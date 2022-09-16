Mizzou Madness! (No, it’s not a condition caused from watching that K-State game)

Can’t wait for that Mizzou MADNESS!!!
As Coach Gates and staff were wrapping up their time at the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) coaches clinic at Columbia College, Mizzou Hoops was getting ready to announce something super cool. More on that in a moment.
From the clinic: Gates’ Chief of Staff Matt Cline checked in right as HCDG was getting started talking about defense.
Getting started at the @MbcaCoaches clinic! @coachdgates kicking it off talking transition defense pic.twitter.com/oTCLZi3oFN— Matt Cline (@mcline_20) September 15, 2022
Looks like the CC Women’s Cougars got involved as well and were used as part of DG’s demos. You love to see it.
It’s a packed house @MbcaCoaches clinic! Special thanks to @CCCougarsWBB for their participation. See you all coaches in attendance at 2pm! https://t.co/9znWUSY36r— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 15, 2022
But on to the news! It’s BIG TIME! And another very innovative approach to engaging the fan base from the mind of the BWOC (Big Woman on Campus), Desiree.
Mizzou Madness is back and better than ever.— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) September 15, 2022
Get your first look at the 2022-23 basketball teams on Sept. 30! #MIZ
https://t.co/yiMYL66SHk pic.twitter.com/evLJvnAlkQ
From the MUTigers.com press release, which touts this as a partnership between campus and the athletic department/basketball teams:
Both men’s and women’s basketball teams will be introduced and participate in interactive games with members of the audience. Additionally, the event will have a live DJ, interactive games, food vendors and a laser show.
It will take pace on a makeshift basketball court, which will be placed ON THE QUAD. From DRF, in regards to the event:
“We are embracing a spirit of innovation to provide our fans this first of its kind way to be introduced to our basketball teams. This, along with our football game versus Georgia on Saturday, is another great reason for our fans to come to Columbia for the weekend. I applaud Coach Gates and Coach Pingeton for their vision to work with our staff to make this event a reality.”
This event, as Parker noted in our Rock M Slack channel, has the chance to be something really awesome. Playing hoops and meeting the almost entirely new men’s and women’s squads in front of a backdrop of the historic Columns (should that be capitalized?) and Jesse Hall? YES, PLEASE. That sounds cinematic as hell!
The last Mizzou Madness I remember is, unfortunately, burned into my brain. Mainly because it involved then coach Kim Anderson rising from a coffin in Mizzou Arena, which was… odd. Remember this? Chilling.
Kim Anderson emerges from a casket on Norm Stewart Court. pic.twitter.com/crQQUZHqW9— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 29, 2016
This is so cool, right?!?!? So, surprise, mom & dad! We’ve figured out our Friday evening plans!
On to the Links!
BEAT THE ABILENE CHRISTIAN whatever-your-mascot-is!!!!!! [edit: it’s the wildcats, and they are ALSO purple & white. (shudders)]
