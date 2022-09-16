Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Week Three

Every week, members of the Rock M Nation staff will take their best guesses in picking not only Missouri’s game, but also three other SEC contests against the spread.. We’ll keep a running tally throughout the season to see the winner at the end of the year.

Recap

Here’s our tally after week one.

Missouri may have fumbled the bag last week, but our staff sure didn’t. Matthew Smith remains our leader via tiebreaker of his picks against the spread. There’s a large grouping of people at 6-2 who are right on his heels as well.

Aaron: 6-2 (3-5 ATS)

Parker: 6-2 (3-5 ATS)

Matthew: 6-2 (5-3 ATS)

Brandon: 4-4 (3-5 ATS)

Sammy: 6-2 (3-5 ATS)

This week, we have some high profile, power five matchups to pick. Missouri and K-State should be good, but the other three games on the slate will be highly entertaining games as well.

Missouri (-33) vs Abilene Christian

Aaron Dryden: Missouri wins handedly, but does not cover. 51-21

Parker Gillam: Missouri does not cover, wins 42-17

Matthew Smith: Missouri wins, 48-10.

Sammy Stava: Missouri covers, 45-10

Auburn vs (-2.5) Penn State

Aaron Dryden: I am not a believer in Auburn football. Penn State comes in and handles business. 27-21.

Parker Gillam: A very close one, but Penn State grinds out another. 24-20, Nittany Lions.

Matthew Smith: Penn State wins, 27-24

Sammy Stava: Penn State covers and wins, 28-24.

Texas A&M (+5.5) vs Miami

Aaron Dryden: I’ll take the Aggies to cover, but the Canes win. 31-28.

Parker Gillam: TAMU bounces back, wins a low-scoring one 20-17

Matthew Smith: Aggies take down the Canes, 24-17

Sammy Stava: A&M bounces back and wins, 24-20

Mississippi State (-2.5) vs LSU

Aaron Dryden: I really like this squad in Starkville. I think they handle their business. 38-24.

Parker Gillam: There's some magic in this Bulldog team. They go into Death Valley and win 35-31.

Matthew Smith: LSU bounces back, 21-17

Sammy Stava: Mississippi State wins and covers, 35-30.

Follow the Pick Em team on twitter at @iAirDry, @gillam_parker, @Matthew_Smith10, @BrandonHaynes_ and @StavaonSTL!