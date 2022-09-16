Mizzou Madness! (No, it’s not a condition caused from watching that K-State game)

Can’t wait for that Mizzou MADNESS!!!

As Coach Gates and staff were wrapping up their time at the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) coaches clinic at Columbia College, Mizzou Hoops was getting ready to announce something super cool. More on that in a moment.

From the clinic: Gates’ Chief of Staff Matt Cline checked in right as HCDG was getting started talking about defense.

Getting started at the @MbcaCoaches clinic! @coachdgates kicking it off talking transition defense pic.twitter.com/oTCLZi3oFN — Matt Cline (@mcline_20) September 15, 2022

Looks like the CC Women’s Cougars got involved as well and were used as part of DG’s demos. You love to see it.

It’s a packed house @MbcaCoaches clinic! Special thanks to @CCCougarsWBB for their participation. See you all coaches in attendance at 2pm! https://t.co/9znWUSY36r — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 15, 2022

But on to the news! It’s BIG TIME! And another very innovative approach to engaging the fan base from the mind of the BWOC (Big Woman on Campus), Desiree.

Mizzou Madness is back and better than ever.



Get your first look at the 2022-23 basketball teams on Sept. 30! #MIZ



https://t.co/yiMYL66SHk pic.twitter.com/evLJvnAlkQ — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) September 15, 2022

From the MUTigers.com press release, which touts this as a partnership between campus and the athletic department/basketball teams:

Both men’s and women’s basketball teams will be introduced and participate in interactive games with members of the audience. Additionally, the event will have a live DJ, interactive games, food vendors and a laser show.

It will take pace on a makeshift basketball court, which will be placed ON THE QUAD. From DRF, in regards to the event:

“We are embracing a spirit of innovation to provide our fans this first of its kind way to be introduced to our basketball teams. This, along with our football game versus Georgia on Saturday, is another great reason for our fans to come to Columbia for the weekend. I applaud Coach Gates and Coach Pingeton for their vision to work with our staff to make this event a reality.”

This event, as Parker noted in our Rock M Slack channel, has the chance to be something really awesome. Playing hoops and meeting the almost entirely new men’s and women’s squads in front of a backdrop of the historic Columns (should that be capitalized?) and Jesse Hall? YES, PLEASE. That sounds cinematic as hell!

The last Mizzou Madness I remember is, unfortunately, burned into my brain. Mainly because it involved then coach Kim Anderson rising from a coffin in Mizzou Arena, which was… odd. Remember this? Chilling.

Kim Anderson emerges from a casket on Norm Stewart Court. pic.twitter.com/crQQUZHqW9 — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 29, 2016

This is so cool, right?!?!? So, surprise, mom & dad! We’ve figured out our Friday evening plans!

On to the Links!

BEAT THE ABILENE CHRISTIAN whatever-your-mascot-is!!!!!! [edit: it’s the wildcats, and they are ALSO purple & white. (shudders)]

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Okay, these helmets are fire. Perfection. Chef’s kiss. But as BK said, wish they weren’t trotting them out against Abilene Christian. You know what would make this entire uni combo perfect, though? A script Mizzou to go with the script Tigers!!!!!!

Hoops

You know college hoops is right around the corner when my (twitter) friend/Friend of Dive Cuts, Blake Lovell, starts you tubin’ about the SEC. Give it a listen/watch.

Don't worry, the Dennis Gates appreciation hour video is in the works too. — Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) September 16, 2022

Kyle Smithpeters was also at the clinic today, catching up with a former player

Thank you @MbcaCoaches for the great event today! Impressive how many coaches in Missouri attended. Loved getting to catch up with one of my former players @Rhine50. pic.twitter.com/bDlbY36VUx — Kyle Smithpeters (@kylesmithpeters) September 16, 2022

Mizzou Madness news: Dave Matter (St Louis Post-Dispatch) | Blair Kerkhoff (KC Star)

Free this afternoon? Go head over to the arena and check out the open WBB practice!

