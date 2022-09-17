Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian

Missouri 14 | Abilene Christian 3
15:00 | 2nd Quarter
First Quarter Notes
- Abilene Christian gets the ball first but goes 3-and-out. On the ensuing punt, Luther Burden got the corner and scored untouched from 78-yards out.
- Nathaniel Peat starts out the game in the backfield. Mizzou is forced to punt on their next drive, but an unnecessary fair catch sets up ACU at their own 1-yard line.
- Wildcats are running the ball well early, already have over 60 yards on the ground.
- Kris Abrams-Draine with a great breakup on a third down play, forcing Abilene Christian to attempt a field goal.
- Brady Cook with a great deep ball to Dominic Lovett that he catches in stride for a 79-yard touchdown.
- Ty’ron Hopper with some great pass defense on a wheel route, forces a third down.
- Missouri offensive line is struggling to get any push in the run game.
Second Quarter Notes
Pregame Updates
Abilene Christian
Saturday, Sept. 17
⏰ 11 a.m. CT
Faurot Field / Memorial Stadium
Game Info
TIME: 11:00 a.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, September 17th, 2022
LOCATION: Columbia, MO, Faurot Field
Missouri-Abilene Christian football, follow the game:
TELEVISION: SECN+
Missouri-Abilene Christian Football: Betting odds, predictions
As of 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Missouri is a 33-point favorite to Abilene Christian, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 55.5.
