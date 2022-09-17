Bottoms Up! The FCS Opponent Edition

As Mizzou appears to have taken up permanent residence in the 11:00 am slot, it’s time to move on from brunch-themed drinks (for me at least). In honor of Mizzou’s first Saturday home game of the year, I think I will crack open perhaps my favorite beer, Boulevard Tank 7. Given that it is 8.5% ABV and that I can only get it in pint cans, I will only be having one. If things go poorly for the Tigers, I will just turn off the game and read a book instead of cracking another one. (Editor’s note: wise choice)

Food will be more challenging than it typically is to arrange because the game is on SECN+, so no pausing the DVR to take care of things. I may fire up the Egg once again, but this time go for a large batch of boneless skinless chicken thighs. They are a tastier and cheaper alternative to chicken breasts, and the leftovers can be repurposed in many ways throughout the week to come.

kristina

Honestly, prior to just a random internet search, besides “uh, it’s in Abilene, Texas” I really don’t have much on this week’s opponent, so I’m going to go locally regional for the yet-again mid morning football beverage. For the non-regulars, I’m close to the Augusta/Defiance winery country, so one of the local wineries, Noboleis, came out with a hard cider and we just picked one up today, so very curious to try this one out. Says it’s crisp and refreshing. We’ll see. Hah, there’s my tie-in, the winemaker on this one came from Texas, just not the right “A” city. (Austin, in this case)

Food: Not sure. We’re pretty regular and boring on the weekends with utilizing bacon and eggs (I mean, when you raise chickens, it tends to happen) but honestly if I can either get to the store, or pull the lazy card and convince my other half to, a steak sandwich sounds wonderful. And of course, one could always throw an egg on that sucker.

Josh

Abilene Christian University is theologically and strategically aligned with the Churches of Christ, a denomination of Christianity more widely known for two specific theological convictions. Churches of Christ is all about dunkin’ folks, so it seems appropriate that this week’s cocktail is named after the original dunker himself. No, I’m not talking about Julius Erving. I’m talking John the Baptist.

1 ounce Green Spot Irish whiskey; 1/2 ounce apricot eau-de-vie; 1/2 ounce creme de cacao; 2 dashes Pernod absinthe; 1/2 ounce pineapple juice; 1/2 ounce pistachio syrup; 1/4 ounce half-and-half; 1 teaspoon Coco Lopez-matcha green tea powder mix Garnish: nutmeg, freshly grated; mint sprig (optional) Add the Irish whiskey, apricot eau-de-vie, creme de cacao, absinthe, pineapple juice, pistachio syrup, half-and-half and Coco Lopez-matcha green tea powder mix into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a Tiki mug or Collins glass over fresh ice. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg and an optional mint sprig.

Karen

Until a few nights ago, I thought I’d be figuring out which flavor of Boulevard Quirk hard seltzer goes with what should be an absolute beat down. Blueberry Lemon & Lavender? Blackberry Sage? I was thinking of keeping it in blue/purple drink family for the other team’s colors. Has anyone else had these, by the way? They are low-cal (90 calories), gluten-free, and have less than 1g of sugar. Is that why I bought them? Hell no. I don’t really care about any of that stuff, ha! Sometimes I just want some lighter fare, and these (available in something like 12 different flavors and mixed packs like this one— “Berry & Botanical”) are quite tasty.

Alas, I will not be watching the game at home, as I’ve been offered a ticket in a suite at Memorial Stadium courtesy of my friend Leigh Ann, so I will be imbibing on whatever they’ve got for me there. Please let them have Logboat options. Please?

As for what I’ll pair with these brews, food-wise? Well, whatever they offer me. I would imagine something along the lines of your standard concession catering fare: chicken tenders, popcorn, hotdogs, etc. Sounds good to me!

jschooltiger

This is a bit of an odd weekend for me, as jstwife and her sister are in Stillwater, where their aunt is being inducted into the Oklahoma State athletics hall of fame. She was the softball coach there for 23 years, won 15 conference championships, had nine WCWS appearances, was Big 8/12 Coach of the Year four times, and finished 901-374-3 overall. (Yes, I’m bragging.) Anyhow ... jstkid has soccer at 11, which means I’ll probably get my first look at the game not too long before halftime, and we have a new bed and box springs that I need to assemble, so I won’t be drinking too much too early.

It’s fall and I’m a basic white dude, so of course I’m going to go with something pumpkin. I picked up this Great’er Pumpkin bourbon barrel aged ale at the new CoMo Arena Liquor store off Scott, by my house (shop there, they’re super friendly and way better priced than HyVee). It’s brewed by Heavy Seas Beer in Halethorpe, Md. (outside Baltimore). I have not yet tasted it, because I’m writing this during my planning period at school and they frown on the drinking on the job, but I’m looking forward to trying it tomorrow. Here’s what the tasting notes from BeerAdvocate have to say:

In the most worthy of pumpkin patches and during the silence of the midnight hour, the Greater Pumpkin raises up and pours a rich deep and burnished orange color. Heady aromas of bourbon, cinnamon, ginger, allspice and clove linger seductively over the thick white head of this tremendous brew. It’s love at first sip as the full malt body, dominated by British crystal malt, brown sugar and pumpkin, slowly washes over your tongue. Bourbon barrel aging rounds out the flavors with notes of oak, vanilla, and bourbon. Pairs well with crisp autumn weather, crunchy fallen leaves, and the knowledge that your kids will be asleep soon so you can raid their Halloween candy bags.

My tasting notes to come in the comments below. Let’s beat the tar out of Abilene Christian, see some Sam Horn (or any qb who’s not Cook or Abraham, love you guys but let’s try something new), and hopefully see Luther Burden take a punt to the house. M-I-Z ...

Mac6uffin

My initial entry for Bottoms Up! is going to be super boring for two main reasons:

1) I have to fix a leaky kitchen sink faucet Saturday morning ASAP, and;

2) The Mizzou game is early and should be a very easy win.

So I’ll probably make some eggs for the fam for breakfast, and stick to ice water most of the day. Yes, even for breakfast. Boring food, boring drink, boring game.

HOWEVER...

If it is not a win, I do have a bottle of Bonded Jack Daniels, which by law must be 100 proof. I will down it and join y’all in going full Nebraska.

Levi

Well, this I week I am going to have to go with cheap and easy because it has been a week. My car died (it is a long story) so I was forced to purchase a new one. Because of that, I need something that will take the stress away and keep my spirits alive, all in an affordable manner. So, we are going with Kroger-brand Dr. Pepper, also known as Dr. K (clever), and some Old Grand-Dad Bonded. It’s just a whiskey coke, but I like to call it Dr. Dad.

With it I will be pairing some pizza from a local place up here in Toledo called Pizza Cat. They put creative spins on what most think pizza is. There are 46 different types of ‘za to choose from. I am going with the Isosceles KRAMER, which is dressed with pepperoni, bacon, banana pepper, jalapeño, & kalamata olive. My second option would be the Charleston Chicken, which comes with BBQ sauce, spicy BBQ chicken, 6 cheese cheddar blend, red onion & pineapple.

Join us in the comments and share what you’ll be drinking and noshing on today! Also let us know if you’re interested in contributing in the main post up top here in the future!