 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream

2022 Mizzou Basketball Preseason: News, Notes, Previews, and Recruiting

Dennis Gates and his crew being their Mizzou adventure.

Contributors: Sam Snelling
/ new

Mizzou Basketball is officially entering year one under new head coach Dennis Gates. Gates takes over a program searching for a new identity and chasing the ghosts of the past. We’ve got all the news, previews, recruiting updates, and more right here.

7 Total Updates Since
Aug 7, 2022, 5:00am CDT