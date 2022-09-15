News & Notes from Mizzou Football: “We’ve got two chips on our shoulder”

There’s actually been a good bit of chatter for other sports for the links, but up top, since there was another presser - this time for the offense - I thought it best to focus on that. Football rules all, you guys. In T-Minus 60 days (52, to be exact), it’ll be all basketball, all the time, and I CANNOT WAIT.

Anyway, Brandon H (not to be confused with Brandon K, who will ALWAYS be BK) and others in the local media met with offensive players on the offense to talk about that K State nightmare and the prep for this weekend. And a few others also covered the SEC Teleconference that took place earlier in the day.

Let’s recap some highlights, shall we? Because the Tigers now have, per Tauskie Dove, “two chips on their shoulder.”

Brady Cook chatted with reporters a good amount, and ooooohhhhhhh-weeeee, after Saturday’s performance, he (and the rest of the offense) had some explaining to do.

From Brandon’s press conference notebook:

On how QB Brady Cook processes such a loss and moves on— I mean… you HAVE to just turn the page and move on:

Watch the film, correct it, take notes on what I need to do better and start tape on Abilene Christian, it’s pretty simple… All you can do to make [this feeling] better is win the game on Saturday.”

On how he can better execute downfield:

“I really just [need] to get my feet timed up with the receivers and connect to make the big plays. We made them all fall camp, made them all spring, it’s there.”

Center Connor Tollison, on how he can specially improve his performance:

“I don’t always think I have my eyes in the right spot ... If I get my eyes in the right spot, where they’re supposed to be, I think I’ll be able to play faster along with reacting faster.”

Here’s some additional notes.

From Keith Farner at Saturday Down South, who reported on Drinkwitz’s answers in the SEC teleconference after that abysmal loss:

“The conversation we had as a team, it’s all about our response,” Drinkwitz said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “We can’t control the event that happened Saturday, all we can control is our response to it. … It’s our turn to channel that energy into our response, and that’s what I think our team is doing.”

The Tribune’s Matt Stahl also covered that teleconference, and this actually got me. He expressed concern that in the age of social media, he worries about the mental health of his players, which we know is nothing to mess with.

“We are not capable of battling all the world’s problems in real time,” Drinkwitz said. “And yet we’re capable of receiving all the criticism we possibly want, instantly. People make mistakes. That’s life. Mistakes are not defining moments, right? It’s how you respond.”

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Hill tickets, $15 each, are available for purchase online now and will be available for walk-up sales on gameday. For the remaining five home games, Hill tickets will go on sale Wednesday before each game. The ticket price will be set based on the dynamic of the market

Hoops

For Whiteboard Wednesday, and not only is HCDG wishing us a happy day, but also teaching us some stuff:

We call this drill “ConeTap”. Ball handler cannot drive until defender chooses a cone. Focus on players 1st step, ball quickness, reading gaps, reading defender, 1v1 Off/Def. play & unscripted situations. Alternate 1min 3spots. Creativity is Encouraged! #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/hHYMUom0Ob — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 14, 2022

Matt Watkins has these dates circled on the Tigers’ schedule:

We'll get more in-depth as the season approaches, but looking over the schedule, the five games I see that are the difference between relevant March hoops and perhaps not:



@ Wichita

Arkansas

Alabama

aTm

@ LSU — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) September 14, 2022

Bring the fight pic.twitter.com/TIjkFyoeO6 — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) September 14, 2022

Crootin & Visits

Marcus Allen, teammate of soon-to-be Tiger Trent Pierce, is coming in this weekend.

Allen, a Florida native, had a nice summer playing up on the EYBL, and he's now out at Compass Prep in Arizona with current #Mizzou commit Trent Pierce. https://t.co/IIWaGDKz0l — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) September 14, 2022

As is T.O. Barrett, a 2024 Top 150 G

2024 G T.O Barrett told me he will take an official visit to Missouri this weekend.



He said Oklahoma, Louisville, Iowa State, Houston, Georgetown, Missouri State and Oklahoma State reach out the most.



He sits at #144 in the '24 class, according to @247sports. Very underrated. pic.twitter.com/cHilnJ18xM — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) September 14, 2022

Diamond Sports

The NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic returns this season at the Eddie C Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla. with a three-day showcase featuring 16(!) programs from 9(!) conferences. TEN of the 16 teams played in the Regionals. Missouri will be there, of course, which is why I’m mentioning it. Tickets are currently on sale.

Mizzou’s schedule (mainly for you, mom & dad) : Friday, Feb 10 @ 4pm v. Texas and @ 6:30pm v. Fordham | Saturday, Feb 11 @ 4pm v. Northwestern and @ 6:30pm v. Louisville | Sunday, Feb 12 @ 12:30pm v. Prairie View A&M

Looks like Mizzou Softball will hold its own NIL event, a holiday bash, presented by The CAPS Group LLC (currently representing Jenna Laird in NIL deals), to be held on Saturday, December 10, at the Columbia Country Club. Tickets (ranging from $150 for a single GA ticket to $1350 for a 10-top) can be purchased here. According to the release, the participating players (they will have the opportunity to opt-in) will receive a prorated share of 90% of the profits, with the other 10% to The CAPS Group LLC’s fee for organizing, insuring, and facilitating the event.

Baseball has gotten an EARLY jump on things and released their SEC schedule, which will include five series at Taylor Stadium against defending national champion Ole Miss, Georgia, 2019 national champion Vanderbilt, CWS participant Tennessee, and Alabama. Per MUTigers.com, they will face five teams ranked in the final D1Baseball.com poll.

Other Mizzou Sports

Note to self (and ALL OF YOU)— get to a gymnastics meet this season! This team is g-o-o-d (despite the fact that Sam won’t put “gymnastics school” in the twitter bio)

Current Mood !



1️⃣ more day till preseason and 1️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ days till the season starts!!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/MCV6AYU3Ej — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) September 14, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros/Hodgepodge

Go For It LLC, we help people actualize and fully express their best selves, in and out of the performance environment. She offers both in person and virtual mental performance sessions and workshops for high school, college, and professional athletes, coaches, and teams, athletic organizations, academic institutions, businesses, and for anyone seeking high performance.

Happy Birthday, Columbia Missourian! On 9/14/1908, Mizzou’s favorite newspaper was brought into this world.

UPDATE: It is not a student newspaper (that is The Maneater). I knew this. Students work for it as part of their classes to gain real-world newspaper experience but since I know so many students who “work” for them, I consider it a student newspaper. Apologies for the error.

Happy birthday the @CoMissourian On this day in 1908, students completed the first-ever J-School assignment by publishing the inaugural edition. Your gift of $19.08 can help create new training opportunities for students working there today. Give now: https://t.co/wz2BwB0swE pic.twitter.com/JivfTowVm4 — Mizzou Journalism (@mujschool) September 14, 2022

HEART EYES EMOJIS. SO MANY HEART EYES EMOJIS.

(i will not buy them. i will not buy them. i will not buy them. i will not buy them. i will not buy them. i will not..)

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

