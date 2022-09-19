 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Auburn betting line moving away from Mizzou

Mizzou Links for Sept. 20, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Wrapping things up...

One day after its win over Abilene Christian, Mizzou Football was seeing wrap up coverage dominate the beat on Sunday.

  • Weekly Mizzou in the NFL update? Way ahead of you!

Charles Harris continues to thrive in the Motor City, forcing a safety on a sack and forced fumble out of Washington’s end zone.

Meanwhile, Nick Bolton logged another 10 tackles during Thursday Night Football in Kansas City’s win over Los Angeles.

Markus Golden had two tackles and a QB hit during Arizona’s remarkable late game comeback over Las Vegas.

On the wrong side of a big comeback, Jordan Elliott only registered one tackle for the Browns against the New York Jets.

  • Larissa Anderson is doing work on the local recruiting trail... picking up a 2024 Tolton star

As well as a 2024 Texas OF, Nevaeh Watkins, who carries some impressive stats.

  • And finally... CONGRATS, JONTAY PORTER, ON YOUR NUPTIALS!
