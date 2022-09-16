 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Madness! (No, it’s not a condition caused from watching that K-State game)

Mizzou Links for Friday, Sept 16

By Karen Steger
Can’t wait for that Mizzou MADNESS!!!

As Coach Gates and staff were wrapping up their time at the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) coaches clinic at Columbia College, Mizzou Hoops was getting ready to announce something super cool. More on that in a moment.

From the clinic: Gates’ Chief of Staff Matt Cline checked in right as HCDG was getting started talking about defense.

Looks like the CC Women’s Cougars got involved as well and were used as part of DG’s demos. You love to see it.

But on to the news! It’s BIG TIME! And another very innovative approach to engaging the fan base from the mind of the BWOC (Big Woman on Campus), Desiree.

From the MUTigers.com press release, which touts this as a partnership between campus and the athletic department/basketball teams:

Both men’s and women’s basketball teams will be introduced and participate in interactive games with members of the audience. Additionally, the event will have a live DJ, interactive games, food vendors and a laser show.

It will take pace on a makeshift basketball court, which will be placed ON THE QUAD. From DRF, in regards to the event:

“We are embracing a spirit of innovation to provide our fans this first of its kind way to be introduced to our basketball teams. This, along with our football game versus Georgia on Saturday, is another great reason for our fans to come to Columbia for the weekend. I applaud Coach Gates and Coach Pingeton for their vision to work with our staff to make this event a reality.”

This event, as Parker noted in our Rock M Slack channel, has the chance to be something really awesome. Playing hoops and meeting the almost entirely new men’s and women’s squads in front of a backdrop of the historic Columns (should that be capitalized?) and Jesse Hall? YES, PLEASE. That sounds cinematic as hell!

I mean.. just imagine some sort of makeshift court right here… it’s beautiful.
Me (I took this)

The last Mizzou Madness I remember is, unfortunately, burned into my brain. Mainly because it involved then coach Kim Anderson rising from a coffin in Mizzou Arena, which was… odd. Remember this? Chilling.

This is so cool, right?!?!? So, surprise, mom & dad! We’ve figured out our Friday evening plans!

On to the Links!

BEAT THE ABILENE CHRISTIAN whatever-your-mascot-is!!!!!! [edit: it’s the wildcats, and they are ALSO purple & white. (shudders)]

About time to bring this back!
Karen Steger Designs

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

  • Okay, these helmets are fire. Perfection. Chef’s kiss. But as BK said, wish they weren’t trotting them out against Abilene Christian. You know what would make this entire uni combo perfect, though? A script Mizzou to go with the script Tigers!!!!!!

Hoops

  • You know college hoops is right around the corner when my (twitter) friend/Friend of Dive Cuts, Blake Lovell, starts you tubin’ about the SEC. Give it a listen/watch.
  • Kyle Smithpeters was also at the clinic today, catching up with a former player
  • Mizzou Madness news: Dave Matter (St Louis Post-Dispatch) | Blair Kerkhoff (KC Star)
  • Free this afternoon? Go head over to the arena and check out the open WBB practice!

The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA

  • Good observation from Coach Gates about the value of communication

Other Mizzou Sports

Mizzou has been putting the pressure on the opposition this season, earning 7.43 corner kicks per game, a number that ranks 23rd in the nation and fourth in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers most recently took six corners at Illinois, Sept. 8.

Mizzou outpaced K-State in total blocks 16-10 in its last match, making it the seventh-straight this season the team has recorded seven-or-more rejections.

After posting nine kills against K-State on Wednesday, Kaylee Cox leads the Tigers in total kills this season with 95.

Leandra Mangual-Duran recorded 19 digs Wednesday at Kansas State for a team-leading 106 on the season.

Mizzou in the Pros/Hodgepodge

  • YESSSSSSS! My favorite aging-in-reverse kU grad, Paul Rudd, repping Nicky Bolts!
  • Speaking of Nicky Bolts (just go with this nickname, you guys)…. Woooooo-wheeeeeee!
  • Marching Mizzou performed at halftime (which we didn’t see), and we saw the aforementioned many times Mr Bolton, and then us Mizzou fans THOUGHT we’d be treated to #ChaseDanielTime, but no.. it was a cruel joke. Stupid Chargers. Also, these tweets are amazing, and all must be shared.

The three-time NCAA national champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist returns to compete in the freestyle 92 kg weight class after securing his spot in June with a 3-0 victory over former Indiana wrestler Nate Jackson at Final X Stillwater.

  • Sigh. Miss you, Coach…
  • Not Mizzou-related, but these are two StL native coaches, and this is super freaking cool. #supportwomenssports

