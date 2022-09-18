2022 Mizzou Basketball Preseason: News, Notes, Previews, and Recruiting

Mizzou Basketball is officially entering year one under new head coach Dennis Gates. Gates takes over a program searching for a new identity and chasing the ghosts of the past. We’ve got all the news, previews, recruiting updates, and more right here.
Aug 7, 2022, 5:00am CDT
Aug 7, 2022, 5:00am CDT
September 15
Mizzou Non-Conference Schedule Preview: Houston Baptist & Wichita State
The Tigers finally face a test when they go on the road to face Wichita State.
September 9
Mizzou Non-Conference Schedule Preview: Mississippi Valley State, Coastal Carolina
In the third leg of the Non-Conference slate, things remain the same. Mostly cupcake-y.
September 2
Mizzou Non-Conference Schedule Preview: Lindenwood & SIUE
Lindenwood and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville make up the second leg of the Mizzou Non-Conference Schedule.
August 26
Mizzou Hoops kicks off their Non-Conference in light fashion
Penn and Southern Indiana lead off the season for the Tigers to get off on the right foot.
August 20
Mizzou Basketball Non-Conference is light on intrigue
It seems "Win Games" was the primary goal when putting the schedule together.
August 13
Projecting Aidan Shaw’s Freshman Year
Aside from his monster vertical leaping ability, what are we expecting from Aidan Shaw in his first season on campus?
August 7
Mizzou Basketball and Recruiting in the new look SEC
As Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the league, how will Dennis Gates stack up against a deeper league?