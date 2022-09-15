LOOK: Mizzou debuts brand new helmets against Abilene Christian

Over the years, Rock M Nation has made its position on uniforms perfectly clear. In this house, we love and respect the Block M.

So before I say this, let me first say: Block M, don’t read this...

First of all, it’s bananas that Mizzou dropped this in the middle of Thursday Night Football. Comms Dept., work with us, y’all. Help us help you.

Second of all, it’s the color of bananas... but in a cool retro way.

The muted color palette has been coming back into style for years, but this is the first time Mizzou has dipped its toes in these specific waters. And I have to say... it’s really nice! The scripted helmets are absolutely gorgeous, especially with the soft banana, which gives the overall color palette some nice dimension. I go back and forth on the conflicting fonts, but overall its a really nice getup.

But enough about me... what say you?