Tiger legacy



Stop by and see the 2022-23 team pic.twitter.com/eeJXoPdjfF — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) September 15, 2022

The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA

Good observation from Coach Gates about the value of communication

This is what communication looks like! 1) Demanded from player to player 2) Leader continues to ask for it w/o growing tired or frustrated 3) Teammates finally executed the ask https://t.co/sNjMWSIiGT — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 16, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Want to help show your appreciation of Mizzou’s Celebration of Women in Sports/Title IX Fiftieth? There’s a lot of merch you can bid on — not just the shoes I shared earlier — at MUTigers.com auction. You can get anything from putting lessons from the golf coach to gymnastics or swim & dive swag packages, or autographed items, club seats for MU-kU, etc. So much stuff to bid on!

Mizzou Soccer (3-3-1) is set to kick off conference place with a match against No. 23 Auburn (4-0-4) at Walton Stadium. Per MUTigers.com:

Mizzou has been putting the pressure on the opposition this season, earning 7.43 corner kicks per game, a number that ranks 23rd in the nation and fourth in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers most recently took six corners at Illinois, Sept. 8.

Mizzou outpaced K-State in total blocks 16-10 in its last match, making it the seventh-straight this season the team has recorded seven-or-more rejections. After posting nine kills against K-State on Wednesday, Kaylee Cox leads the Tigers in total kills this season with 95. Leandra Mangual-Duran recorded 19 digs Wednesday at Kansas State for a team-leading 106 on the season.

Missouri volleyball brings on new talents but lacks seniority (Riley Gearhart, The Maneater)

It’s baaaaack. Gymnastics is back! #gymnasticsschool

I don't know if you heard but today is the first day of preseason!!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/vVE3FW3noA — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) September 15, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros/Hodgepodge

YESSSSSSS! My favorite aging-in-reverse kU grad, Paul Rudd, repping Nicky Bolts!

This is the kind of KU-Mizzou love fest you love to see. — Guy’s Snacks (@GuysSnacks) September 15, 2022

Speaking of Nicky Bolts (just go with this nickname, you guys)…. Woooooo-wheeeeeee!

Nick Bolton 3rd and 1 STUFF #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zvRUxFsae8 — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 16, 2022

Marching Mizzou performed at halftime (which we didn’t see), and we saw the aforementioned many times Mr Bolton, and then us Mizzou fans THOUGHT we’d be treated to #ChaseDanielTime, but no.. it was a cruel joke. Stupid Chargers. Also, these tweets are amazing, and all must be shared.

"It's Chase Daniel time!"



~Chase Daniel — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) September 16, 2022

When Chase Daniel saw Herbert come back in the game pic.twitter.com/ZLjPSrVzBW — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 16, 2022

Chase Daniel is the second richest person in the stadium after Jeff Bezos — Aaron (the Give Smart guy) (@BobbyBigWheel) September 16, 2022

Chase Daniel. 13 years in NFL. 71 games played. 5 starts. 261 passes attempted. 8 TDs. Career earnings: $41,828,471 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) September 16, 2022

Speaking of elite former Tigers, J’den Cox is competing in his fifth World Championships in Belgrade this weekend! Per MUTigers.com:

The three-time NCAA national champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist returns to compete in the freestyle 92 kg weight class after securing his spot in June with a 3-0 victory over former Indiana wrestler Nate Jackson at Final X Stillwater.

Sigh. Miss you, Coach…

Thank you for sharing- those were beautiful times. In doing good, life has a way of returning the favor https://t.co/s7ea7Gi3q4 — Cuonzo Martin (@CuonzoMartin) September 15, 2022

Not Mizzou-related, but these are two StL native coaches, and this is super freaking cool. #supportwomenssports

“It’s an overwhelming feeling to think about the positive impact this will have in my community and for our sport.” -Coach Ivey



Mark your calendars for November 12! ️#GoIrish☘️https://t.co/H9Klz1kxUb — Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) September 15, 2022

