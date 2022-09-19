Auburn betting line moving away from Mizzou

Wrapping things up...
One day after its win over Abilene Christian, Mizzou Football was seeing wrap up coverage dominate the beat on Sunday.
- The Pro Football Focus grades are in for the Tigers, who saw their fair share of highly-rated performances get swallowed up by the larger mediocre effort.
- Auburn is an early favorite over the Tigers, who are going to see the line against them move the opposite way they want it this week.
- The Post-Dispatch compiled Drinkwitz’s and Dominic Lovett’s post-game comments into one video and web page.
- Calum McAndrew wrote about the offensive line, which could see some restructuring after the weekend.
- Weekly Mizzou in the NFL update? Way ahead of you!
Charles Harris continues to thrive in the Motor City, forcing a safety on a sack and forced fumble out of Washington’s end zone.
Charles Harris sack, fumble, safety pic.twitter.com/2ZPzGg9HQ5— Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) September 18, 2022
Meanwhile, Nick Bolton logged another 10 tackles during Thursday Night Football in Kansas City’s win over Los Angeles.
Markus Golden had two tackles and a QB hit during Arizona’s remarkable late game comeback over Las Vegas.
On the wrong side of a big comeback, Jordan Elliott only registered one tackle for the Browns against the New York Jets.
- Larissa Anderson is doing work on the local recruiting trail... picking up a 2024 Tolton star
I have been working toward this dream for many years…. I am staying home to be a Tiger! MIZ!!! pic.twitter.com/cq3Gr2atVA— Madison Uptegrove - 2024 (@MUptegrove_42) September 18, 2022
As well as a 2024 Texas OF, Nevaeh Watkins, who carries some impressive stats.
I am blessed to announce I have committed to @MizzouSoftball for my academic & athletic career! Thank you for all my teammates & coaches that have been apart of this journey.#GOTIGERS @TexasGlory@LeeVelazquez06 @ednaudin@CSA_Athletes @CoachLarissaA— Nevaeh Watkins (@NevaehWatkins5) September 17, 2022
@_Cottrill_ @coachMarino11 pic.twitter.com/xtxuE8kT7I
- Mizzou Tennis started their season strong with a sweep of UMKC.
- Seems like Mizzou Soccer had a nice time at the KC Current game!
Had a great time at the @thekccurrent game! #MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/7aa3mS8t4B— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 18, 2022
- And finally... CONGRATS, JONTAY PORTER, ON YOUR NUPTIALS!
