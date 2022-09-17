 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian

Missouri will be looking to rebound when they host the Wildcats for Family Weekend.

By Parker Gillam
Louisiana Tech v Missouri Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Missouri 14 | Abilene Christian 3

15:00 | 2nd Quarter

First Quarter Notes

  • Abilene Christian gets the ball first but goes 3-and-out. On the ensuing punt, Luther Burden got the corner and scored untouched from 78-yards out.
  • Nathaniel Peat starts out the game in the backfield. Mizzou is forced to punt on their next drive, but an unnecessary fair catch sets up ACU at their own 1-yard line.
  • Wildcats are running the ball well early, already have over 60 yards on the ground.
  • Kris Abrams-Draine with a great breakup on a third down play, forcing Abilene Christian to attempt a field goal.
  • Brady Cook with a great deep ball to Dominic Lovett that he catches in stride for a 79-yard touchdown.
  • Ty’ron Hopper with some great pass defense on a wheel route, forces a third down.
  • Missouri offensive line is struggling to get any push in the run game.

Second Quarter Notes

Third Quarter Notes

Fourth Quarter Notes

Pregame Updates

Game Info

TIME: 11:00 a.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, September 17th, 2022

LOCATION: Columbia, MO, Faurot Field

Missouri-Abilene Christian football, follow the game:

TELEVISION: SECN+

STREAM: Watch ESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Looking for FuboTV? Try our signup link: FUBOTV

Missouri-Abilene Christian Football: Betting odds, predictions

As of 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Missouri is a 33-point favorite to Abilene Christian, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 55.5.

Fan Questions:

  1. How many quarterbacks will play today?
  2. How many yards will the defense allow?
  3. Who will be the leading receiver?
  4. Who will be the leading rusher?

Last... Give us your score predictions, and MVP for the game in the comments below!

