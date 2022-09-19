AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings After Week 3

It was a rather underwhelming Week 3 slate of the College Football season that had just two Top 25 matchups and only one ranked team fall to an unranked team (Washington over Michigan State), along with plenty of blowout games. That does, however, set us up for a intriguing Week 4 to look forward to as conference play really starts to heat up.

Here is this week’s AP Top 25 poll, with eight SEC teams ranked and four in the Top 10:

Others receiving votes:

Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4

Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 4:

No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest — 11:00 a.m. CST (ABC)

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee — 2:30 p.m. CST (CBS)

No. 10 Arkansas vs No. 23 Texas A&M in Arlington at AT&T Stadium — 6:00 p.m. CST (ESPN)

