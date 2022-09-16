Three and Out: Abilene Christian (sort of...)

Each game has certain matchups within it that are oh so very important to the outcome. Matchups so important that they can be the difference between a win and a loss. For every game this season, I’ll be taking a look at the three most important matchups regarding an individual or even between position groups.

1st, 2nd and 3rd Down:

I could give you a few matchups to watch this week, but truthfully, I don’t think they matter. There is no way, in any earnest sense, I can give you three guys or three units that would serve as a true challenge to Missouri.

Missouri SHOULD beat Abilene Christian pretty handedly. That isn’t what I’m going to choose to use this space for.

I want to address this comment and a couple others made at the Tuesday presser:

After reading through that, my reaction was one of a general bewilderment. It appears he is referring to the people on Twitter or message boards complaining about his performance and that of his team as losers.

I don’t know about you, but I for one find that to be an absolute load of horse... well, you know.

First of all, the chatter is solely based on a performance he is responsible for. If you’re on Twitter or a message board and your criticism is based on solely football, (which most - if not all - of it is) then as a fan, you’re entitled to that right, and after a performance like we saw last week, it is absolutely warranted. If “toxicity” is calling out bad football and a bad process without calling names or being ignorant, then I am proud to call myself toxic.

Secondly, I don’t understand why one wouldn’t expect criticism after a performance like the one we saw on Saturday. You are likely the state’s highest paid employee, and in your biggest test to date, you failed (and failed miserably) against a regional foe. It was sloppy and that all reflects on the guy making 4 million dollars a year.

I really encourage you to watch the full presser. I thought some questions really rubbed him the wrong way, but overall, it was good they were asked. There are legitimate questions about this offense and how it has been ran. Asking about them isn’t toxic.

So, this rubbed me the wrong way (as did some of his other comments), but it would be unfair not to acknowledge the broader point of his answer. I understand Drinkwitz has to keep the belief in that locker room. I understand that despite the loss to Kansas State, Missouri has 10 more games to play. I understand that one game doesn’t actually define the season. I also acknowledge that program growth isn’t linear and that coaching college football is among one of the hardest jobs you can have. It is the definition of a “results-based business”. Believe me, I get it. I too am a football coach.

But, the first step towards eliminating some of the “toxicity” would be to maybe display some sort of empathy and understanding towards the people who are supporting your program and are disappointed by such a lopsided and sloppy loss. I know it’s not easy for coaches to handle a loss, but at least coaches have a say in what happens. Fans don’t.