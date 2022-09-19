Auburn betting line moving away from Mizzou

Wrapping things up...

One day after its win over Abilene Christian, Mizzou Football was seeing wrap up coverage dominate the beat on Sunday.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Weekly Mizzou in the NFL update? Way ahead of you!

Charles Harris continues to thrive in the Motor City, forcing a safety on a sack and forced fumble out of Washington’s end zone.

Charles Harris sack, fumble, safety pic.twitter.com/2ZPzGg9HQ5 — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Nick Bolton logged another 10 tackles during Thursday Night Football in Kansas City’s win over Los Angeles.

Markus Golden had two tackles and a QB hit during Arizona’s remarkable late game comeback over Las Vegas.

On the wrong side of a big comeback, Jordan Elliott only registered one tackle for the Browns against the New York Jets.

Larissa Anderson is doing work on the local recruiting trail... picking up a 2024 Tolton star

I have been working toward this dream for many years…. I am staying home to be a Tiger! MIZ!!! pic.twitter.com/cq3Gr2atVA — Madison Uptegrove - 2024 (@MUptegrove_42) September 18, 2022

As well as a 2024 Texas OF, Nevaeh Watkins, who carries some impressive stats.

Mizzou Tennis started their season strong with a sweep of UMKC.

Seems like Mizzou Soccer had a nice time at the KC Current game!

And finally... CONGRATS, JONTAY PORTER, ON YOUR NUPTIALS!