Three Recipes to use for your next Tailgate!

It’s that time of the year where people hang around in a parking lot and drink copious amounts of alcohol while waiting for football games to start, or while watching them in said parking lot. There’s nothing quite like it!
However, no tailgate can be complete without your fair share of snacks and foods, and I have a few recipes that are simple, tasty and perfect for a tailgate.
Jalapeno Popper Dip
- 3/4 cup of Duke’s Mayonnaise
- 16oz softened cream cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
- 3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup diced jalapeños
- 1 and 1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs
- 6 tbsp salted butter, melted
- In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine the softened cream cheese, shredded Swiss cheese, 1/4 cup of the shredded parmesan cheese, diced jalapeños, and Duke’s Mayo.
- Blend with a hand mixer until the ingredients are well-combined. The mixture should be soft and creamy.
- Transfer the mixture into an oven-safe dish and spread the top until smooth.
- In a bowl, combine the Panko breadcrumbs, the remaining 1/2 cup of shredded parmesan cheese, & 6 tbsp of melted butter. Mix together with a spoon.
- Spread the breadcrumb mixture over the top of the dip.
- Place the dip in the oven for 23-25 minutes, or until it is golden-brown & bubbly.
Chicken Tacos w/ Chipotle Mayo
- 2 Tbsp. chopped chipotle chilies in adobo sauce
- 1 tsp. lime juice
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 large red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 large red onion, sliced
- 3 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 10 corn tortillas, warmed
- 1/2 cup PLUS 2 Tbsp of Duke’s Mayo
- Mix 1/2 cup Hellmann’s® or Best Foods® Real Mayonnaise and next 3 ingredients in bowl; set aside.
- Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat and cook peppers and onions, stirring occasionally, until golden and tender, about 12 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in cilantro and set aside.
- Brush remaining 2 Tbsp. Mayonnaise on chicken.
- Grill chicken turning once, about 10 minutes, until chicken is thoroughly cooked. Remove from grill and slice.
- Serve sliced chicken and vegetables in warm tortillas; top with chipotle-mayonnaise mixture.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
- 2 (10 ounce) cans chunk chicken, drained
- ¾ cup Buffalo Sauce
- 16 ounce packages cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup ranch dressing
- 1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 bunch celery, cut into 4-inch pieces
- 1 box club crackers
- Heat chicken and hot pepper sauce in a skillet over medium heat until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese and ranch dressing. Cook and stir until well blended and warm, 3 to 5 minutes.
- Mix in 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese, and transfer the mixture to a slow cooker. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over top.
- Cover and cook on Low until dip is hot and bubbly, about 35 minutes.
- Transfer dip into oven safe container and broil for 5 minutes, checking periodically.
