • Mizzou Soccer is celebrating Title IX Weekend Friday night in their SEC opener against Auburn. Girl Power Hat Giveaway!
  • A look at Sophie Cunningham’s impressive season for the Mercury
  • A great Isiaih Mosley stat here from Matt Watkins:
  • A big-time hoops visitor is expected at Mizzou on the weekend of September 23rd
  • Aidan Shaw: Already popular at Mizzou
  • Good on MPJ:
