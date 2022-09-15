LOOK: Mizzou debuts brand new helmets against Abilene Christian

Over the years, Rock M Nation has made its position on uniforms perfectly clear. In this house, we love and respect the Block M.
So before I say this, let me first say: Block M, don’t read this...
... scripted helmets, hello
Mixing it up on Saturday.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Hqq0oG91xN— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 16, 2022
First of all, it’s bananas that Mizzou dropped this in the middle of Thursday Night Football. Comms Dept., work with us, y’all. Help us help you.
Second of all, it’s the color of bananas... but in a cool retro way.
The muted color palette has been coming back into style for years, but this is the first time Mizzou has dipped its toes in these specific waters. And I have to say... it’s really nice! The scripted helmets are absolutely gorgeous, especially with the soft banana, which gives the overall color palette some nice dimension. I go back and forth on the conflicting fonts, but overall its a really nice getup.
But enough about me... what say you?
Poll
This week’s shirts and pants combo is...
-
22%
ELITE. Where have these helmets been all my life?!
-
32%
Great! I’m not totally in love, but it’s a nice change of pace!
-
15%
Meh. Not my taste, but I guess I can see why someone would like it.
-
29%
Hard pass. Our colors are black and gold, not white and mustard.
-
0%
I have no opinion about the shirts and pants the Missouri football team wears.
